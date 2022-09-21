ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
ieefa.org

EDP begins construction on 240-megawatt Texas solar project

EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) has started construction on a 240MW utility-scale solar PV project in Milam County, Texas. The company expects the Cattlemen Solar Park project to be operational in 2023, with a total investment of nearly US$280 million. The project has secured two long-term power purchase agreements...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
sjvsun.com

Oil company is buying out Kern Co. homes. Some residents are blaming Newsom’s latest laws for forcing them from home.

Residents of a close-knit California community are on borrowed time after energy company Berry Petroleum sent out offer letters to buy up properties including residences. McKittrick is located 14 miles northwest of Taft with a population of 102 residents, according to the census bureau. The town is in the center of a large oil-producing region that Berry Petroleum is trying to buy out.
KERN COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

​​Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?

The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Kern County, CA
Industry
State
California State
Kern County, CA
Business
County
Kern County, CA
ieefa.org

New Jersey bumps offshore wind target to 11 gigawatts by 2040

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a new executive order on 21 September, increasing the state’s offshore wind target for 2040 from the current 7.5 GW to 11 GW. Together with signing off the new offshore wind goal, the Governor also announced the release of two reports focused on the creation of green jobs in New Jersey.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gwh#Battery Storage#Business Industry#Linus Business#Energy Storage News#Nomura Securities#U S Bank#Q3#Energy Storage
The Associated Press

Lawsuit: California utility targeted Asians in pot searches

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Extraordinary use of electricity has long been a telltale sign of illegal grow houses producing thousands of marijuana plants hidden in seemingly ordinary homes. But a lawsuit filed by a data privacy watchdog says a Northern California utility went too far by racially profiling Asian communities as it routinely fed customers’ power use information to police without requiring a warrant or any suspicion of wrongdoing, in violation of state laws. The data disclosure deliberately targeted Asian Americans, with resulting disproportionate penalties against those of Asian descent, the suit says. The suit illustrates a flashpoint in law enforcement’s efforts to combat illicit drugs.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
claremont-courier.com

City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law

Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
CLAREMONT, CA
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Climate change impacting California's tomato crop

WINTERS -- On the heels of a record-breaking heatwave, an atmospheric river brought rain to the Bay Area.But for farmers in the Central Valley, this extreme weather is creating all kinds of problems, and not just moldy fruit.California's changing climate is becoming hotter and drier, threatening to crush the state's critically important tomato crop.KPIX 5 went to Winters to see first hand. The damage visible in the tomato fields was jaw-dropping: much of the fruit was scorched, flattened, squishy, and ruined.Tomato farmer Nick Petkov said that while the rains cracked the tops of his tomatoes, a bigger force was in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California to again protect insurance policies in fire areas

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — California temporarily banned insurance companies Thursday from dropping customers in areas affected by recent wildfires, a day after evacuation orders were lifted for residents near a two-week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. Several days of sporadic rain...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Newsom vetoes bill stripping tax exemptions from nonprofits for anti-government activity

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday vetoed a bill that would have removed California tax-exempt status from nonprofits that have engaged in anti-government activities, including treason and insurrection. Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, authored the measure, which would have allowed the state Attorney General’s Office to find that a registered nonprofit...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy