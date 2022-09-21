Read full article on original website
69-year-old man victim of deadly house fire
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO KDLR) – A man who died in a house fire in Devils Lake early Wednesday morning has been identified. He was 69-year-old Scott Langton of Devils Lake. Fire Chief Nate Bennett says the cause of the blaze remains under investigation by his department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
North Dakota Attorney General condemns teen’s death after alleged argument
BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is condemning the violent death of an 18-year-old struck by a man who said he drove his SUV into the victim after an alleged political argument. Wrigley has also offered to help a county attorney prosecute the case. According to...
NDHP: No evidence to support McHenry hit-and-run was politically motivated
FARGO (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is speaking out after last weekend’s fatal hit-and-run crash after a street dance in McHenry has become a national political talking point. “I understand why that happened because there was a statement made by the suspect when he called 911,...
