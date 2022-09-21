ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

WP's Tyler Sanchez is 1 of 30 College Students Nationwide Selected for American Heart Association’s Hispanic Serving Institution Scholar Program

wpunj.edu
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
hudsoncountyview.com

Five Jersey City students score among 1% in the nation on PSAT/NMSQT exam

Five Jersey City students scored among one percent on the nation on the PSAT/NMSQT exam, making them semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The students are recognized for outstanding achievement on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) in 2021. The PSAT/NMSQT is the qualifying test for entry to the National Merit Scholarship Program.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

St. Peter’s Prep student earns place among top 1% in nation

A St. Peter’s Prep student is in select company after he was named a semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship. Akshat Agarwal, a senior, is one of 16,000 high school students across the nation — putting him in the top 1% — to reach this far in the program, which is based on outstanding achievement on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) in 2021.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, NJ
Wayne, NJ
Education
City
Montague Township, NJ
quovadisnewspaper.com

Middlesex Community Reminisces on Impact Shannon Williams Left on the Community

Shannon Williams was not only the equipment aid for Middlesex College for 36 years, but a friendly face that lit up every room he stepped in. Williams died on September 12, 2022, at 57 years old. A brief biography of Shannon Williams’ life was written in the front page of the previous week's Quo Vadis newspaper; however, this piece will be expanding on his life, and how he impacted people within the Middlesex community.
MIDDLESEX, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Hamburg#Emergency Medicine#Racism#Linus College#Latino#Hsi#The Hsi Scholars Program#Scientific Sessions
PIX11

Jersey City to host benefit concert for Puerto Rico

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Jersey City has a large Puerto Rican population, and they are jumping into action after Hurricane Fiona’s destruction. Jersey City will host a large benefit concert in October, promising “big names” to help the people of Puerto Rico. PIX11’s Eileen Lehpamer has the details in the video.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County secures $913k in HUD funding for Housing Choice Voucher program

Hudson County has secured $913,480 in funding for the Housing Choice Voucher program that will be allocated towards nine different local housing authorities. “Many families across New Jersey struggle to make ends meet and find, keep, and maintain a healthy home. We must keep investing in our federal housing programs so that every New Jerseyan has a safe place to call home and raise a family,” U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said in a statement.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
wbgo.org

Upcoming Wordsmith event at Newark Symphony Hall to celebrate the legacy of Amiri Baraka

On October 7, 2022, Wordsmith and Danny Simmons will present A Tribute to Amiri Baraka at Newark Symphony Hall. In keeping with the late poet’s legacy, the performance will blend music with spoken word. Among the musicians slated to perform are Jamaaladeen Tacuma, Nioka Workman, Orrin Evans and WBGO’s own Lezlie Harrison. Poets contributing to this cross-genre collaboration include Danny Simmons, Kraal “Kayo” Charles, Toni Blackman, Khemist, as well as some special guests.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
jcitytimes.com

As Mayor Misleads on Crime, Jersey Journal Plays it Safe

At an August 18 “town hall” meeting with Mayor Fulop and local officials, a member of the public complained about a drive-by shooting that put two bullets through the front of a taco truck, luckily missing the owner and the two children who were inside with him. Not...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

Shocking Increase For Number Of STD Cases In New Jersey

Okay, New Jersey....we are about to have one of those talks. This topic can be uncomfortable, but it shouldn't be. It is part of life and more importantly, being a sexually active adult. According to NJ.com, there has been a significant increase in sexually transmitted disease cases in New Jersey...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
hudsoncountyview.com

North Bergen Police Department promotes 8 officers, including naming first corporal

The North Bergen Police Department promoted eight officers, including naming their first corporal, at a Township Hall ceremony yesterday afternoon. Sgt. Jason Appello is now a lieutenant, Det. Anthony Ortiz moved up to sergeant, Det. Gary Lowman assumed the rank of corporal, while Police Officers Andrew Mejia, Feliz Vargas, Michael Whalen, Bryan Suarez, and Samantha Sexton were promoted to detectives.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

Gov. Murphy calls for revisions to bill on teacher testing in N.J.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday sent back to the state Legislature a bill that would end the requirement that teaching candidates in New Jersey pass a controversial exam. Murphy suggested changing the measure to give teacher education programs, not the state, responsibility for testing prospective teachers.
EDUCATION
NJ.com

N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.

Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
TRENTON, NJ
ramaponews.com

COVID variants present new concerns

With school starting up again, conversations surrounding COVID-19 have increased, especially concerning the new vaccines and variants of the virus. As subvariants of the Omicron strain keep appearing, new vaccines are coming out to help combat the spread of these mutated strains. With these new variants, the symptoms of COVID...
MAHWAH, NJ
Daily Voice

'Accidental' Lockdown Activation Brings Police To Morris County Middle School

An "accidental" lockdown activation brought several police officers to a Morris County middle school to investigate, authorities said. Chatham Middle School was testing the district’s 911 alert system when it inadvertently sent a lockdown message to the Morris County 911 Communications Center and prompted an immediate police response around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, the department said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy