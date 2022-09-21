ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

93.1 KISS FM

Get a Free Tattoo or Haircut at Gold Out El Paso’s Fun Event

Everyone in El Paso knows how great it feels to help a good cause and do a good deed. El Pasoans who need a haircut or love tattoos will definitely want to support this cause. Gold Out El Paso is a non-profit organization that spreads awareness about kids who get cancer too. Gold Out El Paso's mission is to turn El Paso Gold for the month of September to spread awareness about kids with cancer.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

These Are The 10 Best El Paso Steakhouses According to Yelp

Last week I wrote about 5 particular local steakhouses that, in my opinion, make a delicious steak, JUST as good as some national steakhouses. Well according to Yelp, they also agree with me. Usually whenever they post a top 10 local list, occasionally you'll see big chain restaurants featured. Not for steakhouses though!
EL PASO, TX
#Art Museum#Art Exhibitions#Public Art#Exhibition Info#Spanish#The Museum Of Art
93.1 KISS FM

Fun Fall Activities You Can Do With the Kids This Weekend In and Around El Paso

Fall has arrived, and you know what that means: time to start your Christmas shopping. Kidding. Kind of. Now that autumn is officially here it's hard not to get a little giddy over hoodie and shorts weather and its related outdoor activities. Corn mazes, pumpkin patches, apple orchards, and haunted houses, is what fall feels is all about, and you can do all of them this weekend.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

FYE Store Takes Over Former Disney Store In El Paso’s Cielo Vista Mall

FYE (For Your Entertainment) has opened its doors in Cielo Vista Mall. The new location has taken over where The Disney Store once was. (R.I.P Disney Store) The store isn’t new to El Paso malls. FYE has two other locations which include a location inside of Sunland Park Mall in west El Paso and a location inside of Bassett Place mall just off the freeway.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

The Spookiest House You’re Guaranteed to Get Scared at Is In TX

Everyone is excited for Halloween and the spooky season since October is around the corner. Tons of El Pasoans enjoy hearing or visiting haunted places in the borderland. We have all seen some spooky things happen at a cemetery, De Soto Hotel, or El Paso High School. There is no denying that those places sure are surely haunted.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

10 Artists That Filmed A Music Video Right Here In El Paso

Recording an album is one thing, filming a music video is another: It's a great way for artists to show their creativity & to further add to a song's message. Sometimes it can be used to show the world how much they appreciate their home. We've had quite a few artists film music videos here in El Paso. Like who? How about...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

11 Fun Fan Favorite Halloween Themed Foodie Nights In El Paso

Foodies prepare to enjoy great eats during a month-long celebration as Texas Culinary Institue in El Paso hosts 11 fun Halloween-themed evening cook and cork classes in October. Halloween is fast approaching, and so are the festivities, such as the upcoming events hosted by Texas Culinary Institute that will take...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

