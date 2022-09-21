ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Hills, MO

feastmagazine.com

These Area Wineries Show off the Best of Missouri’s Wine Country

596 Defiance Rd, Defiance, 636-798-2675, chandlerhillvineyards.com. For autumn celebrations or intimate gatherings, Chandler Hill Vineyards is the destination to enjoy a relaxing afternoon, overlooking the fall foliage of Missouri wine country. Reserve a table or cabana for your group via their Tock. For any questions email the events department at events@chandlerhillvineyards.com. Cheers!
AUGUSTA, MO
kfmo.com

Old Miners Open House Saturday

(Park Hills, MO) This Saturday visitors to the Missouri Mines State Historic Site at Park Hills will experience the mining and mineral museum and see special exhibits related to rocks and working underground. The Superintendent of the site, Art Hebrank, says the purpose of the event is to acknowledge and honor the miners, millmen, and other lead company employees who made the southeast Missouri lead district one of the great mining districts of the world.
PARK HILLS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

This St. Louis Mansion Has a Floor Made of Crystals [PHOTOS]

This might just be the most opulent house in the entire St. Louis area. Everything in this four-story mansion has been built with luxury in mind. From the floor made of semi-precious stones lit from beneath to the giant amethyst crystals flanking the entryway and the fireplace, there also seems to be a bit of mansion magic mixed up in this lavish Ladue estate.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Culver’s coming to Crystal City

(Crystal City) After several years of being nothing more than an empty lot, there will finally be a business that will be built on the old Bandana’s BBQ property on Turman Boulevard in Crystal City. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says after many rumors and town talk, a Culver’s restaurant is coming.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
FOX 2

3 vehicle crash closes Highway 100 in Wildwood

WILDWOOD, Mo. – A three vehicle crash in Wildwood sent multiple people to the hospital Friday morning. The crash happened before 6:45 a.m. on Highway 100 at Meadow Forest Drive. Everyone involved was taken to the hospital. One of the cars involved flipped. Both directions of Highway 100 are blocked off in this area. Traffic […]
WILDWOOD, MO
5 On Your Side

Fast-growing seafood restaurant chain makes first move into St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — Shuckin’ Shack, a North Carolina oyster-bar-turned-sports-bar franchise, is in expansion mode, and one of its new locations is slated for the St. Louis region. Edwardsville franchisee Hunter Yung will open the region's first Shuckin' Shack in the Metro East city next summer. It's slated to be first of the 16-location chain's restaurants to be free-standing rather than within a larger retail property. Yung said his plans call for an 8,000-square-foot space, including indoor dining, an outdoor beer garden and rooftop bar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Motorcyclist killed in accident on I-55 in South City overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on I-55 in South City early Saturday morning. Police say the accident happened on I-55 near Broadway just after 1:30 a.m. A passerby called police after spotting a woman laying on the side of the highway next to a crashed motorcycle.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus teen hurt in motorcycle crash east of Hillsboro

Tucker J. Uding, 18, of Festus was injured Wednesday, Sept. 21, in a motorcycle accident on Hwy. A east of Highland Baptist Church Road between Hillsboro and Mapaville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:58 a.m., Uding was riding a 2015 Yamaha motorcycle east on the highway and began...
FESTUS, MO
5 On Your Side

Woman dies after motorcycle crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman died early Saturday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a passerby called 911 shortly before 1 a.m. after seeing the woman lying on the side of the road next to a crashed motorcycle on southbound I-55 at S. Broadway.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

