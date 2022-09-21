ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukon, IA

Clayton County Register

Stanley Bahr

Stanley C. Bahr, 67, of Caledonia, MN died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at his home with his wife, Linda, by his side. A Funeral Mass will be said Monday, September 26 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia, MN with Fr. Matt Wagner and Fr. Greg Leif officiating. Burial will be held in the Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia, MN.
CALEDONIA, MN
kchanews.com

Northeast Iowa 17-Year-Old Injured in Tractor Crash Gives Back

A northeast Iowa 17-year-old injured last month when the tractor he was operating rolled over is giving back. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred on August 17th on Clay Hill Road, northeast of Decorah, involving a tractor pulling a wagon. The tractor and wagon entered a ravine and rolled down a steep embankment pinning Kyle Hageman in the wreckage.
DECORAH, IA
Clayton County Register

Letter to the Editor by Carolyn Adam

I just came from the meeting put on by the hospital explaining the proposed City to County conversion. I recommend everyone in Allamakee County go to one of these. It was informative and easy to understand. Each of us needs to do whatever we can to make sure we have...
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
Clayton County Register

Dairy Nutrition Field Days planned this fall

On-farm visits will introduce producers to creative and efficient ways to manage feed costs. The dairy team with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will offer a half-dozen nutrition-related field days this fall, beginning with a visit to an organic grazing dairy farm September 27. “Grass to Glass: Soil and...
MAYNARD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Teen Charged With Threat Against New Hampton School

(New Hampton, IA) — New Hampton police have arrested a 15-year-old student after the investigation into a threat against the school. Administrators at the school reported the threat Wednesday. Police say they arrested the 15-year-old juvenile male this (Thursday) morning and charged him with a threat of terrorism. Authorities say they believe there is no credible evidence of an active threat to the school, students, or staff.
NEW HAMPTON, IA
wizmnews.com

Accident in Kwik Trip lot leads to drunk-driving arrest

A driver from Onalaska is facing his third drunk-driving charge, after reportedly crashing his SUV into a pole in a Kwik Trip parking lot. Sixty-six-year-old Ricky Radloff tells Onalaska police that he was trying to back up in the parking lot on Monday, but went forward instead and struck the pole.
ONALASKA, WI
Waukon, IA
Castalia, IA
KAAL-TV

Suspect in gas station shooting pleads not guilty

(ABC 6 News) – A man accused of shooting at a stranger at a Holiday gas station June 15 pleaded not guilty in Olmsted County Court. Lionell Bailey, 38, will stand trial on charges of 1st- and 2nd-degree attempted murder, 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, drive-by shooting, and felon in possession of a firearm.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
decorahia.org

Decorah Police Department Bias Incident Reporting

The online report should not be used for emergencies. If this is an emergency, call 911 immediately, or use our non-emergency number (563-382-3667). Please note, reports will typically be reviewed the following business day. If you are visiting this page, you or someone you know may have experienced a bias...
DECORAH, IA

