Titusville, FL

WESH

Artemis launch attempt called off due to Tropical Storm Ian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Artemis launch attempt planned for Sept. 27 has been called off due to Tropical Storm Ian, which isforecast to hit Florida as a major hurricane next week. NASA announced the move Saturday, saying that crews are preparing for rollback. "During a meeting Saturday morning,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Merritt Island, FL
WESH

Osceola County residents stocking, boarding up ahead of storm

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency management officials in Osceola County are monitoring the weather while residents start to stock up and prepare. In St. Cloud, grocery stores were packed Friday. Hardware stores were busy as well. The overall consensus from shoppers was "better safe than sorry." Bradley Sierra and...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
#Nasa Causeway#Kennedy Space Center#Indian River Lagoon#Hurricane Irma
Bay News 9

Sandbag operations set up in Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Osceola

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Emergency management officials in some Central Florida counties and municipalities are making sandbag materials available this weekend to help residents prepare their homes for the possibility of flooding for Tropical Storm Ian. Orange, Seminole, Brevard, Volusia and Osceola counties, as well as Daytona Beach Shores and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando International Airport preparing for Tropical Storm Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Out of an abundance of caution, the Orlando International Airport has begun preparations for Tropical Depression 9's anticipated landfall next week. The airport said they are implementing pre-storm procedures at both the International airport and Orlando Executive Airport. A portion of these pre-storm procedures includes postponing the...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Potential Hurricane Causing Precautionary Changes at Orlando Airport

Hurricanes are known to impact Florida almost every year, and the season is not yet over. In fact, we’ve seen several storms to watch lately, like Fiona and Gaston, and now, there’s a new tropical depression that could potentially be on its way to Florida. So, if you’re flying into Orlando soon, you need to be aware of some changes that have been made due to the weather.
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Condo planned for 'challenging' site in Ormond Beach

Dime Rock Properties proposes redeveloping a difficult lot with a residential condominium in Ormond Beach’s core beachside area. One obstacle is a 10- by 12-foot FPL vault, a concrete box with the utility’s heavy duty electronic equipment, which sits on the lot. FPL would not grant an easement.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Historic Daytona Beach park set for $2 million renovation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More than $2 million will go toward renovating a historic Daytona Beach park thanks to a local foundation and the efforts of city officials. Daisy Stocking Park is undergoing a $2 million renovation. Work on the park, which opened in 1971, is set to be...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
positivelyosceola.com

National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane

With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Despite Randy Fine’s objections, Space Coast Pride will go on

'The event will go on,' said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey. Space Coast Pride will go on despite objections from Rep. Randy Fine. Melbourne city leaders say they have no plans to rescind a permit for the event, which will be held Saturday in Downtown Melbourne for the first time in its history. Organizers say they have actually received more support even as City Hall is flooded with calls to shut down the event for inclusion of drag queen story time in its programming.
MELBOURNE, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Ponce Inlet tackles beach vendor concerns

The proposed millage rate and fiscal year 2022-23 budget took a back seat at the Ponce Inlet Town Council meeting Sept. 15 as the standing room only crowd of vocal citizens were there to make their feelings known about recent decisions Volusia County made, which will affect two parks in the town.
PONCE INLET, FL

