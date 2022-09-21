Read full article on original website
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Day of the Dead Party to be held at Sacramento's California Museum on October 14D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Isolated communities in Puerto Rico struggle to regain water and power after Fiona
OROCOVIS, Puerto Rico — Hundreds of thousands of people across Puerto Rico are still waiting for water and power to be restored following Hurricane Fiona. Fiona was just a category 1 hurricane when it hit. But it moved slowly and dropped more than 30 inches of rain on some areas, and the flooding washed out roads, isolating some mountain communities.
Get free rides on SacRT Oct. 1-7 for California Clean Air Day
Sacramento Regional Transit is providing system-wide free rides during the first week of October in celebration of California Clean Air Day. Sacramento residents are being encouraged to reduce vehicle emissions — which accounts for roughly 50% of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to the California Air Resources Board — by using SacRT’s light rail system, buses, on-demand shuttles and paratransit services.
California plans to phase out new gas heaters by 2030
The Golden State just became the first in the nation to begin making fossil-fuel furnaces and heaters a thing of the past. In its ongoing effort to slash ozone pollution, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) voted Thursday to ban the sale of new gas furnaces and water heaters beginning in 2030. Homes will be required to install zero-emissions alternatives, like electric heaters.
Puerto Rico's southern coastal communities may be some of the last to get power back
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Hurricane Fiona walloped all of Puerto Rico, but areas in the south were particularly hard hit. Unrelenting rain flooded out communities and swamped many neighborhoods. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. We have a look now at some of the damage from Hurricane Fiona....
Impact of Wildfire Smoke | American River Basin Climate Study | Dave Brubeck’s “The Real Ambassadors”
New research is revealing the impact of giant wildfire plumes on air quality throughout the Western United States. A federal report shows climate change is threatening the American River Basin, a critical watershed providing water to millions of people. CapRadio Jazz Host Avery Jeffery shares his conversation with Keith Hatschek on his new book “The Real Ambassadors.”
California coronavirus updates: California is easing mask-wearing recommendations
Find an updated count of COVID-19 cases in California and by county on our tracker here. 11:12 a.m.: California is easing mask-wearing recommendations. California’s Department of Public Health released updated guidance for the use of face masks, dropping the recommendation for universal mask wearing in indoor public spaces. Moving...
What’s next for Eleni Kounalakis as California lieutenant governor?
The duties of California’s lieutenant governor are light compared to other statewide elected officials: voting on the boards of three public higher education systems; serving on the commission that oversees millions of acres of land under state waterways; and stepping in for the governor when he leaves the state, as Eleni Kounalakis was doing this week when she joined CalMatters for an interview about her re-election campaign.
FEMA Officer describes Puerto Rico's recovery from Fiona so far
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Robert Little discusses the recovery response in Puerto Rico, five days after Hurricane Fiona made landfall. Transcript. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The federal government says it'll pay 100% of Puerto Rico's recovery costs from Hurricane Fiona for the next...
Sacramento faces an alarming shortage of senior affordable housing. Some new units are on the way
Violeta McCloskey was homeless before she moved into her apartment at a senior affordable housing community near Tahoe Park in 2011. She had lost her home to foreclosure and was living in her SUV. To get by, she treated her asthma and brushed her teeth each morning at a nearby bingo hall and relied on McDonald’s for free coffee.
Lousiana Jean Charles Choctaw Nation members reflect on their vanishing homeland
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. For StoryCorps, members of a tribal community in Louisiana reflect on strong storms and a vanishing coastline that is costing them the land where they've lived and farmed for generations. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Hey. It's Friday, which is when we hear...
Northern California wildfires: Where to find updates on air quality, evacuations, and official information
To get updates on your phone, including push notifications of major announcements, download our mobile app for iOS or Android. As of Wednesday evening, all evacuation orders for the Mosquito Fire have been lifted in El Dorado and Placer counties and the fire is now more than half contained. The...
Fiona's floods devastated their homes. These residents are ready to start over
SALINAS, Puerto Rico — In Puerto Rico, perhaps no community saw more devastation from Hurricane Fiona than Salinas, a small city on the island's southern coast. More than 30 inches of rain inundated the area, causing a river to flood, and all but wiping out an entire neighborhood, Villa Esperanza. It's a quiet community nestled between the beach and a river, Rio Nigua.
This section of Capitol Mall is closed to cars for this weekend’s Farm-to-Fork Street Festival
The annual Farm-to-Fork Street Festival, hosted by Visit Sacramento, is set to take place this Friday (Sept. 23) and Saturday (Sept. 24) in downtown Sacramento. The free two-day event on Capitol Mall features local food and drink vendors along with live music, food demonstrations, interactive booths and other attractions. The...
As Sacramento schools try to address the mental health crisis, vulnerable students suffer
Tears are streaming down Nakeya Bell’s face as she listens to students in her IQ Squad program, Amari Haysbert and Jenalyn Phanh, open up about their trauma. At just 18 years old, Haysbert and Phanh are both young women of color who say their lives were upended by unstable familial structures, housing insecurity and COVID-19 while attending high school.
Stop thinking just about Election Day. We're in voting season now
Election Day may still be weeks away, but voting for this year's midterm elections has already begun. North Carolina officially kicked off this voting season on Sept. 9, when — almost two months before Election Day — its county boards of elections started mailing out absentee ballots. And...
Sacramento man gets 15 years for intent to distribute methamphetamine
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man who had a lab for packaging methamphetamine was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said. According to the DOJ, 34-year-old Vern Saeteurn would purchase around 22 pounds of meth several times a week. The DOJ said authorities found about 24 pounds at his […]
A new study says that low-income households bear the brunt of electricity costs
The cost of electricity has skyrocketed for Californians in recent years. A report published last year by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) predicted, if unmitigated, this trend will only continue. The agency found that wildfires will likely continue driving up these costs. And according to a new study, low-income...
Man shot on side of road in Sacramento County dies a short time later, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was shot and killed in south Sacramento on Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 10:39 p.m. on the side of the road on the 6900 block of Stockton Boulevard, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a report on Thursday. Video player...
DUI checkpoint to be held near Sacramento State
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint on Friday, Sept. 23, near Sacramento State University. This DUI checkpoint will be held in the area of Howe and University avenues from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. and was chosen due to a history of DUI crashes and arrests in […]
Sac PD to stage a DUI checkpoint near Sac State. Here’s when
The Sacramento Police Department on Friday, Sept. 23, will hold a DUI checkpoint in the area of Howe and University avenues between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. “Checkpoint locations are chosen based...
