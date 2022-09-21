(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House has passed the agriculture bill sent over by the Senate. But there were Republicans and Democrats alike who did not like the bill’s contents and how it was fast-tracked. Democrat Peter Merideth of St. Louis says it changes the definition of what qualifies as a “family farm” and increases the size of a legally-defined family farm – and makes him question whether companies or even elected officials are trying to pass themselves off as “family farmers.” The final vote was 94 to 31, with eleven voting present and 19 absent. The governor promised Wednesday that he would sign the bill.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO