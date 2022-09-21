ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Lake, ND

69-year-old man victim of deadly house fire

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO KDLR) – A man who died in a house fire in Devils Lake early Wednesday morning has been identified. He was 69-year-old Scott Langton of Devils Lake. Fire Chief Nate Bennett says the cause of the blaze remains under investigation by his department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
