This might just be the most opulent house in the entire St. Louis area. Everything in this four-story mansion has been built with luxury in mind. From the floor made of semi-precious stones lit from beneath to the giant amethyst crystals flanking the entryway and the fireplace, there also seems to be a bit of mansion magic mixed up in this lavish Ladue estate.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO