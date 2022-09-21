ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

ieefa.org

Deal struck easing U.S. corporate investments in Australia clean energy

Climate change and energy minister Chris Bowen has made a deal with his US counterpart Special Climate Envoy John Kerry overnight to allow major US corporations to invest more easily in Australian clean energy projects. The signing commits Australia to the Clean Energy Demand Initiative (CEDI), which brings together corporations...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ieefa.org

Sweden developer considering 3.5 gigawatts of offshore wind in Finland

Swedish developer Eolus Vind is investigating the prerequisites for constructing two offshore wind farms in the Bothnian Sea offshore Finland. Eolus has applied for permission to the Finnish government to investigate the conditions for establishing offshore wind power projects located in Finland’s exclusive economic zone. Permission for the investigation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ieefa.org

Portugal hikes target for first offshore wind auction to 10 gigawatts

Portugal has raised the target for its debut offshore wind power auction to 10 gigawatts (GW), Environment Minister Duarte Cordeiro said on Wednesday, aiming to "move faster" on the country's energy transition. In June, Cordeiro put the capacity on offer at the auction due next year at 6-8 GW, which...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ieefa.org

Consortium plans $1.5 billion solar-plus-storage plants in Nigeria

Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions (SWSS), the US subsidiary of Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited (SWSL), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nigerian government, along with its consortium partner Sun Africa, for setting up of solar PV power plants aggregating 961 MWp. These plants will be set up...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ieefa.org

Siemens launches recyclable blades for onshore wind projects

Siemens Gamesa has launched a recyclable blade for onshore wind power projects, increasing the circularity of the sector. The Siemens Gamesa RecyclableBlade for offshore was brought to market in only 10 months, launched in September 2021 and installed at RWE’s Kaskasi project in Germany in July 2022. The corresponding...
ENVIRONMENT
ieefa.org

Report: China adding at least 41 more foreign coal-fired power plants

A year after President Xi Jinping promised China would stop building coal power plants overseas, the country has completed 14 such facilities beyond its borders and will finish another 27 soon, according to a new report. Most of the projects that were in progress when Xi made the announcement are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
