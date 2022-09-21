Read full article on original website
WLBT
University of Southern Mississippi opens center for human trafficking research center
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Human trafficking is no myth, and it’s happening around the state. According to the national human trafficking hotline, hundreds of cases are reported annually, despite the case count experts thinking there are inaccuracies within the data. “Victims or survivors, we use those words interchangeably. But,...
WLBT
Things To Know for Friday, September 23
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The state fair kicks off two weeks from today and state...
WLBT
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - NBC’s hit show “The Voice” started its latest season this week, and a Mississippi native has already made a big impact on the competition. With his family rooting him on backstage, Cleveland native Peyton Aldridge got the attention of John Legend, who was the first judge to turn around.
WLBT
‘Very grateful’: Father, three sons work as deputies in North Dakota
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement officers are united by wearing the badge. For a North Dakota family, the bond runs even deeper. It’s not every day you see these four sheriff’s deputies in the same place. Three work in Dunn County and the other in Burleigh County.
WLBT
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - Images circulating online of an inmate at an Alabama prison have prompted a public outcry on social media. Thousands of people have shared a post made by a Mobile woman who says she received alarming images of her brother from inside the Elmore Correctional Facility saying, “get help.”
WLBT
Some Mississippi communities still working on pushback to medical marijuana opt outs
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re looking at the status of local efforts to opt back in on medical marijuana after some leaders chose to block the businesses. The law spells out the timelines for opting in or out of medical marijuana. Cities and counties had 90 days to opt-out. They can opt back in at any time. But the people who live there have another way to have their voices heard.
WLBT
Former Mississippi DHS Director pleads guilty on state and federal charges tied to welfare fraud case
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former MDHS Director John Davis pleaded guilty to federal and state charges in court Thursday. Those charges are linked to the case of misspent federal dollars that were intended to help needy Mississippi families. John Davis didn’t speak leaving the federal courthouse after pleading guilty to...
WLBT
Governor Tate Reeves announces three major appointments in Mississippi
HERNANDO, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced three major appointments on Friday. Lynn Posey was named executive director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. Jim Beckett was named executive director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff. Robert “Bob” Morris III was named district attorney for the...
