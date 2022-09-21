ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween month is quickly approaching which means time to get your costumes ready. But some people, need to bust out their costumes now to win big. There are some people in El Paso who live for Halloween and go all out. Especially one particular dude who loves to frighten people with his spooky clown looks.
Everyone in El Paso knows how great it feels to help a good cause and do a good deed. El Pasoans who need a haircut or love tattoos will definitely want to support this cause. Gold Out El Paso is a non-profit organization that spreads awareness about kids who get cancer too. Gold Out El Paso's mission is to turn El Paso Gold for the month of September to spread awareness about kids with cancer.
Tons of El Pasoans enjoy movie nights especially when it is outdoors. During the summer time is when the community of El Paso gets ready for movies outside under the sky. Sadly, summertime is almost coming to an end this week. But just because summer is almost over doesn't mean the movies outdoors have to be too.
2 El Paso Mayors Were On The MoSho Today

Two El Paso mayors, one former and one current visited the Buzz Adams Morning Show. First, former mayor John Cook was on to talk about his TruthMatters P.A.C. which supports District Attorney Yvonne Rosales. There were a few key takeaways from our chat with the former mayor. -Cook told us...
The Wait Is Over Monkey Rock Family Fun Center Opens In October

Party like an animal when Monkey Rock opens to the public located at the former vacant Sears space at Sunland Park Mall this fall. The highly anticipated family fun entertainment center is the perfect new spot for families and people of all ages to enjoy. With attractions like bowling, swing suites, mini golf, LED black lite rock wall climbing stations, and arcades, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

