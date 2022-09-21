ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eldon, MO

939theeagle.com

Big turnout projected for Saturday’s fly-in in Jefferson City

Organizers of Saturday’s “Fly into the 40s event” at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport are expecting a big turnout. Weather should be perfect for the event, which is from 10 am to 7 pm. The fly-in is being hosted by Columbia-based Veterans United Home Loans (VUHL). VU vice president Pam Swan says veterans from all generations will have an opportunity to take a free flight in a Stearman biplane.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
ILLINOIS STATE
Awesome 92.3

Priceless Art, Irresponsible Train Riding, a Wealthy Widow, and How it All Ties Into The Missouri Capitol Building

This is an example of what happens to me when I go down a rabbit hole, you guys. I started some reading, and well, it was a fun story. So here we go - History Time! The Capitol building down in Jefferson City is actually the third building we've had our government centered in here in Missouri. The other two before it had to be demolished after they were destroyed by fire. Stuff happens, ya dig.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, September 22nd, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House has passed the agriculture bill sent over by the Senate. But there were Republicans and Democrats alike who did not like the bill’s contents and how it was fast-tracked. Democrat Peter Merideth of St. Louis says it changes the definition of what qualifies as a “family farm” and increases the size of a legally-defined family farm – and makes him question whether companies or even elected officials are trying to pass themselves off as “family farmers.” The final vote was 94 to 31, with eleven voting present and 19 absent. The governor promised Wednesday that he would sign the bill.
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

Eric Schmitt (r) gets pwned…again

Yesterday evening, from the guy who is apparently afraid to hold a beer:. While my opponent The Heiress Valentine is emailing people about the beginning of “Pumpkin Spice Latte” season — I’m here to remind Missourians it’s Busch Light camo can season. Enjoy!. [….]
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

NEARLY $3,000,000 IN GRANTS APPROVED TO ELEVEN MISSOURI COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

Governor Mike Parson announced nearly $3 million in grant funding has been approved for 11 Missouri colleges and universities to help enhance nursing education programs and develop solutions to help alleviate staffing shortages felt nationwide. “My administration has prioritized workforce development, especially for our high demand fields such as nursing,”...
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
EAGLE ROCK, MO
FOX2now.com

Miss Missouri hopes to wear the Miss USA sash

ST. LOUIS — Mikala McGhee is our friend at Studio STL, she used to work as a sports reporter before leaving to focus on becoming the next Miss Missouri. She succeeded and is setting her sights on winning Miss USA in over a week. Mikayla shows the prep work for the big event on October 3rd in Reno, Nevada.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

85 Monarch Cove Court, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Well appointed and timeless updates on this walk in condo at Monarch Cove. Amazing location off Duckhead Rd in Lake Ozark, minutes from the best of Lake of the Ozarks. This condo makes a great option for full time, second home or investment property due to the condition, location and amenities. Three pools, elevators, 12X32 boat slip and main channel views make this a perfect package coming fully furnished. This is a year round location and beautiful spot of the water. Surrounded by grocery, shopping and a multitude of local restaurants you will be in the heart of it all. Only a few miles from Bagnell Dam and The Strip for tons of entertainment.
LAKE OZARK, MO

