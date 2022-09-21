Read full article on original website
Bonita Springs Doctor of Chiropractic earns Outstanding Achievement Award
Dr. Vivian Ebert, the founder and Doctor of Chiropractic at LivingWell Chiropractic, received the award for Outstanding Achievement at the Florida Chiropractic Association event titled “The National by FCA” which took place August 25-28 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. According to the FCA, their annual event is the largest convention and exposition for chiropractic worldwide, with over 3,300 attendees, a 420- booth expo, and 74 speaker presentations for which chiropractic professionals may earn continuing education credits.
Community prepares for Tropical Storm Ian
As much of Southwest Florida prepares for what could be a serious storm, residents and The American Red Cross are getting ready to help their neighbors, just in case
Suncoast shoppers are getting hurricane ready
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Shoppers across the Suncoast are stocking up on water and other essential supplies in case the tropical depression develops further. One Sarasota resident compared the upcoming storm to the empty shelves during COVID. “This is going to be like round two of COVID when we didn’t...
SMH announces plans to prepare for increased demand after Venice hospital shutters
After ShorePoint Health Venice closed its doors Thursday, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System went into hyperdrive to prepare for increased demand. ShorePoint Health made the announcement last month citing the opening of a new hospital within 5 miles that led to a decline in patients, as well as other factors like rising labor costs and staffing challenges. Instead the organization will focus on outpatient services at its ambulatory campus, HealthPark, which will continue operating.
Tropical Storm Ian updates, news in Sarasota and Manatee counties
The National Hurricane Center forecasts Tropical Storm Ian to rapidly strengthen later through the weekend in its 2 p.m. update. The storm continues to move west and is forecast to turn northwest Sunday. Ian is expected to be at hurricane strength by Sunday night before approaching western Cuba late Monday.
Previewing the Lilly Pulitzer fashion show with Junior League of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Junior League of Sarasota is a powerful organization made up of more than 700 women. They are committed to making the community a better place to live. They stopped by Suncoast View to talk about what their goal is and to preview a special fashion show coming up.
Region keeps eye on gathering storm; DeSantis adds Sarasota, Manatee to emergency list
This story was updated at 5:45 p.m. Longboat Key officials are keeping an eye on a gathering storm called Tropical Depression 9 in the Caribbean Sea, advising residents to stay informed throughout the weekend on what could become Tropical Storm Ian by Saturday. Getting Prepared. Emergency-management officials advise residents to...
Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm
Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Storm Ian....
Skip Cooking With the Best Gameday Restaurants in Sarasota
Want to skip the cooking on gameday in Sarasota? These restaurants in Sarasota are perfect for game day so you don't have to worry about making food for your party. Let some of the best gameday restaurants in Sarasota take care of you come game time so you can do what matters most, watch the game.
How to prepare your home and family for a potential tropical system
Fox 4 continues to track tropical depression nine. While everything is changing by the day, you can prepare for your family now.
Manatee residents urged to prepare, not panic as Florida sits in Tropical Depression 9’s cone of uncertainty
PALMETTO, Fla. - Residents across the Bay Area are beginning to gather supplies and make plans as Tropical Depression 9 forms in the Caribbean Sea. As Tropical Depression 9 tracks toward Florida, the forecast hasn't stopped Daniel Courtney's plans. "Me and my buddies have been talking about it and trying...
Manatee teacher removed from classroom after berating student who did not stand for pledge
A Bradenton High School teacher was removed from the classroom after a viral Tik Tok showed him berating a Latino student who apparently did not stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.
Charlotte County residents remember Hurricane Charley
Charlotte County residents remember Hurricane Charley as Southwest Florida tracks the potential storm. Experts say this storm is taking a similar path that hurricane Charley did back in 2004. Charley was a category 4 hurricane that struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Jacob Layton was a little boy...
These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & special
The state of Florida offers some of the world’s most beautiful beaches! As much as I love the mountains and trails, I also love to kick back on the beach. The beach, however, is not only for relaxing, it is also a great place to have fun! There are several activities that accompany the typical day at the beach. Some of these activities can be done anytime of the year in a place like Florida.
Cape Coral preparedness for a big storm
Anytime a storm hits, there’s always a fear that canals will overflow and cause major issues, especially in Cape Coral. Another fear for people living in Cape Coral is not having everything they need, which means people are getting supplies like food, water, and gas. A run on water...
Longboat keeps an eye on gathering storm
Town officials are beginning to keep an eye on a gathering storm in the Caribbean Sea, advising Longboat Key residents to stay informed throughout the weekend on what could become Tropical Storm Hermine today. Getting Prepared. Emergency-management officials advise residents to always have a plan. Fire Chief Paul Dezzi, in...
Sarasota officials to consider a Tesla expansion
Tesla is on its way to expanding in Sarasota. Sarasota County officials and documents confirmed a special exception petition for a new Tesla facility was recommended for approval on Aug. 4. The petition will be considered by the Sarasota County Commission on Oct. 11. Tesla, an electric vehicle company owned...
Hundreds of River Hall residents upset that mail is no longer delivered to their homes
Hundreds of neighbors in the River Hall community in Lee County say they are not getting mail delivered to their homes. Instead, they say they have to drive miles to pick it up. When people moved into the neighborhood, they got mail delivered to the mailboxes in front of their...
Bay New 9 anchor Erica Riggins leaves for Welch administration
ST. PETERSBURG –- Mayor Ken Welch announced Bay News 9 morning anchor Erica Riggins as the new public information officer. Along with the Riggins announcement, the mayor revealed other key appointments, including Jordan Doyle Walsh as interim chief of staff, Alizza Punzalan-Randle as managing director for communications and community engagement and Shelly Loos as director of stakeholder and community engagement.
State of Emergency declared for several counties including Sarasota, Manatee
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 24 counties in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9. Additionally, Governor DeSantis has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm. This declaration will make available important resources and support, as well as free up funding sources for emergency protective measures. Under this this emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders.
