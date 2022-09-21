ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Andreas, CA

Calaveras Enterprise

Orlandi scores four times and Calaveras holds on to beat Galt 35-31

GALT – While the Calaveras High School football team was able to pick up its first victory of the 2022 season, the win didn’t come without some added worries and scoreboard watching. In Calaveras’ most impressive offensive showing of the year, the Red Hawks built a 35-6 lead...
GALT, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Bullfrogs fall to Wildcats in Mother Lode League battle

With a chance to tie the Sonora Wildcats for first place in the Mother Lode League standings, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs couldn’t get the job done. Bret Harte tried to battle back after dropping the first two sets and ended up winning the third set. However, the comeback was...
SONORA, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Cross country runners find their stride at first MLL meet

SONORA – For the first time all year, the six Mother Lode League cross country teams all stood at the same starting line and eyed the same finish line. For some runners, Wednesday’s race at Sonora’s Wildcat ranch was the first race of their running career. For others, the 3-mile race was nothing more than a walk in the park. But at the end of the day, all six teams are chasing a league championship, and this was the first step in that direction.
SONORA, CA
FOX40

The Sacramento area’s biggest events of the fall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fall is in the air in Sacramento.  As the harvest season brings cooler weather, there are several events happing in Sacramento during the fall months.  The fall includes the full return of the Farm-to-Fork Festival, the California Capital Airshow, and concerts in the area. The return of the NBA season in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Seasonal Closures Announced At New Melones

Angels Camp, CA — Time is limited to enjoy many of the recreational opportunities at New Melones Reservoir. Many of the areas will be closing, effective October 1st. The Bureau of Land Management reports that the campground closures in the Tuttletown Recreation Area will include the Acorn, Manzanita and Chamise. In addition, the Fiddleneck and Oak Knoll group camps will be closed. Meanwhile, the Lupine Day Use and Eagle Point Picnic Areas will remain open from sunrise to sunset.
ANGELS CAMP, CA
rosevilletoday.com

See where Roseville region’s new college campus and master planned community is being built

2,200-acre project rebranded from Placer Ranch to Placer One. Roseville, Calif. – Taylor Builders announced plans to break ground at the beginning of October 2022 on a flagship project in Placer County named Placer One. The 2,200-acre approved master plan community, previously known as Placer Ranch, is a unique partnership between Placer County, California State University, Sacramento, Sierra College, and Taylor Builders.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
valcomnews.com

Farrell’s restaurant tragedy reaches 50th anniversary

Firefighters Burn Institute to hold memorial event Sept. 24. It has been 50 years since that infamous, horrific day in Sacramento history when an F-86 Sabre jet aircraft crashed into Farrell’s Ice Cream Parlour at 5770 Freeport Blvd., opposite the northwest corner of the Sacramento Executive Airport. The day...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheldon High teen asks 4 girls to homecoming – and they all say yes

SACRAMENTO – Asking someone to the homecoming dance can be scary, but apparently not for one Sheldon High School senior. Kaahil Patel asked out not just one, not two, but four girls to homecoming all at once. "They make me feel really special and they have for the last four years, so I wanted to do something special for them," Patel said. Patel said he called up one of the girl's boyfriends to make sure it was OK, and then it was on. He came equipped with a sign saying, "Four is better than one." "I thought it might be a funny idea. It turned out really well," Patel said. Believe it or not, all of them said yes."I was so excited and maybe a little embarrassed because there were a lot of people there," one of the girls, Amelia, said. The video of the proposal now has over 15,000 views on TikTok.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Calaveras County 4-H announces open enrollment

(San Andreas, CA -- September 21, 2022) More than 6 million young people across the country are enjoying 4-H today! 4-H offers young people many new opportunities allowing them to make an impact on the community and step up to the challenges of a complex and changing world. Calaveras County 4-H is a volunteer youth development program open to all youth between the ages of 5 to 18 years old sponsored by the University of California and the County of Calaveras.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Camino undercrossing ready to roll

The undercrossing at Ponderado Road in Camino Heights is complete and will be open to traffic beginning Monday, according to a news release from Caltrans. Camino Heights Drive at Highway 50 was permanently closed to left-turn traffic Thursday. The undercrossing is part of the $55.4 million Camino Safety Project that...
CAMINO, CA
mymotherlode.com

How Much Rain Did We Get?

Sonora, CA – The recent weather system that blew through the Mother Lode brought much-needed rain, putting the region well above the average for September. The heaviest precipitation fell Sunday and Monday. In the Sonora area, the Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) Regional Plant recorded these amounts of rainfall:. Sunday,...
SONORA, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sky River Casino to pay for additional help from Elk Grove Police

Since the opening of the new Sky River Casino in Elk Grove in August, the casino has been paying for additional help from the Elk Grove Police Department. In the days after the casino opened, Elk Grove police officers helped direct traffic as crowds converged on the casino. The department has maintained a presence around the casino since it opened.
ELK GROVE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Visit to Apple Hill turns sour

Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

