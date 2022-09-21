ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

MyNorthwest

1 dead, 2 injured in drive-by shooting in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after one man was killed and two other men were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Auburn. Officers were called before 9 p.m. to the 800 block of 10th Street Northeast. When police arrived, they found a man dead with...
AUBURN, WA
KIMA TV

WSP looking for man accused of throwing rocks at drivers in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is looking for a man accused of throwing rocks and bottles at passing vehicles on SR-900 in Renton. Renton residents told KOMO on Friday this activity has happened on SR-900 near 164th Avenue Southeast. WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said they are working to get an arrest warrant and to find this individual.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

1 killed in Auburn drive-by shooting

AUBURN, Wash. - One person was killed in a drive-by shooting late Friday in Auburn. According to Auburn Police, one person was killed and the condition of two other people was unknown. Few details were known, but officers were called around 9:00 p.m. to the 800 block of 10th St....
AUBURN, WA
My Clallam County

Sequim man killed by SWAT team after early morning standoff

SEQUIM, Wash. – A Sequim man was killed by law enforcement Thursday morning after he fired multiple shots at them. Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict told KONP the incident began in the early morning hours with a domestic dispute between a man and woman resulted in her being injured and calling 911. Sequim Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a property on Priest Lane and the woman was transported to Olympic Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
SEQUIM, WA
KUOW

Idaho man pleads guilty to white supremacist attack at Lynnwood bar

A man from Idaho has pleaded guilty to a hate crime committed at a Lynnwood, Washington, bar in 2018. Jason Stanley, 46, has pleaded guilty to a violent hate crime, and for making false statements to law enforcement officials, in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. “Mr....
LYNNWOOD, WA
Chronicle

Former Politician's Car Stolen From Tacoma Home With His Father's Ashes Inside

Former Pierce County Council member Tim Farrell's car was stolen outside his central Tacoma home Wednesday evening. Inside the gray 1990 Honda Civic were the cremated remains of Farrell's father. Both were still missing Thursday morning. Farrell's father, Mike Farrell, died in February. The retired U.S. Marine Corps Reserve sergeant...
TACOMA, WA
myeverettnews.com

Driver Flees Crash On Evergreen Way

Everett Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that reportedly ran a red light at 57th and Evergreen Way, clipped a vehicle and then slammed into a power pole, turning over on its side. It happened about 9:20 AM Saturday morning. Bystanders from nearby businesses helped remove the...
EVERETT, WA
myeverettnews.com

Bail Set At $100k For Suspect In Fatal Hit And Run On Broadway In Everett

This afternoon Everett District Court Judge Anthony Howard found probable cause to hold a 32-year-old woman on $100,000.00 bond in connection with the fatal hit an run that killed 80-year-old Patricia Oman last month. Detectives with the Everett Police Traffic Safety Unit used witnesses, video, citizen tips, forensic evidence and...
EVERETT, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen pickup and SUV; apparently abandoned car

STOLEN TRUCK: The report and photo are from Desiree:. My mother’s truck was stolen yesterday evening around 6:30 pm on 16th and Dakota near West Seattle Recycle. It’s a 1995 F150 XLT blue teal Ford with a big dent on the passenger side and a medium dent on driver side. It has a tool box in back. Plate number: C12358Y . My mom loves this ugly ol’ truck and is devastated. If anyone sees it I’d love if they could let me (ot the police) know!
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
OLYMPIA, WA

