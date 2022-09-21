Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
EastEnders cast 2022 – who plays who?
EastEnders currently boasts one of the strongest casts in its history, with soap legends from the '80s and '90s still featuring alongside the show's newer stars. We've now put together a one-stop guide to who plays who in Walford, with cast split into the decades they were introduced. As some...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale cast 2022 – who plays who?
Emmerdale launched on ITV (as Emmerdale Farm) in 1972, but unlike the other big soaps, it doesn't have any remaining original characters. Chris Chittell, who plays Eric Pollard, has the honour of being the longest-serving village regular after his debut in 1986. Claire King's first appearance as Kim Tate was also in the late '80s.
digitalspy.com
What would you do to improve EastEnders?
I think there's a lot to like about EastEnders at the moment, but still a lot of areas that could be improved. Personally, I still think a lot of cast should be written out. I think they made a good decision to write out Rainie and Stuart, but for me, a lot of characters still aren't working. Mick's leaving, but the rest of the Carters should go too, including Shirley and Linda. All Shirley's done for years is bark at everyone, and Linda's been a poor character since she was introduced. I think the Taylors are quite weak too, so I'd potentially write them out too. An alternate option is to kill off Karen who is the weakest link. Stacey and Jean Slater should go. Ben has never been the same character since the new actor took on the role, so I'd write out him and Callum. Honey, Billy and the kids should go - I'm sure no explanation is needed for this. Jay too should go.
digitalspy.com
EE - Frankie Lewis waves goodbye
Spoilers for tonight's first episode ahead.... Frankie should have got a Julia's theme ending! Absolute travesty that she didn't get one just so we can have the AWFUL Janine very predictably announce she's having the baby after all. I still sobbed through Frankie's final scene. 😭Rose is a superb actress...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Why is soap characters not staying for long term nowadays?
I've notice soap characters doesn't stay for long periods of time nowadays??? Janine is leaving after returning 18 months ago. Frankie left the soap the other day and she came into the show in 2020 two years. Coronation Street Kelly Neelan left the soap after three years after her first appearance. There are lots of different examples but what is the reason why no character in a soap stay for long term nowadays?
digitalspy.com
Married at First Sight star regrets doing show and brands editing "unacceptable"
Gemma Rose has spoken out about Married at First Sight UK and claimed that she regrets doing it and called the editing "unacceptable". The new series of the Channel 4 reality series saw Gemma marry Matt Murray, and they initially had good chemistry together. However, the couple had an argument about sexual innuendos that Gemma made, which ended with Matt walking off and Gemma in tears.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street reveals Dev Alahan struggle in shooting fallout
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Dev Alahan will struggle to cope next week in the aftermath of his son Aadi being shot. Aadi was rushed to hospital last night after taking a bullet during the heated rooftop showdown between Kelly Neelan, Gary Windass and Kieron Edgerton. The teenager was...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders: Your favourite Female vs. Female fight ever
Pat vs. Peggy - “you bitch, you cow!” (1998) Stacey & Kat vs. Janine in the R&R (2010) Linda & Shirley fight before the boat crash (2020) Stacey starts a fight with Chelsea after Sean’s arrest (2007) Ronnie & Bianca slap each other and Dot intervenes (2009)
WWE・
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
7 huge Casualty spoilers for next week
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty isn't on tonight (September 24), but don't fear, as it'll be back in its usual slot next week (October 1). Next week's episode will see Iain and Faith team up after making a shocking discovery, while Robyn collapses and cracks start to show in Marty and Adi's relationship.
digitalspy.com
Ghosts series 4 iPlayer pace SPOILERS
Just finished series 4 of ghosts. Whilst it had its moments I didn’t really get into this series as much as previous ones. sad to see Mary get ‘sucked off’/move on. I guess Katy decided to leave the show. So we finally know Mary was burnt as...
digitalspy.com
Can't remember the last time Corrie was any good
Feels like an eternity since this soap was actually worth watching. It's sad because I grew up with Corrie and I remember it being a cut above in how it presented down to earth working class people with an unrivalled sense of humour. I still watch it out of habit but it's just so boring. Can't remember the last time I found any of the storylines or characters engaging. This applies to all soaps tbh because they're a shadow of their former selves. Coronation St is Coronation St by name alone because it's long lost it's identity.
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing - Our Way (Series 20)
I’ll be honest, I’m still not really over last year. The final three couples all had such incredible emotional journeys, including a selection of showstopper dances from each of them, and the thought of having to get to grips with a new cast isn’t filling me with the usual levels of excitement. But, I will persevere!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Really really enjoying EE
EE finally feeling like a modern east London suburb!. Great storylines bubbling away. Brian Connelly is such a lovely addition to the cast too! I love his character so much and I hope he stays for a long time. Posts: 28,535. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 22/09/22 - 23:31 #2. I’m...
digitalspy.com
Week 1 5 thoughts
1. Craig is usually the most reliable judge, but thought his scoring was ridiculous tonight! 2 more points to both Kaye & James over Kym? Giving Helen the same mark as them both?. 2. Hamza is by far my fave and already was before he danced so wonderfully with Jowita.
digitalspy.com
The Crown season 5 release date finally confirmed by Netflix
Netflix has finally confirmed a release date for the fifth season of The Crown with a promotional poster. Released as part of Netflix's TUDUM event, the new poster teases the release date with very little else. According to the poster, the long-awaited fifth season of The Crown will premiere on November 9, 2022.
digitalspy.com
Launch show - 5 thoughts
Bringing this one back again, what are your 5 thoughts on tonight's launch show?. 2- Early faves. Will and Nancy , Fleurito and Jellie. 3- that group dance was a bit of a mess....a lot of celebs stood out and not in a good way. 4- Very excited for Nancy...
digitalspy.com
The Voice UK 2022 - Blind Auditions - September 24 - 8pm - ITV1
Will - Cleo, Rain, Noeva, Eddy. Sir Tom - Antonia, Emilie & Thomas, Lee, Rachel, Claire. Olly - David, Beatty Brothers, Shaka, Benjamin, Marc. Week 3 recap - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/633318-the-voice-2022-uk-recap-all-of-the-blind-auditions-from-week-three.html. Week 4 first look (spoilers) - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/633778-the-voice-uk-2022-first-look-at-tonights-contestants-at-the-blind-auditions-2.html. Enjoy, complain or both. The choice is yours. Posts: 45,079. Forum Member. ✭. 23/09/22 -...
digitalspy.com
Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin Appreciation Thread
Good pairing and Nikita is still so very sexy. Loved his necklace. Good luck Ellie and Nikita, team name seems to be either Nellie or Ellita. Great start from Ellie tonight. Loved the way Nikita choreographed it and Ellie had good musicality and rhythm I think. I’ve got a few...
digitalspy.com
EE Question
Can anyone please tell me some key episode numbers and dates for Joe's schizophrenia storyline in 1996/1997 please. Thanks in advance. Can anyone please tell me some key episode numbers and dates for Joe's schizophrenia storyline in 1996/1997 please. Thanks in advance. Can anyone please tell me some key episode...
digitalspy.com
Outlander star reveals why she avoids social media
Outlander star Lauren Lyle has revealed why she chooses to avoid social media, particularly when playing popular characters. The actress, who will be playing the lead role in ITV's adaption of Karen Pirie, spoke to Digital Spy alongside co-star Emer Kenny about the pressure of fan reactions on social media.
Comments / 0