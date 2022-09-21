Read full article on original website
1 dead, 2 injured in drive-by shooting in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after one man was killed and two other men were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Auburn. Officers were called before 9 p.m. to the 800 block of 10th Street Northeast. When police arrived, they found a man dead with...
The Crime Blotter: Suspect robs, threatens to shoot USPS driver in North Seattle
Seattle Police Department (SPD) says about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, a man walked up to the passenger side window of a U.S. Postal Service vehicle in a residential area of northeast Seattle and threatened the mail carrier with a handgun. He demanded the mail carrier’s USPS keys, which the victim handed...
Man injured in accidental shooting outside of Shoreline recreation center
SHORELINE, Wash. — A shooting that occurred outside the Spartan Recreation Center in Shoreline prompted a large police presence on Thursday evening. Just before 6 p.m., officers were called to the area of the 200 block of Northeast 185th Street for a report of a man walking down the street with a gun.
MyNorthwest.com
State legislator wants to change self-defense laws after Seattle shooting suspect found not guilty
Two men were put on trial for a downtown Seattle shooting that left one woman dead and seven other people injured in 2020, but recently in King County Superior Court, a jury found Marquise Tolbert not guilty of murder. In January 2020, Tolbert and his co-defendant went to the intersection...
KOMO News
Washington state sees rise in crashes ending in vehicular homicide, assault charges
KING COUNTY, Wash. — New surveillance video obtained by KOMO News shows a deadly crash in Burien last month. It's drawing attention to what Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers said is an "alarmingly" growing trend of crashes ending in vehicular homicide or vehicular assault charges. Officials said a repeat...
KIMA TV
WSP looking for man accused of throwing rocks at drivers in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is looking for a man accused of throwing rocks and bottles at passing vehicles on SR-900 in Renton. Renton residents told KOMO on Friday this activity has happened on SR-900 near 164th Avenue Southeast. WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said they are working to get an arrest warrant and to find this individual.
q13fox.com
1 killed in Auburn drive-by shooting
AUBURN, Wash. - One person was killed in a drive-by shooting late Friday in Auburn. According to Auburn Police, one person was killed and the condition of two other people was unknown. Few details were known, but officers were called around 9:00 p.m. to the 800 block of 10th St....
Man driving the wrong direction on I-5 dies, kills 19-year-old woman in SeaTac
A collision with a driver in the wrong lane of Interstate 5 in SeaTac killed a woman around midnight Thursday. Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers said a 46-year-old Puyallup man driving a Jeep Liberty was heading southbound in the northbound lanes when he hit a 19-year-old woman driving a Ford Taurus head-on.
My Clallam County
Sequim man killed by SWAT team after early morning standoff
SEQUIM, Wash. – A Sequim man was killed by law enforcement Thursday morning after he fired multiple shots at them. Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict told KONP the incident began in the early morning hours with a domestic dispute between a man and woman resulted in her being injured and calling 911. Sequim Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a property on Priest Lane and the woman was transported to Olympic Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
KUOW
Idaho man pleads guilty to white supremacist attack at Lynnwood bar
A man from Idaho has pleaded guilty to a hate crime committed at a Lynnwood, Washington, bar in 2018. Jason Stanley, 46, has pleaded guilty to a violent hate crime, and for making false statements to law enforcement officials, in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. “Mr....
Chronicle
Former Politician's Car Stolen From Tacoma Home With His Father's Ashes Inside
Former Pierce County Council member Tim Farrell's car was stolen outside his central Tacoma home Wednesday evening. Inside the gray 1990 Honda Civic were the cremated remains of Farrell's father. Both were still missing Thursday morning. Farrell's father, Mike Farrell, died in February. The retired U.S. Marine Corps Reserve sergeant...
kpq.com
Passenger was Airlifted to Harborview Medical Center After Crash on I-90
A female passenger was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after a crash on I-90 left her with life threatening injuries Saturday morning. At 1:22 a.m., a white 2008 Pontiac G6 and a gray 1999 Dodge Caravan were both going eastbound on I-90. Around MP 113 near Ellensburg, the...
q13fox.com
9 burglaries reported in Tacoma, WA on Monday morning alone
Tacoma Police are investigating a string of burglaries that appear to be connected. All nine of the incidents happened in the same area on Monday morning.
myeverettnews.com
Driver Flees Crash On Evergreen Way
Everett Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that reportedly ran a red light at 57th and Evergreen Way, clipped a vehicle and then slammed into a power pole, turning over on its side. It happened about 9:20 AM Saturday morning. Bystanders from nearby businesses helped remove the...
myeverettnews.com
Bail Set At $100k For Suspect In Fatal Hit And Run On Broadway In Everett
This afternoon Everett District Court Judge Anthony Howard found probable cause to hold a 32-year-old woman on $100,000.00 bond in connection with the fatal hit an run that killed 80-year-old Patricia Oman last month. Detectives with the Everett Police Traffic Safety Unit used witnesses, video, citizen tips, forensic evidence and...
98online.com
Lakewood Police: Mother drives stolen car through freshly poured concrete, with child in backseat
(Q13FOX) LAKEWOOD, Wash. – A mother was arrested early Tuesday morning after she reportedly drove a stolen Mini Cooper through an active construction zone, then ditched the car after it got stuck in freshly poured concrete. According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), at 1:53 a.m., officers were called...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen pickup and SUV; apparently abandoned car
STOLEN TRUCK: The report and photo are from Desiree:. My mother’s truck was stolen yesterday evening around 6:30 pm on 16th and Dakota near West Seattle Recycle. It’s a 1995 F150 XLT blue teal Ford with a big dent on the passenger side and a medium dent on driver side. It has a tool box in back. Plate number: C12358Y . My mom loves this ugly ol’ truck and is devastated. If anyone sees it I’d love if they could let me (ot the police) know!
Burglary suspect injured in shooting on Thurston County property
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a burglary suspect was shot during a confrontation on a Thurston County resident’s property on Monday. Officers were called at 4:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Oak Driver Southeast for a report of two people trespassing and one person who had been shot.
KOMO News
Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
Man arrested after threatening to ‘take everyone down’ at a Georgetown nightclub
SEATTLE — An armed man was arrested after he made threats to “take everyone down” at a nightclub in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood on Friday. At about 9:30 p.m., someone called 911 to report that a man made threats at the nightclub in the 5800 block of Fourth Avenue South.
