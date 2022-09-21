ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Comments / 0

Related
floridaweekly.com

Bonita Springs Doctor of Chiropractic earns Outstanding Achievement Award

Dr. Vivian Ebert, the founder and Doctor of Chiropractic at LivingWell Chiropractic, received the award for Outstanding Achievement at the Florida Chiropractic Association event titled “The National by FCA” which took place August 25-28 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. According to the FCA, their annual event is the largest convention and exposition for chiropractic worldwide, with over 3,300 attendees, a 420- booth expo, and 74 speaker presentations for which chiropractic professionals may earn continuing education credits.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast shoppers are getting hurricane ready

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Shoppers across the Suncoast are stocking up on water and other essential supplies in case the tropical depression develops further. One Sarasota resident compared the upcoming storm to the empty shelves during COVID. “This is going to be like round two of COVID when we didn’t...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

SMH announces plans to prepare for increased demand after Venice hospital shutters

After ShorePoint Health Venice closed its doors Thursday, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System went into hyperdrive to prepare for increased demand. ShorePoint Health made the announcement last month citing the opening of a new hospital within 5 miles that led to a decline in patients, as well as other factors like rising labor costs and staffing challenges. Instead the organization will focus on outpatient services at its ambulatory campus, HealthPark, which will continue operating.
VENICE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cafeteria#Nphs#Bobcat#Hero#Pgt#Weber Mfg#Asvab#Suncoast Blood
Longboat Observer

Tropical Storm Ian updates, news in Sarasota and Manatee counties

The National Hurricane Center forecasts Tropical Storm Ian to rapidly strengthen later through the weekend in its 2 p.m. update. The storm continues to move west and is forecast to turn northwest Sunday. Ian is expected to be at hurricane strength by Sunday night before approaching western Cuba late Monday.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Storm Ian....
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
City
North Port, FL
941area.com

Skip Cooking With the Best Gameday Restaurants in Sarasota

Want to skip the cooking on gameday in Sarasota? These restaurants in Sarasota are perfect for game day so you don't have to worry about making food for your party. Let some of the best gameday restaurants in Sarasota take care of you come game time so you can do what matters most, watch the game.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County residents remember Hurricane Charley

Charlotte County residents remember Hurricane Charley as Southwest Florida tracks the potential storm. Experts say this storm is taking a similar path that hurricane Charley did back in 2004. Charley was a category 4 hurricane that struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Jacob Layton was a little boy...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Fit*Life*Travel

These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & special

The state of Florida offers some of the world’s most beautiful beaches! As much as I love the mountains and trails, I also love to kick back on the beach. The beach, however, is not only for relaxing, it is also a great place to have fun! There are several activities that accompany the typical day at the beach. Some of these activities can be done anytime of the year in a place like Florida.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral preparedness for a big storm

Anytime a storm hits, there’s always a fear that canals will overflow and cause major issues, especially in Cape Coral. Another fear for people living in Cape Coral is not having everything they need, which means people are getting supplies like food, water, and gas. A run on water...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat keeps an eye on gathering storm

Town officials are beginning to keep an eye on a gathering storm in the Caribbean Sea, advising Longboat Key residents to stay informed throughout the weekend on what could become Tropical Storm Hermine today. Getting Prepared. Emergency-management officials advise residents to always have a plan. Fire Chief Paul Dezzi, in...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota officials to consider a Tesla expansion

Tesla is on its way to expanding in Sarasota. Sarasota County officials and documents confirmed a special exception petition for a new Tesla facility was recommended for approval on Aug. 4. The petition will be considered by the Sarasota County Commission on Oct. 11. Tesla, an electric vehicle company owned...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Bay New 9 anchor Erica Riggins leaves for Welch administration

ST. PETERSBURG –- Mayor Ken Welch announced Bay News 9 morning anchor Erica Riggins as the new public information officer. Along with the Riggins announcement, the mayor revealed other key appointments, including Jordan Doyle Walsh as interim chief of staff, Alizza Punzalan-Randle as managing director for communications and community engagement and Shelly Loos as director of stakeholder and community engagement.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

State of Emergency declared for several counties including Sarasota, Manatee

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 24 counties in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9. Additionally, Governor DeSantis has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm. This declaration will make available important resources and support, as well as free up funding sources for emergency protective measures. Under this this emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy