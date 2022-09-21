Read full article on original website
Paper Checks Expected to Become Obsolete Within Five Years
According to one estimate, check usage is dropping by 1.8 billion a year with an expected user discontinuance by 2026. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Google.com, Walden.edu, and BusinessInsider.com.
bloomberglaw.com
JPMorgan Seeing ‘Very Little’ Demand for Crypto as Payment Tool
Firm’s payments head says interest from clients fallen sharply. Bank has increasingly embraced digital assets in recent years. Demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has drastically declined over the past six months, according to. Takis Georgakopoulos. , global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We saw...
ambcrypto.com
ADA holders needn’t sell themselves short because Cardano released…
The bloodbath is well and truly at play. Top crypto assets are freefalling today in the market with FUD playing a crucial role. Amidst the heat, Cardano is set to go ahead with the Vasil Fork on 22 September. But how is Cardano looking to tackle these repugnant market conditions? Simply, by going the Cardano way!
Coinbase Announces Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Integration
Coinbase Global Inc COIN announced Wednesday it would accept Ethereum ETH/USD Name Service domains to be linked to wallets on its platform. What Happened: ENS has become uber-popular among crypto users, specifically users with non-custodial wallets. The move to the Coinbase platform will bring the name service to a much larger pool of users.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Regulation Is a National Security Issue – Here’s Why
Coinbase chief executive Brian Armstrong thinks crypto regulation is a matter of national security for the United States. Armstrong says it’s critical for the US to pass crypto regulations that foster domestic innovation. “The US missed on semiconductors and 5G which is now largely manufactured offshore. It can’t afford...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’
On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
u.today
If Ripple Wins Against SEC, Entire Crypto Industry Goes Parabolic: David Gokhshtein
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinDesk
Hacked Crypto Market Maker Wintermute Has $200M in Outstanding DeFi Debt
Cryptocurrency market maker Wintermute, the victim of Tuesday's $160 million hack, has over $200 million in outstanding DeFi debt to several counterparties, according to on-chain data. The largest debt involves a $92 million tether (USDT) loan issued by TrueFi, which is due to mature on Oct. 15. Wintermute's loan book...
coinjournal.net
59% of staked ETH controlled by four providers
The good news for Ethereum investors is that the Merge came and went smoothly, without a hitch. Ethereum is now a Proof-of-Stake blockchain, meaning up to 99.95% lower energy consumption. But it’s not all fun and games. The problem of centralisation is one that is much discussed, but when you...
CoinTelegraph
IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions
With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
dailyhodl.com
Treasury Department Recommends More Research on U.S. CBDC To Develop Future System of Payments
The U.S. Treasury Department is recommending more research on the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). In a new report, the Treasury Department says the US has an objective to create a future payments system that promotes American values, minimizes risks and fosters inclusion. To achieve its goal, the...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoiners Looking for ‘Moon or Doom’ Should Do One Thing Until 2023, Says Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
A widely followed crypto analyst is recommending one method for Bitcoin (BTC) traders to buy their ticket to the moon. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 627,700 Twitter followers to accumulate BTC until next year. “People are literally waiting for;. So, now Bitcoin moon or doom?. We...
Elon Musk Alerts Followers To Tesla Cyberwhistle Getting Restocked For 1,000 Dogecoins — It Goes Out In A Poof
Tesla Inc TSLA re-stocked its Cyberwhistle after previously removing it from its online merchandise store. The item, which sold out within three hours, was briefly listed for a new price of 1000 Dogecoin DOGE/USD. What Happened: Elon Musk alerted his Twitter followers that the Cyberwhistle was available once again in...
coinjournal.net
Crypto to hit literally billions of users by 2027, says Pantera Capital’s CEO
The cryptocurrency market has millions of users at the moment, but Pantera Capital’s CEO believes that the number will massively grow by 2027. Pantera CEO Dan Morehead told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday that he believes the cryptocurrency market would hit billions of users over the next few years.
Motley Fool
Is It Too Early to Be Talking About a Merge for Dogecoin?
Dogecoin is now the second-largest proof-of-work blockchain in the world. Ethereum's recent technological upgrade has highlighted the advantages of moving from a proof-of-work blockchain to a proof-of-stake blockchain. If Dogecoin attempts a similar type of upgrade, it could unlock enormous value in the blockchain and make the meme coin relevant...
coinjournal.net
Crypto Academy CEO Granit Mustafa: blockchain will “redefine digital finance”
Within finance circles, perhaps there is no more polarising subject than cryptocurrency. To some, the concept of blockchain is a total waste of time, fit for nothing other than building worthless cryptocurrencies that traders can speculate on. However, the flip side is that increasing amounts of money, resources and intelligent minds are pouring into the space, despite the bear market we currently find ourselves in.
bitcoinmagazine.com
You Can Believe The Maximalists: Bitcoin Is Seperate From Crypto
This is an opinion editorial by Stephan Livera, host of the “Stephan Livera Podcast” and managing director of Swan Bitcoin International. Financial Times Columnist Jemima Kelly published an article titled “Don’t Believe The ‘Maximalists: Bitcoin Can’t Be Separated From Crypto” earlier today and I’d like to share some reactions from a Bitcoiner perspective. Quoted text below is all from Kelly’s article.
coinjournal.net
Three large-cap cryptocurrencies that brave the crypto bear wave this week
Bitcoin is making a rebound, and most top cryptocurrencies are making positive, albeit small, gains. This is an indicator that though all financial markets are in the red right now, cryptocurrencies could be about to make a rebound. This means it could be time to start looking into cryptocurrencies with...
