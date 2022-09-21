Read full article on original website
Clayton County Register
Stanley Bahr
Stanley C. Bahr, 67, of Caledonia, MN died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at his home with his wife, Linda, by his side. A Funeral Mass will be said Monday, September 26 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia, MN with Fr. Matt Wagner and Fr. Greg Leif officiating. Burial will be held in the Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia, MN.
kchanews.com
Northeast Iowa 17-Year-Old Injured in Tractor Crash Gives Back
A northeast Iowa 17-year-old injured last month when the tractor he was operating rolled over is giving back. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred on August 17th on Clay Hill Road, northeast of Decorah, involving a tractor pulling a wagon. The tractor and wagon entered a ravine and rolled down a steep embankment pinning Kyle Hageman in the wreckage.
KCCI.com
Rural Iowa nursing home closing due to increasing operating costs, staff shortages
FONTANELLE, Iowa — A notice went out to families on Wednesday saying the Good Samaritan Society nursing home in Fontanelle would be closing on Nov. 19. The closure is due to multiple challenges seen by the facility like hiring more staff, low resident numbers and complications due to COVID-19.
Clayton County Register
Letter to the Editor by Carolyn Adam
I just came from the meeting put on by the hospital explaining the proposed City to County conversion. I recommend everyone in Allamakee County go to one of these. It was informative and easy to understand. Each of us needs to do whatever we can to make sure we have...
Clayton County Register
Dairy Nutrition Field Days planned this fall
On-farm visits will introduce producers to creative and efficient ways to manage feed costs. The dairy team with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will offer a half-dozen nutrition-related field days this fall, beginning with a visit to an organic grazing dairy farm September 27. “Grass to Glass: Soil and...
Teen Charged With Threat Against New Hampton School
(New Hampton, IA) — New Hampton police have arrested a 15-year-old student after the investigation into a threat against the school. Administrators at the school reported the threat Wednesday. Police say they arrested the 15-year-old juvenile male this (Thursday) morning and charged him with a threat of terrorism. Authorities say they believe there is no credible evidence of an active threat to the school, students, or staff.
wizmnews.com
Accident in Kwik Trip lot leads to drunk-driving arrest
A driver from Onalaska is facing his third drunk-driving charge, after reportedly crashing his SUV into a pole in a Kwik Trip parking lot. Sixty-six-year-old Ricky Radloff tells Onalaska police that he was trying to back up in the parking lot on Monday, but went forward instead and struck the pole.
KCRG.com
Manchester Police Chief dropped from lawsuit after fatal crash involving an officer
Anti-war protests are happening around Russia after Putin declared a partial draft to help fight his war in Ukraine. Local financial expert talks working during retirement. Bert McClintock joins us now from Strategic Financial Solutions to talk about the benefits of working during retirement. Cedar Rapids Transit announces fare changes.
winonaradio.com
Adult Female Arrested on Felony Theft After Trying to Steal $3,000 Worth of Merchandise at Wal-Mart
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 10:05 p.m. Winona Police responded to a theft report at the Wal-Mart off of Mankato Ave. It was reported that a female adult shopped around the store, then walked out, without paying, with a cart full of items. Witnesses reported to police that the suspect drove off in a white SUV.
KAAL-TV
Suspect in gas station shooting pleads not guilty
(ABC 6 News) – A man accused of shooting at a stranger at a Holiday gas station June 15 pleaded not guilty in Olmsted County Court. Lionell Bailey, 38, will stand trial on charges of 1st- and 2nd-degree attempted murder, 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, drive-by shooting, and felon in possession of a firearm.
decorahia.org
Decorah Police Department Bias Incident Reporting
The online report should not be used for emergencies. If this is an emergency, call 911 immediately, or use our non-emergency number (563-382-3667). Please note, reports will typically be reviewed the following business day. If you are visiting this page, you or someone you know may have experienced a bias...
