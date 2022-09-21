ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D'iberville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

Things To Know for Friday, September 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The state fair kicks off two weeks from today and state...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
D'iberville, MS
State
Alabama State
D'iberville, MS
Crime & Safety
WLBT

Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral

ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - Images circulating online of an inmate at an Alabama prison have prompted a public outcry on social media. Thousands of people have shared a post made by a Mobile woman who says she received alarming images of her brother from inside the Elmore Correctional Facility saying, “get help.”
MOBILE, AL
WLBT

Some Mississippi communities still working on pushback to medical marijuana opt outs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re looking at the status of local efforts to opt back in on medical marijuana after some leaders chose to block the businesses. The law spells out the timelines for opting in or out of medical marijuana. Cities and counties had 90 days to opt-out. They can opt back in at any time. But the people who live there have another way to have their voices heard.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Governor Tate Reeves announces three major appointments in Mississippi

HERNANDO, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced three major appointments on Friday. Lynn Posey was named executive director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. Jim Beckett was named executive director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff. Robert “Bob” Morris III was named district attorney for the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy