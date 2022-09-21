Read full article on original website
Friday's Daily Pulse
First-time unemployment claims in Florida increased slightly last week, but the pace of filings remains relatively low. Over the past four weeks, the state has averaged 5,426 new claims a week. That is the lowest four-week pace since the state averaged 4,954 claims a week between May 14 and June 4. The new numbers, however, come as state economists have warned Florida’s real-estate market could slow as mortgage rates rise and housing-affordability issues increase. [Source: News Service of Florida]
Report details a large shift in funds to Florida's private schools
Report details a large shift in funds to Florida's private schools. Since 2019, when Florida lawmakers created a voucher program called the Family Empowerment Scholarship Program, the “flow of public funds to private education” has dramatically increased, according to a new report by the nonprofit Florida Policy Institute and the Education Law Center. The report details an increase in money in the Florida Education Finance Program being “re-routed” from public school districts to voucher programs. The funding shift went from $326 million in 2020 to an estimated $1.3 billion for the 2022-2023 school year, according to the report. [Source: News Service of Florida]
