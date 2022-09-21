Read full article on original website
The Daily Collegian
Proposal to expand College of Medicine research facilities advances
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning advanced a $37.3 million initiative to renovate and expand Penn State College of Medicine’s comparative medicine facilities today (Sept. 22). The full board will consider the proposal on Sept. 23. For...
The Daily Collegian
Three materials science graduate students earn elite NSF fellowships
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Three materials science and engineering doctoral students — representing six in the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences — are among the 21 new National Science Foundation (NSF) Graduate Research Fellowship Program (GRFP) recipients for the 2022-23 academic year. They are Aiden Ross,...
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Athletics to expand alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics announced the expansion of alcohol sales to the general public, following a vote today (Sept. 23) by the Penn State Board of Trustees. The start date for beer offerings is in the process of being finalized and will be announced at a later date. When sales begin, beer offerings will be available for purchase throughout Beaver Stadium, with the exception of areas near the student section.
The Daily Collegian
Schmitt Russell Research Lecture to discuss effects of fats on body responses
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Greg Shearer, professor of nutritional sciences, will deliver the 2022 Pauline Schmitt Russell Research Lecture, “Why the fat you eat matters: The fats we eat affect how our body responds to disease,” at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, in 110 Henderson Building and via Zoom Webinar.
The Daily Collegian
Information session for summer study abroad trip set for Sept. 27
ALTOONA, Pa. — Penn State Altoona will hold an information session for a summer 2023 study abroad trip to Costa Rica from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Room 143 of the Hawthorn Building. Costa Rica boasts an epic landscape home to nearly 5% of the...
The Daily Collegian
Curdella Forbes to share her works during visit to Penn State York Sept. 28
YORK, Pa. — Novelist Curdella Forbes, professor of English at Howard University, will read from her works during a visit to Penn State York at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the Precision Custom Components (PCC) Community Room at Penn State York. Following the reading, she will answer questions from the audience. The presentation is free and open to the public.
The Daily Collegian
Tailgating this football season? Avoid a food safety fumble
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Planning to tailgate or “homegate” this football season? As fans fire up grills in anticipation of the game, Penn State Extension food safety experts offer tips and strategies to help block foodborne illness before it intercepts your fun. Tailgaters can download a free...
