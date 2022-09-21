Fall has arrived, and you know what that means: time to start your Christmas shopping. Kidding. Kind of. Now that autumn is officially here it's hard not to get a little giddy over hoodie and shorts weather and its related outdoor activities. Corn mazes, pumpkin patches, apple orchards, and haunted houses, is what fall feels is all about, and you can do all of them this weekend.

EL PASO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO