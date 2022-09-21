ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee releases depth chart ahead of Florida game

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
No. 12 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will host No. 22 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup.

For the first time since 2016, ESPN College GameDay will broadcast from the University of Tennessee’s campus ahead of the Vols and Gators matchup.

The show airs live on ESPN from 9 a.m.-noon EDT Saturday.

Saturday will mark the 10th time Tennessee will host ESPN College GameDay. The Tennessee-Florida contest will mark the 22nd game the Vols have appeared on ESPN College GameDay.

Ahead of Saturday’s SEC East matchup, Tennessee released its depth chart for the Florida game.

