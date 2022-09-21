Read full article on original website
USC News
A Marriage of Engineering and Public Policy: USC’s Global Space and Deterrence Program Returns
The executive education program aims to educate senior leaders from the military, government, and innovation communities about the intersection of public policy and engineering. To Kenneth Michel, the military threats to the security of the world’s democracies have only intensified in the past five to 10 years, especially from ever-improving...
USC News
USC’s Warrior Scholar Project puts service members on the front line in the classroom
United States Marine Isaac Corzantes swapped his uniform for a textbook and his rifle for a pen to join USC’s Warrior Scholar Project. The college-preparatory academic boot camp helps veterans and transitioning service members to succeed in higher education. “It was absolutely what I was hoping for,” Corzantes said....
