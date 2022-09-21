ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Gibson Southern football breeds success through passionate community

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Entering the 2022 season, the Gibson Southern football team seemed unsure about how this year’s group would match up with its opponents. After all the Titans were coming off the most impressive season in program history, which resulted in their first-ever state championship. Plus, the team was feeling the loss of several key playmakers, including current Purdue quarterback Brady Allen.
FORT BRANCH, IN
usi.edu

Getting to know you: Dr. Sudesh Mujumdar

Dr. Sudesh Mujumdar, Dean of the Romain College of Business, has been involved with USI for more than 20 years, and he is excited to be back as a Screaming Eagle. Serving the USI community and helping students realize their full potential is something Mujumdar looks forward to most in his new position. Let’s learn more about Mujumdar and what excites him most about USI.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Home Team Friday: Full Show (9/23/22)

Owensboro – 56, Ohio County – 7 Henderson County – 30, Paducah Tilghman – 13 Gibson Southern – 32, Heritage Hills – 14 Reitz – 41, Castle – 10 Mater Dei – 23, North – 6 Vincennes Lincoln – 42, Harrison – 7 Owensboro Catholic – 48, Hancock County – 12 Tecumseh – 45, North […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Two EVSC students named National Merit semifinalists

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two high schoolers with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation were announced as National Merit semifinalists on Wednesday. EVSC officials say that Drew Claybrooks of North High School and Blake Podewils of Central High School are among the 16,000 students nationwide to get this honor. They say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Barr-Reeve is seeing record enrollment this school year

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — While many schools across the state have seen a decrease in enrollment numbers, Barr-Reeve Community Schools currently has the most students, they’ve ever had. “We looked at some numbers and I think we’re up over 40% in the last decade as far as student enrollment numbers,” Travis Madison, superintendent of Barr-Reeve […]
MONTGOMERY, IN
14news.com

USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are alerting those on campus of snakes in the area. According to a Facebook post, USI officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. They are telling students if you are out and about,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Southridge unveils new logo

In a move to update and create a unified look throughout the school corporation, Southridge has unveiled its new logo. The Southwest Dubois County School Corporation School Board and Superintendent Tim LaGrange approved the new logo to be used academically and athletically throughout the corporation. Designed in partnership with Huntingburg-based,...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Teen arrested at high school football game, deputies say

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says an incident at a North Posey football game led to a teenager’s arrest. The sheriff’s office posted about it on social media Saturday, a day after the incident happened. Before the football game Friday night, a 17-year-old allegedly was involved in an “altercation” on […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WTVW

Group marks potential breakthrough at Evansville park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Are the Daughters of the American Revolution the swashbuckling Raiders of the Lost Ark archaeologists of the same mold as Indiana Jones? Perhaps not, but then again ‘X’ doesn’t always mark the spot of hidden treasure. Days after spending hours canvassing Wesselman Park, Alisha...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

PCSO: 17-year-old juvenile arrested at football game

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for an incident at a football game Friday night, according to the Posey County Sheriff’s Office. According to a social media post, that incident occurred at a North Posey football game. Officials with the sheriff’s office say the juvenile...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Food boxes packed for Owensboro area seniors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It is National Hunger Awareness Month, and Kentucky League of Cities officials are working to make a difference. Officials from the group packaged more than 500 boxes of food for seniors in Owensboro. They say all of them will go to seniors in the area. The...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Fall activities begin at Mayse Farm Market on Saturday

Fall is upon us, and Mayse Farm Market in Evansville, Indiana, is preparing for its seasonal activities. Starting on Saturday, Sept. 24, Mayse Farm Market will kick off its fall season. Activities this fall include wagon rides, pumpkin picking, a five-acre corn maze, duck races, and new this year, an...
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Are ‘Furries’ For Real in Schools? Southern Indiana School Officials Answer Social Media Rumors

If you are a parent of a school-aged child, you need to know the truth about some rumors that are causing chaos in classrooms all over the nation. I must say that I love seeing mascots and characters. In fact a lot of my favorite photos are with costumed characters, but that is different than a 'Furry' or 'Furries'. According to the National Library of Medicine, "Furries are individuals who are especially interested in anthropomorphic or cartoon animals (e.g., Bugs Bunny). They often strongly identify with anthropomorphic animals and create fursonas, identities of themselves as those anthropomorphic animals. Some practice fursuiting, or wearing costumes that resemble anthropomorphic animals."
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

West Side Nut Club Announces Indiana Deputy Shot in the Line of Duty as Grand Marshal of Fall Festival Parade

The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is set for October 3rd through the 8th this year. It will feature all the great things we love — the rides, the live entertainment, and of course the hundreds of food items for sale by the variety of non-profits whose food booths line both sides of Franklin Street from Wabash to St. Joe Avenues. The nearly week-long event also features a few parades from the annual lighthouse parade to the pet parade, and of course, the main parade which wraps up the festivities on Saturday evening. Each year the Club selects a special guest to serve as the Grand Marshal for the main parade. The Marshal is typically someone from the community who has made an impact on the area in some fashion or deserves special recognition for the work they do. Olympic gold medalist Lily King served as the Grand Marshal a few years ago, and this year it will be a man the community has rallied around since sustaining a life-threatening injury while protecting his community.
POSEY COUNTY, IN

