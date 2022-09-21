Read full article on original website
Calaveras Enterprise
Orlandi scores four times and Calaveras holds on to beat Galt 35-31
GALT – While the Calaveras High School football team was able to pick up its first victory of the 2022 season, the win didn’t come without some added worries and scoreboard watching. In Calaveras’ most impressive offensive showing of the year, the Red Hawks built a 35-6 lead...
Calaveras Enterprise
Bullfrogs fall to Wildcats in Mother Lode League battle
With a chance to tie the Sonora Wildcats for first place in the Mother Lode League standings, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs couldn’t get the job done. Bret Harte tried to battle back after dropping the first two sets and ended up winning the third set. However, the comeback was...
Calaveras Enterprise
Cross country runners find their stride at first MLL meet
SONORA – For the first time all year, the six Mother Lode League cross country teams all stood at the same starting line and eyed the same finish line. For some runners, Wednesday’s race at Sonora’s Wildcat ranch was the first race of their running career. For others, the 3-mile race was nothing more than a walk in the park. But at the end of the day, all six teams are chasing a league championship, and this was the first step in that direction.
Calaveras Enterprise
Photo Gallery: Mother Lode League Cross Country Meet No. 1 (9/21/22)
Cross country teams from the Mother Lode League competed in the first league meet of the season Sept. 21 at Wildcat Ranch in Sonora. Photos by Guy Dossi.
granitebaytoday.org
Freshman on varsity football known as Hurricane Zay receives 3 D1 college offers
If you are looking to watch a great football player on an undefeated team you probably should be watching GBHS’ number 24. Isaiah Ene (#24) is a freshman on the GBHS varsity football team. The only freshmen on the team. This is a rare sight with such a high-level high school team.
KCRA.com
Northern California youth basketball coach arrested for inappropriate communication with minors
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A youth basketball coach in Placer and Sacramento counties is accused of committing crimes against minors, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 22, 2022. Eric James Hawkins, 47, of Antelope was arrested by Rocklin police on Thursday near his home, the department said...
The Sacramento area’s biggest events of the fall
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fall is in the air in Sacramento. As the harvest season brings cooler weather, there are several events happing in Sacramento during the fall months. The fall includes the full return of the Farm-to-Fork Festival, the California Capital Airshow, and concerts in the area. The return of the NBA season in […]
mymotherlode.com
Seasonal Closures Announced At New Melones
Angels Camp, CA — Time is limited to enjoy many of the recreational opportunities at New Melones Reservoir. Many of the areas will be closing, effective October 1st. The Bureau of Land Management reports that the campground closures in the Tuttletown Recreation Area will include the Acorn, Manzanita and Chamise. In addition, the Fiddleneck and Oak Knoll group camps will be closed. Meanwhile, the Lupine Day Use and Eagle Point Picnic Areas will remain open from sunrise to sunset.
rosevilletoday.com
See where Roseville region’s new college campus and master planned community is being built
2,200-acre project rebranded from Placer Ranch to Placer One. Roseville, Calif. – Taylor Builders announced plans to break ground at the beginning of October 2022 on a flagship project in Placer County named Placer One. The 2,200-acre approved master plan community, previously known as Placer Ranch, is a unique partnership between Placer County, California State University, Sacramento, Sierra College, and Taylor Builders.
enochseagleeye.org
“Beheading of the Queen” is ready for more than just a music award
So many of us don’t realize that the people we walk by every day could have a special talent or be part of an exciting activity that’s hidden from our day-to-day view, but actually has a huge impact on their life. A great example of this is Enochs...
valcomnews.com
Farrell’s restaurant tragedy reaches 50th anniversary
Firefighters Burn Institute to hold memorial event Sept. 24. It has been 50 years since that infamous, horrific day in Sacramento history when an F-86 Sabre jet aircraft crashed into Farrell’s Ice Cream Parlour at 5770 Freeport Blvd., opposite the northwest corner of the Sacramento Executive Airport. The day...
KCRA.com
Northern California fire district closing stations due to budget restraints, inflation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Northern California fire district is closing some of its stations indefinitely and blaming rising inflation among other things. In doing so, they hope to save more than a million dollars in revenue costs. "South Placer Fire District’s operational costs have increased faster than its...
Sheldon High teen asks 4 girls to homecoming – and they all say yes
SACRAMENTO – Asking someone to the homecoming dance can be scary, but apparently not for one Sheldon High School senior. Kaahil Patel asked out not just one, not two, but four girls to homecoming all at once. "They make me feel really special and they have for the last four years, so I wanted to do something special for them," Patel said. Patel said he called up one of the girl's boyfriends to make sure it was OK, and then it was on. He came equipped with a sign saying, "Four is better than one." "I thought it might be a funny idea. It turned out really well," Patel said. Believe it or not, all of them said yes."I was so excited and maybe a little embarrassed because there were a lot of people there," one of the girls, Amelia, said. The video of the proposal now has over 15,000 views on TikTok.
Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras County 4-H announces open enrollment
(San Andreas, CA -- September 21, 2022) More than 6 million young people across the country are enjoying 4-H today! 4-H offers young people many new opportunities allowing them to make an impact on the community and step up to the challenges of a complex and changing world. Calaveras County 4-H is a volunteer youth development program open to all youth between the ages of 5 to 18 years old sponsored by the University of California and the County of Calaveras.
Mountain Democrat
Camino undercrossing ready to roll
The undercrossing at Ponderado Road in Camino Heights is complete and will be open to traffic beginning Monday, according to a news release from Caltrans. Camino Heights Drive at Highway 50 was permanently closed to left-turn traffic Thursday. The undercrossing is part of the $55.4 million Camino Safety Project that...
mymotherlode.com
How Much Rain Did We Get?
Sonora, CA – The recent weather system that blew through the Mother Lode brought much-needed rain, putting the region well above the average for September. The heaviest precipitation fell Sunday and Monday. In the Sonora area, the Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) Regional Plant recorded these amounts of rainfall:. Sunday,...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sky River Casino to pay for additional help from Elk Grove Police
Since the opening of the new Sky River Casino in Elk Grove in August, the casino has been paying for additional help from the Elk Grove Police Department. In the days after the casino opened, Elk Grove police officers helped direct traffic as crowds converged on the casino. The department has maintained a presence around the casino since it opened.
Mountain Democrat
Visit to Apple Hill turns sour
Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
KCRA.com
Get a Taste of Lincoln this weekend: Dozens of restaurants, vineyards, live music highlight its 20th festival
LINCOLN, Calif. — Looking for something to do this weekend? How does having dozens of restaurants, wineries and live music move you?. Look no further than the 11th annual Taste of Lincoln Showcase. This Saturday, more than 40 restaurants, a dozen plus wineries and ZZ Top tribute band ZZ...
KCRA.com
1 killed in head-on crash that erupted in flames near Modesto, CHP says
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a head-on crash with a semi-truck erupted in flames near Modesto, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 22, 2022. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday on West Grayson Road, just east of Shiloh Road in...
