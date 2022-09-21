Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Prevents SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch.Prince MenariaCape Canaveral, FL
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaEvie M.Chuluota, FL
The Most Beautiful Lesser-Known Beaches in Florida, According to Must See PlacesL. CaneFlorida State
Sunshine Mobile Home Park Brings Neighbors TogetherLaura SlawnyCocoa, FL
Related
NASA delays launch of Artemis I due to Tropical Storm Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA has called off the launch of the Artemis I rocket scheduled for Sept. 27 due to Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to hit Florida as a hurricane next week. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. During a meeting Saturday morning, teams...
WESH
Artemis launch attempt called off due to Tropical Storm Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Artemis launch attempt planned for Sept. 27 has been called off due to Tropical Storm Ian, which isforecast to hit Florida as a major hurricane next week. NASA announced the move Saturday, saying that crews are preparing for rollback. "During a meeting Saturday morning,...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Brevard County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Announces Additional Sandbag Distribution Sites to Open Sunday as Hurricane Threatens Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Due to significant rain in North Merritt Island over the past few weeks and in anticipation of potential impacts from Tropical Depression #9, free sandbags will be available to residents. Brevard County officials announced additional sandbag distribution locations opening at 8 a.m. on Sunday in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Florida prepares for Tropical Depression 9
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Local counties are already planning for the worst. Seminole County leaders said they started preparations on Wednesday for a possible hurricane that could impact Central Florida next week. In the St. John’s River in Sanford, residents are concerned about this area and are monitoring it....
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sandbag Distribution List Announced Amid Potential Major Hurricane Impact on Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By now, most of our community has started to monitor the storm system that is forming in the Atlantic with the potential to impact the state of Florida in the coming week. As a result, our agency along with our Public Safety partners are working...
State wildlife officials look to bar boats from Central Florida manatee hotspot
An area near the Indian River Lagoon would be off-limits
WESH
Osceola County residents stocking, boarding up ahead of storm
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency management officials in Osceola County are monitoring the weather while residents start to stock up and prepare. In St. Cloud, grocery stores were packed Friday. Hardware stores were busy as well. The overall consensus from shoppers was "better safe than sorry." Bradley Sierra and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay News 9
Sandbag operations set up in Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Osceola
CENTRAL FLORIDA — Emergency management officials in some Central Florida counties and municipalities are making sandbag materials available this weekend to help residents prepare their homes for the possibility of flooding for Tropical Storm Ian. Orange, Seminole, Brevard, Volusia and Osceola counties, as well as Daytona Beach Shores and...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando International Airport preparing for Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Out of an abundance of caution, the Orlando International Airport has begun preparations for Tropical Depression 9's anticipated landfall next week. The airport said they are implementing pre-storm procedures at both the International airport and Orlando Executive Airport. A portion of these pre-storm procedures includes postponing the...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: How will the soon-to-be hurricane impact Central Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Ian appears to be making its way toward Florida and is expected to make landfall next week – as a major hurricane – on the west coast of the state. Models show the system becoming a major Category 4 hurricane before reaching Florida.
disneyfoodblog.com
Potential Hurricane Causing Precautionary Changes at Orlando Airport
Hurricanes are known to impact Florida almost every year, and the season is not yet over. In fact, we’ve seen several storms to watch lately, like Fiona and Gaston, and now, there’s a new tropical depression that could potentially be on its way to Florida. So, if you’re flying into Orlando soon, you need to be aware of some changes that have been made due to the weather.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Florida Crystal Clear Spring Has Secret Caves And Pools & It’s Only $3 To Visit
As summer comes to an end, now is the perfect time to sneak in one last trip before the leaves start to turn, and we say goodbye to longer days and warmer nights. Rock Springs in Kelly Park is a beautiful oasis outside Orlando where you can wade in crystal clear swimming holes without having to make the trek to the Florida coast.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Condo planned for 'challenging' site in Ormond Beach
Dime Rock Properties proposes redeveloping a difficult lot with a residential condominium in Ormond Beach’s core beachside area. One obstacle is a 10- by 12-foot FPL vault, a concrete box with the utility’s heavy duty electronic equipment, which sits on the lot. FPL would not grant an easement.
Bay News 9
Historic Daytona Beach park set for $2 million renovation
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More than $2 million will go toward renovating a historic Daytona Beach park thanks to a local foundation and the efforts of city officials. Daisy Stocking Park is undergoing a $2 million renovation. Work on the park, which opened in 1971, is set to be...
Bay News 9
Apopka residents frustrated as water levels from a nearby lake cause flooding in their yards
APOPKA, Fla. — A flood of problems is causing headaches for people in Clear Lake Estates in Apopka, and neighbors say the situation has gone from bad to worse over the last five years. What You Need To Know. Residents in Clear Lake Estates in Apopka say rising lake...
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Yacht Club to Host 3-Bridge Fiasco on the Indian River Set for October 8
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Melbourne Yacht Club is inviting the community to an event on Saturday, October 8 to watch the 3-Bridge Fiasco on the Indian River. The Fiasco starts at 1 p.m. just north of the Eau Gallie Bridge and will conclude at 4 p.m. This event continues...
positivelyosceola.com
National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane
With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
floridapolitics.com
Despite Randy Fine’s objections, Space Coast Pride will go on
'The event will go on,' said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey. Space Coast Pride will go on despite objections from Rep. Randy Fine. Melbourne city leaders say they have no plans to rescind a permit for the event, which will be held Saturday in Downtown Melbourne for the first time in its history. Organizers say they have actually received more support even as City Hall is flooded with calls to shut down the event for inclusion of drag queen story time in its programming.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Ponce Inlet tackles beach vendor concerns
The proposed millage rate and fiscal year 2022-23 budget took a back seat at the Ponce Inlet Town Council meeting Sept. 15 as the standing room only crowd of vocal citizens were there to make their feelings known about recent decisions Volusia County made, which will affect two parks in the town.
Comments / 1