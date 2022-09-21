Read full article on original website
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market ‘Temporarily’ Relocates to ‘Tour the City’
Don’t go downtown this Saturday, September 24, to support local vendors at the Downtown Art and Farmers Market. They won't be there. The market is “temporarily relocating” from its cozy downtown spot in the Union Plaza District and heading to the wide-open space of the Beast Urban Park in Far East El Paso again.
Discover Your New Favorite Cocktail at these El Paso Bars
I'm not much of a beer drinker so when I go out my usual go to is a cocktail. I've been stuck in a "Cape Cod" phase and have been wanting to try out new cocktails. Luckily for me, some bartenders in El Paso are helping me discover what my next cocktail will be!
What’s The Airplane Sign Say That’s Been Flying Over El Paso?
For the past several days a red prop plane has been flying over El Paso. Trailing behind is a banner for…something?. I spotted it for the first time on Friday afternoon during a charity golf tournament. None of us could make out what the sign said. Fortunately, FitFam has a close-up video where you can clearly see what it says.
El Pasoans Would Love To See These Local Restaurants Open Up In Our Airport
Traveling. It’s all fun and games until you’re stuck in an airport because of delays and the airport you’re at doesn’t have the best restaurant or store options!. Now, I’m not much of an airplane traveler. I prefer road trips, but I have traveled a few times and I have witnessed some pretty amazing airports!
