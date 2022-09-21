Read full article on original website
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Help an El Paso Clown Make the Top 10 In Face of Horror Contest
Halloween month is quickly approaching which means time to get your costumes ready. But some people, need to bust out their costumes now to win big. There are some people in El Paso who live for Halloween and go all out. Especially one particular dude who loves to frighten people with his spooky clown looks.
The Retro House Airbnb Is Giving Off Fun ’80s Vibes In NE El Paso
A new Airbnb is giving off nostalgic vibes as The Retro House opens in El Paso. My Experience Matters is back with a new themed Airbnb that will catapult you in time with its throwback vibe, a Retro House located in Northeast El Paso. My Experience Matters is a local...
Get a Free Tattoo or Haircut at Gold Out El Paso’s Fun Event
Everyone in El Paso knows how great it feels to help a good cause and do a good deed. El Pasoans who need a haircut or love tattoos will definitely want to support this cause. Gold Out El Paso is a non-profit organization that spreads awareness about kids who get cancer too. Gold Out El Paso's mission is to turn El Paso Gold for the month of September to spread awareness about kids with cancer.
Halloween Fanatics In El Paso Rejoice for This Spooky Light Show
The El Paso community can look forward to a Halloween light show that is coming soon. If you have always enjoyed the Christmas light show at Fred Loya, you will enjoy this Halloween spectacular. Now Halloween is still quite a ways away but everyone in El Paso loves to celebrate...
City Manager: City Still Trying to Entice Great Wolf Lodge or Kalahari Resort to Come to El Paso
City Manager Tommy Gonzalez isn’t giving up on his dream of El Paso one day having a resort. In an interview with one of the local news stations Gonzalez revealed the city still wants Great Wolf Lodge to build a waterpark resort here. And if not Great Wolf than a Kalahari Resort will do.
Celebrate Indian Tradition, Food, Music at Festival of Chariots in Downtown El Paso
Festival of Chariots, the colorful celebration of Indian culture, is returning to downtown El Paso in October. The family-friendly event promises authentic Indian food, music, and theatrical performances, as well as yoga, meditation booths, and a parade of chariots. Ratha Yaltra. The El Paso Festival of Chariots (Ratha Yatra) will...
El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market ‘Temporarily’ Relocates to ‘Tour the City’
Don’t go downtown this Saturday, September 24, to support local vendors at the Downtown Art and Farmers Market. They won't be there. The market is “temporarily relocating” from its cozy downtown spot in the Union Plaza District and heading to the wide-open space of the Beast Urban Park in Far East El Paso again.
El Pasoans Would Love To See These Local Restaurants Open Up In Our Airport
Traveling. It’s all fun and games until you’re stuck in an airport because of delays and the airport you’re at doesn’t have the best restaurant or store options!. Now, I’m not much of an airplane traveler. I prefer road trips, but I have traveled a few times and I have witnessed some pretty amazing airports!
Boo at the El Paso Zoo: Low-Key Spooky Halloween Fun Returns in October
We’re starting to get word about upcoming Halloween events, and one of those yearly happenings geared towards ghouls and goblins of all ages that's returning is Boo at the Zoo. The El Paso Zoo says it will be hosting its popular October celebration the weekend before Halloween. Wildest Halloween...
EPFD Is Hosting a Fun Fire Fest Event That’s Free for the Family
There is an event coming up that could benefit the entire family and that is free to attend. If you have at all been curious about the Fire Fighters' work environment you can learn more about it in October. Now I only say the entire family could benefit because of...
Some El Pasoans Are Wishing the McDonald’s Pails Rumor Is True
If the rumors are true, a certain fast food chain is about to have a busy flow of customers next month. Adults now love to reminisce about the good old days and the toys we once owned. There was a rumor going around that has not only kids but adults...
These Are The 10 Best El Paso Steakhouses According to Yelp
Last week I wrote about 5 particular local steakhouses that, in my opinion, make a delicious steak, JUST as good as some national steakhouses. Well according to Yelp, they also agree with me. Usually whenever they post a top 10 local list, occasionally you'll see big chain restaurants featured. Not for steakhouses though!
Fun Fall Activities You Can Do With the Kids This Weekend In and Around El Paso
Fall has arrived, and you know what that means: time to start your Christmas shopping. Kidding. Kind of. Now that autumn is officially here it's hard not to get a little giddy over hoodie and shorts weather and its related outdoor activities. Corn mazes, pumpkin patches, apple orchards, and haunted houses, is what fall feels is all about, and you can do all of them this weekend.
FYE Store Takes Over Former Disney Store In El Paso’s Cielo Vista Mall
FYE (For Your Entertainment) has opened its doors in Cielo Vista Mall. The new location has taken over where The Disney Store once was. (R.I.P Disney Store) The store isn’t new to El Paso malls. FYE has two other locations which include a location inside of Sunland Park Mall in west El Paso and a location inside of Bassett Place mall just off the freeway.
An Earthquake 190 Miles Away In New Mexico Felt Across The Border
On Thursday, September 1, at 10:23 am, the epicenter of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake originated 57 miles south of Carlsbad, Eddy County, New Mexico, making its way across the borderland. Three weeks ago, a reported 4.6 magnitude earthquake originating 190 miles away in New Mexico was felt across El Paso...
The Spookiest House You’re Guaranteed to Get Scared at Is In TX
Everyone is excited for Halloween and the spooky season since October is around the corner. Tons of El Pasoans enjoy hearing or visiting haunted places in the borderland. We have all seen some spooky things happen at a cemetery, De Soto Hotel, or El Paso High School. There is no denying that those places sure are surely haunted.
10 Artists That Filmed A Music Video Right Here In El Paso
Recording an album is one thing, filming a music video is another: It's a great way for artists to show their creativity & to further add to a song's message. Sometimes it can be used to show the world how much they appreciate their home. We've had quite a few artists film music videos here in El Paso. Like who? How about...
11 Fun Fan Favorite Halloween Themed Foodie Nights In El Paso
Foodies prepare to enjoy great eats during a month-long celebration as Texas Culinary Institue in El Paso hosts 11 fun Halloween-themed evening cook and cork classes in October. Halloween is fast approaching, and so are the festivities, such as the upcoming events hosted by Texas Culinary Institute that will take...
Celebrate #915Day By Taking a Look At These El Paso Inspired Photos
Today is September 15th, in the numeric form it’s 9-1-5 day and that is El Paso’s area code so it’s only right that every September 15th we celebrate the city of the 915!. Back in 2021 the City of El Paso officially proclaimed September 15th as 915...
Stand with Estela Casas Cancer Foundation Invites Community To Its First-Ever 5k Event
Breast Cancer Awareness month is right around the corner and the community is invited to kick off the month at the first-ever Stand with Estela Casas 5k, Fun Walk & Kid’s Dash. The 5k event will take place on Saturday, October 1st at Ascarate Park and it will also...
