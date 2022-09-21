ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

College of Ag Sciences faculty member receives NACTA Murray Brown Award

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Daniel Foster, associate professor of agricultural and extension education in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, is the 2022 North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture (NACTA) Murray Brown Award recipient. This award recognizes a member with a distinguished and sustained record of NACTA...
Graduate student complements coursework with hands-on assistantship

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The way a company manages its environmental and social impacts can impact success and draw more consumers, who want more and more transparency into how responsible corporations are regarding sustainability, environmental stewardship, philanthropy, human rights, equity, diversity and inclusion. While larger corporations can dedicate whole...
The Black Menaces Are Inviting Students To Start Chapters at Campuses Nationwide

The Black Menaces, founded by a group of five Black students at Brigham Young University, have expanded their revolution to campuses across the country. According to Inside Higher Ed, the collective announced plans to open a chapter at every predominantly white university across the nation, where Black students can televise video interviews on social media about inclusivity, overt and covert racism, homophobia, xenophobia, sexism, and more on PWI campuses.
Almost 40 Percent of College Students Feel Uncomfortable Sharing a Controversial Opinion in Class

On Wednesday, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) released its annual College Free Speech Rankings. The rankings are derived from a survey of almost 45,000 college students at over 200 universities in the United States. The survey has been conducted since 2020, collecting a wide range of information about the campus political climate at a swath of universities.
Nittany AI Alliance preps students for development and leadership roles in AI

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Students advancing solutions in health, education, environment, and humanitarianism are making a difference in the world around them through the work they are advancing as part of the Nittany AI Alliance. Several of them received additional funding to continue their work in the AI space at the “AI for Good Expo” on Sept. 8.
Third promotion and tenure workshop to be held Sept. 29

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Join the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs and colleagues from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 to discuss the different stages of the tenure and promotion review process via Penn State's Zoom platform. The workshop is particularly helpful for...
EDGE Program announces 2022-23 awards

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Experiential Digital Global Engagement program (EDGE) under Penn State Global is announcing new funding for Penn State faculty. EDGE, as described on their website, is a subset of what is commonly referred to as "COIL" (Collaborative Online International Learning) or Internationalization at Home. It is a project-based teaching and learning approach that promotes the development of intercultural competence across shared multicultural learning environments using Internet-based tools and innovative online pedagogies. EDGE fosters meaningful exchanges between instructors and students with peers in geographically distant locations and from different lingua-cultural backgrounds.
Proposal to expand College of Medicine research facilities advances

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning advanced a $37.3 million initiative to renovate and expand Penn State College of Medicine’s comparative medicine facilities today (Sept. 22). The full board will consider the proposal on Sept. 23. For...
The Wills Group Raises Over $342,000 at Their Sixth Annual Blackie Wills Golf Classic in Support of its Community Engagement Signature Programs: Nourishing Children and Families and Reimagining Outdoor Spaces

LA PLATA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- The Wills Group, a family-owned company headquartered in La Plata, Maryland, raised more than $342,000 in support of the Blackie Wills Community Leadership Fund at its sixth annual Blackie Wills Golf Classic held at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City, Maryland on Monday, September 12. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005947/en/ Wills Group employees and partners pack over 300 Weekend Backpacks at sixth annual Blackie Wills Golf Classic. Photo credit: Ana Isabel Photography.
Episode 253: New Online MBA at Georgetown McDonough

With Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business announcement of launching an Online MBA program, we welcome Shelly Heinrich, the Associate Dean for MBA Admissions and Director of Marketing, and Prashant Malaviya, Professor of Marketing and Senior Associate Dean of MBA Programs, to the Clear Admit podcast to discuss the new offering.
Online Technology Management Degree – Bachelor’s to Doctoral

Technology management is a growing field and will likely become more important as time progresses. In a nutshell, technology management involves managing IT-related positions and assets. Entry-level technology management jobs may include programming jobs or website developer jobs. However, most technology managers earn executive-level positions in time. These professionals earn job titles like chief technology officer (CTO), director of information technology (DIT), and more. To become a technology manager, you have to have the right degree. Luckily, you can earn the appropriate credentials entirely online. Let’s look at the top online technology management degrees you can pursue from accredited universities.
Meet the First Graduates of an Ambitious Whiskey Apprenticeship

Two years ago Jack Daniel Distillery and Nearest Green Distillery set up a groundbreaking $5 million mentorship program called the Nearest and Jack Advancement Initiative, with a stated goal to “work with participants representing the BIPOC community who aspire to become head distillers, heads of maturation, and production managers.” This week, we saw some encouraging results: Byron Copeland graduated from a two-year apprenticeship within the initiative’s Leadership Acceleration Program and was named manager of leadership acceleration and maturation innovation at the Jack Daniel Distillery. Tracie Franklin, another participant in the program, also graduated.
Just 5 Universities Train Majority of Academics

Previous studies have shown that papers with a diverse set of authors are cited more often and produce higher-impact discoveries. That makes sense—different people with different life experiences bring different ideas to the table. It’s hard for new ideas and research to emerge if the opportunities are not present.
An inspiring journey to pursue veterinary social work

During a dvm360® interview, Angie Arora, MSW, RSW, describes the emotional path that led her to the career she loves. In a dvm360® interview, Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC) faculty member Angie Arora, MSW, RSW, shares the moving life experiences that encouraged her to pursue social work that serves both pet owners and veterinary professionals facing hardship.
