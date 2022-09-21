ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, FL

The Weekly Challenger

Bay New 9 anchor Erica Riggins leaves for Welch administration

ST. PETERSBURG –- Mayor Ken Welch announced Bay News 9 morning anchor Erica Riggins as the new public information officer. Along with the Riggins announcement, the mayor revealed other key appointments, including Jordan Doyle Walsh as interim chief of staff, Alizza Punzalan-Randle as managing director for communications and community engagement and Shelly Loos as director of stakeholder and community engagement.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Purchase agreement approved between Fort Myers, Suncoast Beverage Sales

Fort Myers City Council members unanimously approved a purchase and sale agreement between the city and Suncoast Beverage Sales LLLP, with no discussion, for the sale of the 47-acre tract of land at 4500 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The purchase price was $9 million, with an initial additional deposit of $100,000. Of the total purchase price, $3.1 million will be placed in an escrow account for environmental remediation costs on the site. The proceeds will be used to replace a fire department training facility and a park and recreation facility and nursery.
FORT MYERS, FL
fox13news.com

Sarasota County: Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Sarasota County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Sarasota County’s Emergency Operations Center said sandbag operations will start Sunday, September 25 from 12-6 p.m. at three locations. Those locations include Ed Smith Stadium on 12th Street in Sarasota, Twin Lakes Park on Clark Road in Sarasota, and South County Fleet on SR 776/Englewood Road in Venice. Shovels and bags will be available at the site, and there is a 10-bag limit per vehicle. Sandbag operations are currently planned for Monday, September 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. City officials said changes in weather patterns can impact the times.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Local
Florida Education
City
Arcadia, FL
University of Florida

Storm Updates for UF/IFAS Extension Polk County

As Tropical Storm Ian approaches our area, see the following storm updates from our office. You’ll find extension program and event updates, storm prep resources, and local resources here. Stay tuned to your local news channels, Polk County Emergency Management, and the National Hurricane Center for updates on the...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

State of Emergency declared for several counties including Sarasota, Manatee

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 24 counties in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9. Additionally, Governor DeSantis has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm. This declaration will make available important resources and support, as well as free up funding sources for emergency protective measures. Under this this emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Comparing projected path of Tropical Storm Ian to Hurricane Charley

Longtime locals may recall the path of Hurricane Charley being very similar to the projected path of the storm seemingly coming toward Southwest Florida. Hurricane Charley happened 18 years ago and surprised a lot of people when that hit Charlotte County. Wayne Sallade was the Charlotte County emergency manager when...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
#The College Board#Highschool#Linus College#Arcadia High School#Ahs College Board#National Rural
WINKNEWS.com

Arcadia man’s arrest near DeSoto Middle School led to temporary lockdown

An Arcadia man’s arrest led to the temporary lockdown of nearby DeSoto Middle School on Thursday morning. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, Miguel Juven Perez, 32, was arrested on four active warrants related to felony domestic violence. Perez was arrested at his home on East Gibson Street, just across the road from DeSoto Middle. The increased law enforcement presence led to DeSoto Middle going on lockdown as a matter of precaution, though there was no threat to the school, students or staff.
ARCADIA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Make It at Home: Walt's Famous Smoked Fish Spread

Sarasota is home to a sizeable number of places that have stood the test of restaurant longevity. If you're able to keep your doors open for decades, it's a sure bet that you're doing at least some things right. The restaurants that measure up usually have some of our area's...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Storm Ian....
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall

Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
ESTERO, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Huge Florida gator crosses trail in Circle B Preserve

LAKELAND, Fla. - Why did the alligator cross the trail? To get to the other side, we think!. Eamonn Molloy was hiking along a trail in the Circle B Preserve in Lakeland, Florida when a huge alligator decided to cross the trail right in front of him. It happened on Sept. 5, Molloy told FOX 35 in a Facebook message.
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Sarasota deputies investigating fatal shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. - A fatal shooting is under investigation in Sarasota County. It happened shortly before 7:20 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Highland Road and Westview Drive in Osprey. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the scene is secure and there is no threat to the community...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

