schillingshow.com
Pride shaming: Charlottesville school official impels staff to wear “LGBTQ+” support attire
A Charlottesville High School (CHS) department chair has made an unusual and possibly improper request of co-workers and underlings. Using his official school email address, special education teacher Jason Bennett messaged CHS Staff requesting visible encouragement for various sexual minority subsets. Bennett’s specific appeal is for “all staff” to wear “CHS Pride shirts or other attire that show support of our LGBTQ+ Community.”
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
royalexaminer.com
Obenshain releases statement on the 2022 model policies on the privacy, dignity, and respect for all students and parents
HARRISONBURG – Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) released the following statement in response to the just-released 2022 Draft Model Policies on the Privacy Dignity and Respect for All Student and Parents from the Virginia Department of Education:. “I applaud the 2022 Draft Policy released today by Governor Youngkin and the...
WDBJ7.com
Liberty nursing students recognized for emergency actions, family lifesaving
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Liberty University Release) - Three Liberty University School of Nursing (LUSON) students recently put the skills they’re learning to use at the scene of a crash. Driving through rain on a rural road this month, according to the university, junior Gabby Cain rounded a corner and came...
therotundaonline.com
UVA Solidarity Protest On Longwood University Campus
"Longwood students protest to show their solidarity with the Black students at The University of Virginia after the lack of support and transparency from administration following the hate crime on The University Of Virginia campus." - Anthony Anderson, Editor-In-Chief Sept. 2022. Hello! I'm Connor, the Photo Editor for the student...
NBC 29 News
CFD Chief Hezedean Smith leaving the department
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Fire Chief Hezedean Smith is leaving the department for another job. In a letter to CFD staff on Friday, September 23, Chief Smith says he has accepted a fire chief position in Polk County, Florida but his last day with CFD is not yet confirmed.
Race is at the center of Louisa County School Board special election
Can an all-white school board adequately represent its minority constituents? That’s the question Louisa County voters are being asked to answer in a Nov. 8 special election. The school board, which governs eight schools with about 30% non-white students, has been all white since 2014. When two Black residents...
royalexaminer.com
Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340
Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
breezejmu.org
New bus app leaves students divided
The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation (HDPT) has implemented a new bus app called Passio GO for commuters and students in Harrisonburg, leaving students with varied opinions on the new app. The city retired the previous app, myStop, and introduced Passio GO in August. According to JMU’s transportation website, the...
shoredailynews.com
Controversy surrounds former Accomack County Attorney
Former Accomack County Attorney Mark Taylor, who served in the local post from 2007 to 2015, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding his recent contract to serve as Spotsylvania County’s school superintendent beginning Nov. 1, according to reports being made across Virginia and Washington, D.C. Complaints from Spotsylvania School...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County students escape serious injury in 1-81 crash, bus driver charged
A group of Warren County students escaped serious injury after being involved in a school bus crash that occurred Wednesday evening, Sept. 21, on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey said his agency is investigating the crash that occurred at 9:54 p.m. along Interstate...
Former Virginia band director facing 8 sex-related charges involving teens
A former Powhatan High School band director is now facing eight sex-related charges as he waits for his next hearing in October.
1061thecorner.com
UVa describes docs found near Homer incident, explains two unrelated incidents
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The University of Virginia, in response to frustrations presented, have released a little bit of information about documents recovered near the scene of where a noose was hung around the Homer statue’s neck on the Lawn. A UVa release says University Police, along with the FBI, has not released information about these documents because they… one… don’t want to compromise the integrity of the investigation, and two… they’re unsure of “relevance and relationship” between them and placing of the noose.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Ward A polling precinct permanently moved
The Ward A polling precinct in the City of Waynesboro has permanently moved to Wenonah Elementary School. The school is located at 125 N. Bayard Ave. in Waynesboro. The previous location is no longer available. Basic United Methodist Church at 489 N. Winchester Ave. in Waynesboro is closed and is...
Augusta Free Press
Food bank requests protein-rich donations in recognition of Hunger Action Day
Food costs are up 11.4 percent, the biggest annual increase since 1979. As food prices keep rising, more community members are turning to their local food banks for relief. Friday, September 23 is Hunger Action Day. The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is looking for donations of more protein-rich food,...
cbs19news
Reward being offered for information connected to reported hate crime
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is now a reward being offered in connection with a reported hate crime that occurred earlier this month on Grounds. The University of Virginia Police Department is continuing to investigate a noose that was placed on the statue of Homer on Sept. 7. The...
NBC 29 News
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A shooting at an Albemarle County apartment complex sent three people to the hospital on Thursday night, Sept. 23. Police responded to a shots fired call shortly at 7 pm at Mallside Forest Ct. The three victims who were transported to UVA hospital are all in stable condition as of Friday morning.
Virginia Center Commons store owners forced to close due to mall closure
Store owners at Virginia Center Commons prepare to close their doors after the mall decides to shut down.
Virginia school bus driver charged with reckless driving, students injured in crash
The driver of a bus that crashed into a truck on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County late Wednesday night has been charged with reckless driving. Two teenage girls and the driver of the second vehicle involved were all injured in the crash.
fredericksburg.today
Construction begins at Route 1 entrance to future VA outpatient clinic in Spotsy
Construction begins at Route 1 entrance to future VA outpatient clinic in Spotsy. Construction is starting on Route 1 improvements at the entrance to the future U.S. Veterans Health Administration outpatient clinic under construction in Spotsylvania County. New turn lanes, traffic signal equipment and medians will be built at the...
