Charlottesville, VA

schillingshow.com

Pride shaming: Charlottesville school official impels staff to wear “LGBTQ+” support attire

A Charlottesville High School (CHS) department chair has made an unusual and possibly improper request of co-workers and underlings. Using his official school email address, special education teacher Jason Bennett messaged CHS Staff requesting visible encouragement for various sexual minority subsets. Bennett’s specific appeal is for “all staff” to wear “CHS Pride shirts or other attire that show support of our LGBTQ+ Community.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Obenshain releases statement on the 2022 model policies on the privacy, dignity, and respect for all students and parents

HARRISONBURG – Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) released the following statement in response to the just-released 2022 Draft Model Policies on the Privacy Dignity and Respect for All Student and Parents from the Virginia Department of Education:. “I applaud the 2022 Draft Policy released today by Governor Youngkin and the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Local
Virginia Education
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Education
therotundaonline.com

UVA Solidarity Protest On Longwood University Campus

"Longwood students protest to show their solidarity with the Black students at The University of Virginia after the lack of support and transparency from administration following the hate crime on The University Of Virginia campus." - Anthony Anderson, Editor-In-Chief Sept. 2022. Hello! I'm Connor, the Photo Editor for the student...
FARMVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

CFD Chief Hezedean Smith leaving the department

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Fire Chief Hezedean Smith is leaving the department for another job. In a letter to CFD staff on Friday, September 23, Chief Smith says he has accepted a fire chief position in Polk County, Florida but his last day with CFD is not yet confirmed.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340

Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
PAGE COUNTY, VA
breezejmu.org

New bus app leaves students divided

The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation (HDPT) has implemented a new bus app called Passio GO for commuters and students in Harrisonburg, leaving students with varied opinions on the new app. The city retired the previous app, myStop, and introduced Passio GO in August. According to JMU’s transportation website, the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
shoredailynews.com

Controversy surrounds former Accomack County Attorney

Former Accomack County Attorney Mark Taylor, who served in the local post from 2007 to 2015, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding his recent contract to serve as Spotsylvania County’s school superintendent beginning Nov. 1, according to reports being made across Virginia and Washington, D.C. Complaints from Spotsylvania School...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
1061thecorner.com

UVa describes docs found near Homer incident, explains two unrelated incidents

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The University of Virginia, in response to frustrations presented, have released a little bit of information about documents recovered near the scene of where a noose was hung around the Homer statue’s neck on the Lawn. A UVa release says University Police, along with the FBI, has not released information about these documents because they… one… don’t want to compromise the integrity of the investigation, and two… they’re unsure of “relevance and relationship” between them and placing of the noose.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Ward A polling precinct permanently moved

The Ward A polling precinct in the City of Waynesboro has permanently moved to Wenonah Elementary School. The school is located at 125 N. Bayard Ave. in Waynesboro. The previous location is no longer available. Basic United Methodist Church at 489 N. Winchester Ave. in Waynesboro is closed and is...
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A shooting at an Albemarle County apartment complex sent three people to the hospital on Thursday night, Sept. 23. Police responded to a shots fired call shortly at 7 pm at Mallside Forest Ct. The three victims who were transported to UVA hospital are all in stable condition as of Friday morning.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

