Hershey, PA

The Daily Collegian

Proposal to expand College of Medicine research facilities advances

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning advanced a $37.3 million initiative to renovate and expand Penn State College of Medicine’s comparative medicine facilities today (Sept. 22). The full board will consider the proposal on Sept. 23. For...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Daily Collegian

Three materials science graduate students earn elite NSF fellowships

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Three materials science and engineering doctoral students — representing six in the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences — are among the 21 new National Science Foundation (NSF) Graduate Research Fellowship Program (GRFP) recipients for the 2022-23 academic year. They are Aiden Ross,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Athletics to expand alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics announced the expansion of alcohol sales to the general public, following a vote today (Sept. 23) by the Penn State Board of Trustees. The start date for beer offerings is in the process of being finalized and will be announced at a later date. When sales begin, beer offerings will be available for purchase throughout Beaver Stadium, with the exception of areas near the student section.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Daily Collegian

Information session for summer study abroad trip set for Sept. 27

ALTOONA, Pa. — Penn State Altoona will hold an information session for a summer 2023 study abroad trip to Costa Rica from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Room 143 of the Hawthorn Building. Costa Rica boasts an epic landscape home to nearly 5% of the...
ALTOONA, PA
The Daily Collegian

Curdella Forbes to share her works during visit to Penn State York Sept. 28

YORK, Pa. — Novelist Curdella Forbes, professor of English at Howard University, will read from her works during a visit to Penn State York at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the Precision Custom Components (PCC) Community Room at Penn State York. Following the reading, she will answer questions from the audience. The presentation is free and open to the public.
YORK, PA
The Daily Collegian

Tailgating this football season? Avoid a food safety fumble

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Planning to tailgate or “homegate” this football season? As fans fire up grills in anticipation of the game, Penn State Extension food safety experts offer tips and strategies to help block foodborne illness before it intercepts your fun. Tailgaters can download a free...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

