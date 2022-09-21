WP's Tyler Sanchez is 1 of 30 College Students Nationwide Selected for American Heart Association’s Hispanic Serving Institution Scholar Program

Shannon Williams was not only the equipment aid for Middlesex College for 36 years, but a friendly face that lit up every room he stepped in. Williams died on September 12, 2022, at 57 years old. A brief biography of Shannon Williams’ life was written in the front page of the previous week's Quo Vadis newspaper; however, this piece will be expanding on his life, and how he impacted people within the Middlesex community.

