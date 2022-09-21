In a different era of Bulldog Athletics, Bob Schulze left a legacy as a four-sport athlete who followed a familiar post-Concordia track the led into a career in Lutheran education and coaching. As a collegian, Schulze did everything from track and field to cross country to swimming and diving to football. Admittedly inexperienced on the gridiron, he found himself playing football because then Head Coach Ralph Starenko needed someone with Schulze’s speed as a kick and punt returner.

