New Castle, DE

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

 3 days ago

Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the New Castle area early this morning.

On September 21, 2022, at approximately 1:28 a.m., a blue 2008 Saturn Aura was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway approaching the intersection at Wilton Boulevard. At this time, an unoccupied 2001 Kentworth tractor trailer was illegally parked on the right shoulder of eastbound Pulaski Highway. For unknown reasons, the Saturn drifted to its right and into the shoulder of Pulaski Highway. The front of the Aura then struck the rear corner of the parked trailer, causing the sedan to overturn and come to rest in a tree line.

The operator of the Saturn, a 28-year-old male from Newark, Delaware, was not properly restrained. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification of the next of kin. There were no passengers in the Aura, and the tractor trailer was unoccupied at the time of the collision. The driver of the tractor trailer was cited for leaving an unattended motor vehicle on the shoulder without placing hazard triangles.

No other vehicles were involved in this incident, and no other injuries were reported. The roadway was closed for approximately four hours while the collision was being investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Sergeant J. Jefferson by calling 302-365-8484. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

