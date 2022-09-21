Read full article on original website
Related
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City, Missouri – September 22, 2022
On Thursday Trudy Busch Valentine, the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri, was in Kansas City for a number of campaign events. One stop between events was at Gaels Public House at 55th and Troost. Valentine (D) spoke with individuals in the room, grabbed a...
939theeagle.com
Big turnout projected for Saturday’s fly-in in Jefferson City
Organizers of Saturday’s “Fly into the 40s event” at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport are expecting a big turnout. Weather should be perfect for the event, which is from 10 am to 7 pm. The fly-in is being hosted by Columbia-based Veterans United Home Loans (VUHL). VU vice president Pam Swan says veterans from all generations will have an opportunity to take a free flight in a Stearman biplane.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Priceless Art, Irresponsible Train Riding, a Wealthy Widow, and How it All Ties Into The Missouri Capitol Building
This is an example of what happens to me when I go down a rabbit hole, you guys. I started some reading, and well, it was a fun story. So here we go - History Time! The Capitol building down in Jefferson City is actually the third building we've had our government centered in here in Missouri. The other two before it had to be demolished after they were destroyed by fire. Stuff happens, ya dig.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, September 22nd, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House has passed the agriculture bill sent over by the Senate. But there were Republicans and Democrats alike who did not like the bill’s contents and how it was fast-tracked. Democrat Peter Merideth of St. Louis says it changes the definition of what qualifies as a “family farm” and increases the size of a legally-defined family farm – and makes him question whether companies or even elected officials are trying to pass themselves off as “family farmers.” The final vote was 94 to 31, with eleven voting present and 19 absent. The governor promised Wednesday that he would sign the bill.
showmeprogress.com
Eric Schmitt (r) gets pwned…again
Yesterday evening, from the guy who is apparently afraid to hold a beer:. While my opponent The Heiress Valentine is emailing people about the beginning of “Pumpkin Spice Latte” season — I’m here to remind Missourians it’s Busch Light camo can season. Enjoy!. [….]
Two Mo. communities without hospitals after entire staff fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.”. Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Weed-Infused Chips & Lemonade Being Developed in Missouri
The times they are a changing. As the state of Missouri waits for results of a ballot measure in November regarding recreational marijuana, there is a company in the Show Me State that's already developing weed-infused lemonade and potato chips. Got the munchies yet?. KMBC 9 out of Kansas City...
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
kmmo.com
NEARLY $3,000,000 IN GRANTS APPROVED TO ELEVEN MISSOURI COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES
Governor Mike Parson announced nearly $3 million in grant funding has been approved for 11 Missouri colleges and universities to help enhance nursing education programs and develop solutions to help alleviate staffing shortages felt nationwide. “My administration has prioritized workforce development, especially for our high demand fields such as nursing,”...
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX2now.com
Miss Missouri hopes to wear the Miss USA sash
ST. LOUIS — Mikala McGhee is our friend at Studio STL, she used to work as a sports reporter before leaving to focus on becoming the next Miss Missouri. She succeeded and is setting her sights on winning Miss USA in over a week. Mikayla shows the prep work for the big event on October 3rd in Reno, Nevada.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
The Holiday Express Train Is Coming Back To Missouri
It's a little early to start thinking about Christmas, but I just need to share this with you. The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and you'll be able to see it in Missouri!. Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express train will...
Secretive stealth bomber to call Missouri home
The US Air Force is set to lift the veil of secrecy around the B-21 Raider, a highly-classified, next-generation stealth bomber, with a formal rollout planned for the first week in December.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eric Schmitt picks up endorsement in O’Fallon, Missouri
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt made a campaign stop in O'Fallon, Missouri Wednesday.
kcur.org
Missouri Senate candidate Sarah Shorter: 'We are underfunding a lot of our institutions'
Sarah Shorter started out looking to run for Platte County commissioner, but when they realized there already was a qualified candidate in that race, they turned their attention to the Missouri Senate. The self-described queer, disabled millennial is open about dealing with mental and physical health issues. "I have gone...
lakeexpo.com
85 Monarch Cove Court, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Well appointed and timeless updates on this walk in condo at Monarch Cove. Amazing location off Duckhead Rd in Lake Ozark, minutes from the best of Lake of the Ozarks. This condo makes a great option for full time, second home or investment property due to the condition, location and amenities. Three pools, elevators, 12X32 boat slip and main channel views make this a perfect package coming fully furnished. This is a year round location and beautiful spot of the water. Surrounded by grocery, shopping and a multitude of local restaurants you will be in the heart of it all. Only a few miles from Bagnell Dam and The Strip for tons of entertainment.
Missouri Democrats decline to support legal weed amendment
Amendment 3, backed by Legal Missouri 2022, has faced some pushback from state Democrats. John Payne, the campaign manager for Legal Missouri 2022, told KMOX that he’s not surprised about the lack of Democratic support.
Comments / 0