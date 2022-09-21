Read full article on original website
Gibson Southern football breeds success through passionate community
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Entering the 2022 season, the Gibson Southern football team seemed unsure about how this year’s group would match up with its opponents. After all the Titans were coming off the most impressive season in program history, which resulted in their first-ever state championship. Plus, the team was feeling the loss of several key playmakers, including current Purdue quarterback Brady Allen.
Home Team Friday: Gibson Southern vs. Heritage Hills
LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WEHT) Gibson Southern – 32 Heritage Hills – 14
Home Team Friday: Henderson County vs. Paducah Tilghman
PADUCAH, Ky. (WPSD) Henderson County – 30 Paducah Tilghman – 13
usi.edu
Getting to know you: Dr. Sudesh Mujumdar
Dr. Sudesh Mujumdar, Dean of the Romain College of Business, has been involved with USI for more than 20 years, and he is excited to be back as a Screaming Eagle. Serving the USI community and helping students realize their full potential is something Mujumdar looks forward to most in his new position. Let’s learn more about Mujumdar and what excites him most about USI.
Home Team Friday: Full Show (9/23/22)
Owensboro – 56, Ohio County – 7 Henderson County – 30, Paducah Tilghman – 13 Gibson Southern – 32, Heritage Hills – 14 Reitz – 41, Castle – 10 Mater Dei – 23, North – 6 Vincennes Lincoln – 42, Harrison – 7 Owensboro Catholic – 48, Hancock County – 12 Tecumseh – 45, North […]
G2E: Evansville Harrison vs Vincennes Lincoln
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Evansville Harrison vs Vincennes Lincoln
14news.com
Two EVSC students named National Merit semifinalists
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two high schoolers with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation were announced as National Merit semifinalists on Wednesday. EVSC officials say that Drew Claybrooks of North High School and Blake Podewils of Central High School are among the 16,000 students nationwide to get this honor. They say...
Indiana’s Newest Indoor Play Park Set to Open on Evansville’s Eastside
The finishing touches are in place and the all-new, family-friendly adventure plex is almost ready! Deep Blue Indoor Play will allow you, your friends, and your family to "Party, play, and climb under the sea." What is Deep Blue Indoor Play?. Located on Evansville's east side, Deep Blue Indoor Play...
Barr-Reeve is seeing record enrollment this school year
MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — While many schools across the state have seen a decrease in enrollment numbers, Barr-Reeve Community Schools currently has the most students, they’ve ever had. “We looked at some numbers and I think we’re up over 40% in the last decade as far as student enrollment numbers,” Travis Madison, superintendent of Barr-Reeve […]
14news.com
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are alerting those on campus of snakes in the area. According to a Facebook post, USI officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. They are telling students if you are out and about,...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Southridge unveils new logo
In a move to update and create a unified look throughout the school corporation, Southridge has unveiled its new logo. The Southwest Dubois County School Corporation School Board and Superintendent Tim LaGrange approved the new logo to be used academically and athletically throughout the corporation. Designed in partnership with Huntingburg-based,...
Teen arrested at high school football game, deputies say
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says an incident at a North Posey football game led to a teenager’s arrest. The sheriff’s office posted about it on social media Saturday, a day after the incident happened. Before the football game Friday night, a 17-year-old allegedly was involved in an “altercation” on […]
WTVW
Group marks potential breakthrough at Evansville park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Are the Daughters of the American Revolution the swashbuckling Raiders of the Lost Ark archaeologists of the same mold as Indiana Jones? Perhaps not, but then again ‘X’ doesn’t always mark the spot of hidden treasure. Days after spending hours canvassing Wesselman Park, Alisha...
14news.com
14news.com
Food boxes packed for Owensboro area seniors
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It is National Hunger Awareness Month, and Kentucky League of Cities officials are working to make a difference. Officials from the group packaged more than 500 boxes of food for seniors in Owensboro. They say all of them will go to seniors in the area. The...
WEHT Weekend: 10 things to do in the Tri-State
Tired and bored come Saturday? Here's some activities scattered around the Tri-State area to get you off your couch this weekend.
wevv.com
Fall activities begin at Mayse Farm Market on Saturday
Fall is upon us, and Mayse Farm Market in Evansville, Indiana, is preparing for its seasonal activities. Starting on Saturday, Sept. 24, Mayse Farm Market will kick off its fall season. Activities this fall include wagon rides, pumpkin picking, a five-acre corn maze, duck races, and new this year, an...
Are ‘Furries’ For Real in Schools? Southern Indiana School Officials Answer Social Media Rumors
If you are a parent of a school-aged child, you need to know the truth about some rumors that are causing chaos in classrooms all over the nation. I must say that I love seeing mascots and characters. In fact a lot of my favorite photos are with costumed characters, but that is different than a 'Furry' or 'Furries'. According to the National Library of Medicine, "Furries are individuals who are especially interested in anthropomorphic or cartoon animals (e.g., Bugs Bunny). They often strongly identify with anthropomorphic animals and create fursonas, identities of themselves as those anthropomorphic animals. Some practice fursuiting, or wearing costumes that resemble anthropomorphic animals."
Ellis Park to be closed for maintenance
Officials from Ellis Park told Eyewitness News that Ellis Park will be closed for Gaming and Simulcasting on September 26.
West Side Nut Club Announces Indiana Deputy Shot in the Line of Duty as Grand Marshal of Fall Festival Parade
The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is set for October 3rd through the 8th this year. It will feature all the great things we love — the rides, the live entertainment, and of course the hundreds of food items for sale by the variety of non-profits whose food booths line both sides of Franklin Street from Wabash to St. Joe Avenues. The nearly week-long event also features a few parades from the annual lighthouse parade to the pet parade, and of course, the main parade which wraps up the festivities on Saturday evening. Each year the Club selects a special guest to serve as the Grand Marshal for the main parade. The Marshal is typically someone from the community who has made an impact on the area in some fashion or deserves special recognition for the work they do. Olympic gold medalist Lily King served as the Grand Marshal a few years ago, and this year it will be a man the community has rallied around since sustaining a life-threatening injury while protecting his community.
