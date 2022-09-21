ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isolated communities in Puerto Rico struggle to regain water and power after Fiona

OROCOVIS, Puerto Rico — Hundreds of thousands of people across Puerto Rico are still waiting for water and power to be restored following Hurricane Fiona. Fiona was just a category 1 hurricane when it hit. But it moved slowly and dropped more than 30 inches of rain on some areas, and the flooding washed out roads, isolating some mountain communities.
Get free rides on SacRT Oct. 1-7 for California Clean Air Day

Sacramento Regional Transit is providing system-wide free rides during the first week of October in celebration of California Clean Air Day. Sacramento residents are being encouraged to reduce vehicle emissions — which accounts for roughly 50% of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to the California Air Resources Board — by using SacRT’s light rail system, buses, on-demand shuttles and paratransit services.
California plans to phase out new gas heaters by 2030

The Golden State just became the first in the nation to begin making fossil-fuel furnaces and heaters a thing of the past. In its ongoing effort to slash ozone pollution, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) voted Thursday to ban the sale of new gas furnaces and water heaters beginning in 2030. Homes will be required to install zero-emissions alternatives, like electric heaters.
Impact of Wildfire Smoke | American River Basin Climate Study | Dave Brubeck’s “The Real Ambassadors”

New research is revealing the impact of giant wildfire plumes on air quality throughout the Western United States. A federal report shows climate change is threatening the American River Basin, a critical watershed providing water to millions of people. CapRadio Jazz Host Avery Jeffery shares his conversation with Keith Hatschek on his new book “The Real Ambassadors.”
What’s next for Eleni Kounalakis as California lieutenant governor?

The duties of California’s lieutenant governor are light compared to other statewide elected officials: voting on the boards of three public higher education systems; serving on the commission that oversees millions of acres of land under state waterways; and stepping in for the governor when he leaves the state, as Eleni Kounalakis was doing this week when she joined CalMatters for an interview about her re-election campaign.
FEMA Officer describes Puerto Rico's recovery from Fiona so far

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Robert Little discusses the recovery response in Puerto Rico, five days after Hurricane Fiona made landfall. Transcript. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The federal government says it'll pay 100% of Puerto Rico's recovery costs from Hurricane Fiona for the next...
Fiona's floods devastated their homes. These residents are ready to start over

SALINAS, Puerto Rico — In Puerto Rico, perhaps no community saw more devastation from Hurricane Fiona than Salinas, a small city on the island's southern coast. More than 30 inches of rain inundated the area, causing a river to flood, and all but wiping out an entire neighborhood, Villa Esperanza. It's a quiet community nestled between the beach and a river, Rio Nigua.
As Sacramento schools try to address the mental health crisis, vulnerable students suffer

Tears are streaming down Nakeya Bell’s face as she listens to students in her IQ Squad program, Amari Haysbert and Jenalyn Phanh, open up about their trauma. At just 18 years old, Haysbert and Phanh are both young women of color who say their lives were upended by unstable familial structures, housing insecurity and COVID-19 while attending high school.
Stop thinking just about Election Day. We're in voting season now

Election Day may still be weeks away, but voting for this year's midterm elections has already begun. North Carolina officially kicked off this voting season on Sept. 9, when — almost two months before Election Day — its county boards of elections started mailing out absentee ballots. And...
Sacramento man gets 15 years for intent to distribute methamphetamine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man who had a lab for packaging methamphetamine was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said.  According to the DOJ, 34-year-old Vern Saeteurn would purchase around 22 pounds of meth several times a week. The DOJ said authorities found about 24 pounds at his […]
DUI checkpoint to be held near Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint on Friday, Sept. 23, near Sacramento State University. This DUI checkpoint will be held in the area of Howe and University avenues from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. and was chosen due to a history of DUI crashes and arrests in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sac PD to stage a DUI checkpoint near Sac State. Here’s when

The Sacramento Police Department on Friday, Sept. 23, will hold a DUI checkpoint in the area of Howe and University avenues between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. “Checkpoint locations are chosen based...
