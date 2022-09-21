Read full article on original website
This Free Trunk or Treat Event Invites You to Join the Festive Fun in Plymouth!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
Game of Thrones Weekend at King Richard's Faire: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyCarver, MA
One Night Only: Free Haunted House in Plymouth Promises Spooky Thrills & Chills!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Marion Town Administrator finalist for job in Middleboro
Marion Town Administrator James McGrail is one of four finalists for the position of Town Manager for Middleboro. McGrail has been Marion’s Town Administrator since 2019. Before that, he was the director of facilities for Sandwich schools from 2018 to 2019 and the executive director of South Shore Country Club in Hingham from 2010 to 2018.
Rochester Land Trust to host annual meeting
ROCHESTER – The Rochester Land Trust (RLT) will hold its Annual Meeting on Oct. 8th at 1 p.m. at Church’s Field on Mattapoisett Road in Rochester. This family friendly event will have a brief speaking program highlighting RLT’s accomplishments over the past year, followed by the Barnes Tree Preserve Opening, and launch of the new Trail Tale. Light refreshments will be served.
Test your trivia knowledge at Mattapoisett library
On Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m., gather your family together and head to the Mattapoisett Free Public Library for Family Jeopardy. Experience some friendly competition as your family plays against others for the grand prize. There will be no losers, and all participants will walk away with a prize.
Rochester Historical Commission loans print to COA
ROCHESTER – A few years ago, the Rochester Historical Commission purchased a print at a Marion auction. The print is of the summer residence of the late Charles H. Leonard in Rochester, MA. The residence was built in 1756 and remodeled in 1850. It is no longer there as...
Susan Swanson, 71
Susan Swanson, 71, of Wareham, passed away at Tobey Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Ms. Swanson was born in Brockton, MA the daughter of the late Wendell and Marilyn (Minter) Swanson. A 1969 graduate of Brockton High School, she received her BA from North Park College in Chicago, IL....
Lois C. (Phillips) Straffin, 81
Lois C. (Phillips) Straffin, 81, of Rochester, passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on September 22, 2022. Survivors include her husband, Richard W. Straffin, they were married for 48 years; her six children, Glen Jutras, Scott Jutras, Eric Jutras, Donna Nichols, Michael Straffin, Patricia DeNardo and her husband Marc; 12 grandchildren; many great grandchildren.
Wareham resident keeps beaches clean
Visit Little Harbor Beach on any given morning, and you’ll find Wareham resident Jo-Ann Harper Finn pushing a stroller and picking up trash. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, Harper Finn has been walking around her neighborhood to the beach, which is a little over a mile away.
Mattapoisett Boatyard Strong fundraiser details
MATTAPOISETT – The Mattapoisett Boatyard fundraiser event is now a month away, set for Thursday, Oct. 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bay Club. There is still room at the event, however when room capacity is reached, there will be a waiting list. To attend the...
Celebrate fall and prep for spring at woman’s club pop-up
MATTAPOISETT – On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Mattapoisett Woman’s Club will hold a pop-up shop at the Mattapoisett Museum at 5 Church Street in Mattapoisett. There you will find members of the Mattapoisett Woman's Club selling notecards and postcards of various scenes...
Faith Cruz, 81
Faith Cruz, 81, of Quincy, formerly of Wareham and Boston, died Saturday, September 17, 2022 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. Born in Freetown, she was the daughter of the late Madeline (Martin) and John B. Cruz, Jr. Raised in Boston, she graduated from Jeremiah E. Burke High School. She worked for Eastern Airlines for over 25 years supporting their ground operations in Boston and Atlanta.
Play golf, raise money for Sippican Lands Trust
MARION – Join the Sippican Lands Trust at the Marion Golf Club at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 for the Sippican Lands Trust Charity Golf Tournament and Fundraiser. This event is for serious and casual golfers alike to support the lands trust. There will be prizes, food and...
Golf to support ORR prom
On Sunday, Oct. 9, students from Old Rochester Regional High School are hosting a golf tournament to support their prom. The tournament starts at 8 a.m. at the Marion Golf Club. The event is 18-hole, two person best ball, so all participants will need a partner. The cost is $60...
