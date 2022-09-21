WP's Tyler Sanchez is 1 of 30 College Students Nationwide Selected for American Heart Association’s Hispanic Serving Institution Scholar Program

Read full article on original website
hudsoncountyview.com
Five Jersey City students score among 1% in the nation on PSAT/NMSQT exam
Five Jersey City students scored among one percent on the nation on the PSAT/NMSQT exam, making them semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The students are recognized for outstanding achievement on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) in 2021. The PSAT/NMSQT is the qualifying test for entry to the National Merit Scholarship Program.
St. Peter’s Prep student earns place among top 1% in nation
A St. Peter’s Prep student is in select company after he was named a semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship. Akshat Agarwal, a senior, is one of 16,000 high school students across the nation — putting him in the top 1% — to reach this far in the program, which is based on outstanding achievement on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) in 2021.
paramuspost.com
Valley Medical Group Welcomes New Medical Director of Robotic and Minimally Invasive Surgery
RIDGEWOOD, NJ, September 22, 2022 – Valley Health System is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Yatco, MD, FACS, as Medical Director of Robotic and Minimally Invasive Surgery at Valley Medical Group. Dr. Yatco will also serve as the Subspecialty Director of Bariatric Surgery at The Valley Hospital.
Back to school brings new health threat in NJ, and its not COVID
Kids going back to school could be fueling a spike in a viral infection that is sending growing numbers of children to the emergency room with breathing difficulty. The U.S. Center's for Disease Control and Prevention continues to report a spike in enterovirus. In the majority of infections, children present...
More and more NJ schools are taking off for these holidays
There have been efforts to boost the number of New Jersey schools now honoring an important Hindu holiday. A student out of Camden County has been petitioning online for all districts in the county to join those honoring Diwali with a day off. As of last winter, roughly two dozen...
quovadisnewspaper.com
Middlesex Community Reminisces on Impact Shannon Williams Left on the Community
Shannon Williams was not only the equipment aid for Middlesex College for 36 years, but a friendly face that lit up every room he stepped in. Williams died on September 12, 2022, at 57 years old. A brief biography of Shannon Williams’ life was written in the front page of the previous week's Quo Vadis newspaper; however, this piece will be expanding on his life, and how he impacted people within the Middlesex community.
Brook in North Haledon renamed to remove offensive term for Native Americans
A brook in North Haledon now has a new name because the original name was deemed offensive.
Community groups set up outdoor food pantries to help hungry Newark residents
Local organizations are finding innovative ways to tackle hunger amid ongoing inflation.
Jersey City to host benefit concert for Puerto Rico
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Jersey City has a large Puerto Rican population, and they are jumping into action after Hurricane Fiona’s destruction. Jersey City will host a large benefit concert in October, promising “big names” to help the people of Puerto Rico. PIX11’s Eileen Lehpamer has the details in the video.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County secures $913k in HUD funding for Housing Choice Voucher program
Hudson County has secured $913,480 in funding for the Housing Choice Voucher program that will be allocated towards nine different local housing authorities. “Many families across New Jersey struggle to make ends meet and find, keep, and maintain a healthy home. We must keep investing in our federal housing programs so that every New Jerseyan has a safe place to call home and raise a family,” U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said in a statement.
The new COVID booster is now in NJ: Who should get it?
The panic over COVID has died down but the disease is still infecting thousands of New Jerseyans and killing some every day. That's why the state Health Department is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get the new COVID bivalent booster shot. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said this new booster...
wbgo.org
Upcoming Wordsmith event at Newark Symphony Hall to celebrate the legacy of Amiri Baraka
On October 7, 2022, Wordsmith and Danny Simmons will present A Tribute to Amiri Baraka at Newark Symphony Hall. In keeping with the late poet’s legacy, the performance will blend music with spoken word. Among the musicians slated to perform are Jamaaladeen Tacuma, Nioka Workman, Orrin Evans and WBGO’s own Lezlie Harrison. Poets contributing to this cross-genre collaboration include Danny Simmons, Kraal “Kayo” Charles, Toni Blackman, Khemist, as well as some special guests.
jcitytimes.com
As Mayor Misleads on Crime, Jersey Journal Plays it Safe
At an August 18 “town hall” meeting with Mayor Fulop and local officials, a member of the public complained about a drive-by shooting that put two bullets through the front of a taco truck, luckily missing the owner and the two children who were inside with him. Not...
Shocking Increase For Number Of STD Cases In New Jersey
Okay, New Jersey....we are about to have one of those talks. This topic can be uncomfortable, but it shouldn't be. It is part of life and more importantly, being a sexually active adult. According to NJ.com, there has been a significant increase in sexually transmitted disease cases in New Jersey...
hudsoncountyview.com
North Bergen Police Department promotes 8 officers, including naming first corporal
The North Bergen Police Department promoted eight officers, including naming their first corporal, at a Township Hall ceremony yesterday afternoon. Sgt. Jason Appello is now a lieutenant, Det. Anthony Ortiz moved up to sergeant, Det. Gary Lowman assumed the rank of corporal, while Police Officers Andrew Mejia, Feliz Vargas, Michael Whalen, Bryan Suarez, and Samantha Sexton were promoted to detectives.
Islamic group files lawsuit against Teaneck for failing to issue permits for community center
Teaneck is facing a lawsuit from the People’s Community Center – a nonprofit that opened in 2018 and is run by members of the Islamic faith.
Gov. Murphy calls for revisions to bill on teacher testing in N.J.
Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday sent back to the state Legislature a bill that would end the requirement that teaching candidates in New Jersey pass a controversial exam. Murphy suggested changing the measure to give teacher education programs, not the state, responsibility for testing prospective teachers.
N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.
Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
ramaponews.com
COVID variants present new concerns
With school starting up again, conversations surrounding COVID-19 have increased, especially concerning the new vaccines and variants of the virus. As subvariants of the Omicron strain keep appearing, new vaccines are coming out to help combat the spread of these mutated strains. With these new variants, the symptoms of COVID...
'Accidental' Lockdown Activation Brings Police To Morris County Middle School
An "accidental" lockdown activation brought several police officers to a Morris County middle school to investigate, authorities said. Chatham Middle School was testing the district’s 911 alert system when it inadvertently sent a lockdown message to the Morris County 911 Communications Center and prompted an immediate police response around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, the department said.
