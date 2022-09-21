Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Lewes Senior Activity Center sets free events Oct. 2-7
Walk aerobics, Zumba, tai chi, yoga, card games, a trail walk and a health fair are among the programs and activities the Lewes Senior Activity Center will offer during its second annual Active Aging Week Sunday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 7. All programs and demonstrations are free and open to the public.
Cape Gazette
Annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach set for Oct. 5-9
The annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach is set to return to Rehoboth Beach the weekend of Wednesday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Oct. 9. Greyhounds Reach the Beach is an annual charity event celebrating retired racing greyhounds, while creating awareness of the need for adoptive and foster homes. The event supports designated 501(c)(3) greyhound and sighthound adoption groups.
Cape Gazette
Great Futures Gala raises funds for Boys & Girls Club
The Great Futures Gala to raise funds for the Oak Orchard/Riverdale Boys & Girls Club was held Sept. 17 at The Peninsula on the Indian River Bay. Proceeds from the event support the Great Futures Fund, a Sussex County-based organization dedicated to helping local kids in need. The gala has...
Cape Gazette
Habitat for Humanity dedicates new home in Selbyville
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home for affordable homeownership to a Selbyville family Sept. 7. With the devoted service of volunteers, and donated gifts of handmade quilts and housewarming supplies from Eagles Nest Church and St. Martha’s Outreach Committee, the Maciey family was welcomed and ready for a successful transition into their new home.
Cape Gazette
Milton Arts Guild sets seasonal quilling classes Oct. 1-2
Milton Arts Guild will offer its popular holiday-themed quilling class again this year in preparation for the Christmas season. Quilling a Snowflake with Jenn Johnson will lead students through the art of rolling paper to make Christmas ornaments. Due to popular demand, two separate sessions are planned for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, both at 4 p.m., at the gallery at 107 Federal St., Milton. No prior art experience is necessary.
Cape Gazette
Epworth United celebrates 125 years with day of family fun
Epworth United Methodist Church celebrated its 125th anniversary with a weekend of activities, food, music and worship Sept. 17-18. The church was founded in 1897 in downtown Rehoboth Beach, before moving to its current location in 2008. For more information about Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, go...
Cape Gazette
Seabrook neighbors support Clothing Our Kids
For two weeks in August, the Seabrook Community in Millsboro held a clothing drive to benefit Sussex County schoolchildren in need. Clothing Our Kids received a variety of clothing including plus-size items, shoes, tops, bottoms and underwear, plus donated funds totaling $490. Gathered for the donation delivery are (l-r) Terry...
Cape Gazette
Milton Zombiefest set for Oct. 15
Milton Theatre is set to bring back an annual fall favorite, a time when the dead walk and the freaks come out at night: Zombiefest. The annual event, starting at 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, is back and Director Fred Munzert said this year’s iteration will see an expanded freak show with five performers, a kids zone with activities, food vendors, and music inside the theater and outside on the Quayside Stage. The Zombie Walk, in which ghouls of all kinds make their way down Union Street in front of the theater, will take place at 8 p.m.
Cape Gazette
Lavender Fields welcomes new season with Fall Fling
Lavender Fields at Warrington Manor, off Coolspring Road near Lewes, helped celebrate the changing of the seasons with its annual Fall Fling, featuring local artisans and tours of the extensive gardens. The five-acre farm has evolved into a year-round agri-tourism destination with a history dating back to 1684. The farm was a working dairy operation by the owners of Lewes Dairy starting in 1958. One of the most unique additions to the farm is a large labyrinth, which is an exact duplicate of the one embedded in the floor of the Cathedral of Chartes near Paris. Go to lavenderfieldsde.com for more information.
Cape Gazette
Insight Meditation Community sets retreat Oct. 8
Insight Meditation Community of Lewes will present a hybrid daylong retreat with Luisa Montero-Diaz from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, via Zoom or in person at St. Peter’s parish hall, Second and Mulberry streets, Lewes. The event will include a dharma talk on the topics of...
Cape Gazette
Dewey Beach Lions present $3,000 to Boardwalk Buddy Walk
The Dewey Beach Lions are proud to make their annual contribution of $3,000 to the Boardwalk Buddy Walk in Rehoboth Beach. Founded in 2006 by Dennis and Sharonlee Diehl, the walk will begin at 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. The mission of the walk has...
WBOC
Delaware Veterans' Stand Down is Back After Two Year Hiatus
DOVER, Del. - Hundreds of veterans in Delaware attended the annual Veterans' Stand Down at Schutte Park in Dover today. The event was canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic. The Veterans' Stand Down is organized, planned and carried out by a volunteer committee that plans year-round....
Cape Gazette
Board & Brush Creative Studio to host celebration Sept. 28
Board & Brush Creative Studio will host a grand opening celebration from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 30447 Cedar Neck Road, Unit 2, Ocean View. The first 50 guests will receive gift bags with coupons, and everyone can enter for a chance to win a VIP sign-making party for six valued at more than $400. Attendees can enjoy light refreshments, and a table will be set up to illustrate sign-making steps. The celebration is free and open to the public, with no RSVP necessary.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 9/23/22
The Rehoboth Beach Board of Adjustment will hold a hearing at 2:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, in the commissioners room of city hall, 229 Rehoboth Ave. On the agenda is a variance request for the floor-to-area ratio from the owners of 11 ½ Henlopen Ave., who would like to install a pergola over an existing structure.
Cape Gazette
Lewes tree group trimming focus
The Lewes Planning Commission’s Tree Ordinance Subcommittee hopes to turn a new leaf in the First Town in the First State by examining tree ordinances of other towns, and its own public one, as it grows its first set of regulations for trees on private property. Thanks in large...
Cape Gazette
Milton unveils Mill Park wood sculptures
Mill Park in Milton was the site Sept. 17 for the unveiling of three wood-carved sculptures that will be on display for the next six weeks. The sculptures – “Gift of Hope,” “Maori Bloom” and “Gateways” – were created by Lewes artist Roy Fitzgerald and loaned to the Town of Milton. Public art displays were an initiative of the town’s economic development committee, chaired by Councilwoman Annette Babich, to draw more visitors and businesses to downtown Milton.
Cape Gazette
John D. Pittam, loved fishing
John D. Pittam, 90, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. He was born April 27, 1932, in Wilmington, son of the late Rev. John Pittam and Martha (Wedman) Pittam. For 32 years John worked as an electrician for Chevron (Delaware City...
Cape Gazette
Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park thank cleanup volunteers
The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park members extend thanks to all the volunteers who came out to help clean up the CHSP beaches Sept. 17, as part of the 35th annual Delaware Coastal Cleanup. Thanks to their efforts, the bay and ocean beaches are a little bit cleaner and...
Cape Gazette
Pettyjohn and Kunsman Store added to 1910 Rehoboth miniature village
The Pettyjohn and Kunsman Store, third block, north side of Rehoboth Avenue, as it was in the early 1900s, has been newly mounted on Paul Lovett’s diorama of railroad-era Rehoboth Avenue. The structure’s history spans more than 150 years. The building was pictured and occupants identified in the...
Cape Gazette
People’s Place II celebrates 50 years of service
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford, along with friends and family, recently took part in a 50th anniversary celebration and ribbon-cutting event with People’s Place II Inc. in Milford. People’s Place is dedicated to becoming the agency of choice to help people find their path to growth and...
