Join us for our latest Critical Conversations forum which will focus on diversity in STEM. Kendal Moore, award-winning documentary filmmaker and a professor at the University of Rhode Island will be our special guest as she and our faculty panel discuss this topic from multiple perspectives. The WPI community will also be able to participate in a free viewing of Dr. Moore’s film “Can We Talk? Difficult Conversations with Underrepresented People of Color: Sense of Belonging and Obstacles to STEM Fields” prior to the Critical Conversation. To register to receive link to movie click here. The movie will be available from September 14 - September 22. Co-Sponsored by The Global Lab.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO