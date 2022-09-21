Read full article on original website
sdstate.edu
South Dakota Arts Council announces grant and fellowship recipients
Several faculty and programs from South Dakota State University and the Brookings community have received grants or fellowships from the South Dakota Arts Council (SDAC). The South Dakota Arts Council, established in 1966, is a state agency “serving South Dakotans and their communities through the arts.” Funded by the South Dakota State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts, council members are appointed by the governor.
sdstate.edu
Jayasooriya named SDSU employee of month
Anupriya Nalaka Jayasooriya, a custodial supervisor at South Dakota State University, has been named Civil Service Employee of the Month for September. He will be honored at a reception from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 30 in the Pasque Room (255) in the University Student Union. Nalaka has been employed...
