The Weekly Challenger
Bay New 9 anchor Erica Riggins leaves for Welch administration
ST. PETERSBURG –- Mayor Ken Welch announced Bay News 9 morning anchor Erica Riggins as the new public information officer. Along with the Riggins announcement, the mayor revealed other key appointments, including Jordan Doyle Walsh as interim chief of staff, Alizza Punzalan-Randle as managing director for communications and community engagement and Shelly Loos as director of stakeholder and community engagement.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Purchase agreement approved between Fort Myers, Suncoast Beverage Sales
Fort Myers City Council members unanimously approved a purchase and sale agreement between the city and Suncoast Beverage Sales LLLP, with no discussion, for the sale of the 47-acre tract of land at 4500 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The purchase price was $9 million, with an initial additional deposit of $100,000. Of the total purchase price, $3.1 million will be placed in an escrow account for environmental remediation costs on the site. The proceeds will be used to replace a fire department training facility and a park and recreation facility and nursery.
WINKNEWS.com
Hundreds of River Hall residents upset that mail is no longer delivered to their homes
Hundreds of neighbors in the River Hall community in Lee County say they are not getting mail delivered to their homes. Instead, they say they have to drive miles to pick it up. When people moved into the neighborhood, they got mail delivered to the mailboxes in front of their...
fox13news.com
Sarasota County: Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from Sarasota County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Sarasota County’s Emergency Operations Center said sandbag operations will start Sunday, September 25 from 12-6 p.m. at three locations. Those locations include Ed Smith Stadium on 12th Street in Sarasota, Twin Lakes Park on Clark Road in Sarasota, and South County Fleet on SR 776/Englewood Road in Venice. Shovels and bags will be available at the site, and there is a 10-bag limit per vehicle. Sandbag operations are currently planned for Monday, September 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. City officials said changes in weather patterns can impact the times.
University of Florida
Storm Updates for UF/IFAS Extension Polk County
As Tropical Storm Ian approaches our area, see the following storm updates from our office. You’ll find extension program and event updates, storm prep resources, and local resources here. Stay tuned to your local news channels, Polk County Emergency Management, and the National Hurricane Center for updates on the...
Mysuncoast.com
State of Emergency declared for several counties including Sarasota, Manatee
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 24 counties in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9. Additionally, Governor DeSantis has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm. This declaration will make available important resources and support, as well as free up funding sources for emergency protective measures. Under this this emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders.
Locally Owned and Operated Ramen Restaurant to Debut in Lakeland
The restaurant will occupy a former Pizza Hut and be near eateries such as Burger King and S&L Burgers.
WINKNEWS.com
Comparing projected path of Tropical Storm Ian to Hurricane Charley
Longtime locals may recall the path of Hurricane Charley being very similar to the projected path of the storm seemingly coming toward Southwest Florida. Hurricane Charley happened 18 years ago and surprised a lot of people when that hit Charlotte County. Wayne Sallade was the Charlotte County emergency manager when...
WINKNEWS.com
Arcadia man’s arrest near DeSoto Middle School led to temporary lockdown
An Arcadia man’s arrest led to the temporary lockdown of nearby DeSoto Middle School on Thursday morning. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, Miguel Juven Perez, 32, was arrested on four active warrants related to felony domestic violence. Perez was arrested at his home on East Gibson Street, just across the road from DeSoto Middle. The increased law enforcement presence led to DeSoto Middle going on lockdown as a matter of precaution, though there was no threat to the school, students or staff.
Football games to watch in Southwest Florida in Week 5
It's the half way point of the season (more or less), and the teams in Southwest Florida are starting to separate. There are 17 games in the area in Week 5 and, amazingly, none of them are district contests. But that doesn't mean we won't see a lot of competition, must-win games as we inch closer ...
sarasotamagazine.com
Make It at Home: Walt's Famous Smoked Fish Spread
Sarasota is home to a sizeable number of places that have stood the test of restaurant longevity. If you're able to keep your doors open for decades, it's a sure bet that you're doing at least some things right. The restaurants that measure up usually have some of our area's...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm
Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Storm Ian....
Thousands sign petition demanding Lakeland Electric make utility prices more affordable
After a summer of high temperatures and high electric bills, thousands of people are demanding more affordable prices from Lakeland Electric.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall
Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Huge Florida gator crosses trail in Circle B Preserve
LAKELAND, Fla. - Why did the alligator cross the trail? To get to the other side, we think!. Eamonn Molloy was hiking along a trail in the Circle B Preserve in Lakeland, Florida when a huge alligator decided to cross the trail right in front of him. It happened on Sept. 5, Molloy told FOX 35 in a Facebook message.
fox13news.com
Sarasota deputies investigating fatal shooting
SARASOTA, Fla. - A fatal shooting is under investigation in Sarasota County. It happened shortly before 7:20 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Highland Road and Westview Drive in Osprey. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the scene is secure and there is no threat to the community...
Know your zone ahead of possible storm
Whether you’re new to the area or you’ve lived here for a while, the message from emergency management officials is the same: Plan ahead now.
Family B & B staying open despite flood conditions from Peace River in Arcadia
On Thursday, Joseph said rooms at his bed and breakfast are still open, but outside guests' windows– ducks were seen swimming in picnic areas and the back half of his property is underwater.
Tampa Bay company creates wipes to detect dangerous drugs like fentanyl, methamphetamine
Trace Eye-D is a local company with a lab in Sarasota County. They've been around for six years, first working in the area of explosives detection. Back in 2020, the company started to put an emphasis on detecting dangerous drugs and has used what's known as "color metrics" to create a new line of drug-detecting wipes.
County's preparing for potential flooding ahead of tropical depression
On Friday, as Fox 4 meteorologists track the path of Tropical Depression #9 in the Central Caribbean counties around Southwest Florida began flood preparations.
