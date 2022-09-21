Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
Yardbarker
San Antonio Spurs Are Still Interested In Russell Westbrook
The options for the Los Angeles Lakers making a trade for Russell Westbrook have dwindled drastically since the Utah Jazz traded away Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. The Lakers were expected to pay a two-pick premium for Bogdanovic, who was ultimately traded for very little by the Jazz.
OKC Thunder Seen Checking Out NBL Talent Rayan Rupert
Has Oklahoma City uncovered the next hidden gem out of Australia’s NBL?
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Is Hardly The Most Injury-Prone L.A. Superstar
Over the last several seasons, Los Angeles Lakers star power forward Anthony Davis has seen his perception league-wide take a bit of a tumble, as the 29-year-old has often found himself saddled to the team's bench in his civilian garb. TNT analyst/Hall of Fame power forward Charles Barkley has resorted to nicknaming the eight-time All-Star big man "Street Clothes" as a result of his frequent absences. But how deserved is such a moniker, really?
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics take step back heading into the preseason
NBA power rankings: Now that the 2022-23 season is roughly a month from starting, teams are pretty much set with
NBA Scout Speaks On Bojan Bogdanovic’s Detroit Pistons Fit
The Detroit Pistons pulled off a surprising trade Thursday, as they were the winners of the NBA veteran Bojan Bogdanovic sweepstakes. Detroit acquired him from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. The Pistons came out of nowhere to land the sharpshooting forward, as he was...
NBC Sports
Most valuable NBA franchises heading into 2022-23 season
The National Basketball Association is one of the most profitable sports leagues in the United States. With athletes receiving countless lucrative deals and fans filing into sold-out arenas, the NBA continues to grow in the financial space. Even a worldwide pandemic, which saw NBA arenas closed around the country, couldn't...
Denver Nuggets Land Damian Lillard In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In the NBA, there are several ingredients involved in the process of making a championship contender. On the other hand, none are as important as a superstar player. That superstar doesn’t necessarily need to be a top-5 player: although, you’d always prefer that it was. More generally, to win a championship, you usually need a player who can carry you when all else fails.
NBA Twitter reacts to Andre Iguodala returning to Warriors
On Friday, the Golden State Warriors filled one of their open roster spots with a familiar face. In a special announcement during his podcast “Point Forward” with Evan Turner, Andre Iguodala revealed his decision to re-sign with the Warriors for his 19th season in the NBA. Via @pointforward...
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Says The Lakers Are Not Trading For Buddy Hield Because LeBron James And Anthony Davis Pushed Hard Jeanie Buss To Get Russell Westbrook Last Season
The Los Angeles Lakers have won 17 NBA titles which contributes to them being one of the most iconic NBA franchises in the league. In fact, they are tied with the Boston Celtics for the most banners hanging in the rafters. So one would assume that the Purple and Gold...
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Says Nikola Jokic's Numbers Could Improve Despite Jamal Murray And Michael Porter Jr.'s Return: "There's Only Been Three Guys That Have Won 3 MVPs In A Row."
Following a disappointing elimination in the 2022 EuroBasket, Nikola Jokic is now focused on getting his rest and preparing for the 2022-23 NBA season that will bring many challenges to the Denver Nuggets and their superstar. After yet another sensational season, Jokic is ready to pick things right where he left them.
Becky Hammon's stunning debut as a WNBA head coach leaves NBA executives with no more excuses
Becky Hammon's former coaches, former San Antonio Spurs colleagues, and current players all knew what she could do: "She was gonna be a great coach."
Yardbarker
Only 7 Point Guards Have Won The MVP Award: Magic Johnson Is The Leader With 3 Awards
The point guards in the NBA these days are required to do a lot on the floor, as teams are focusing on efficient ways of scoring a ton of points and using their point guards to accomplish that. Since they are the players bringing the ball up the floor most of the time and leading the offense as a direct extension of the coach, a great point guard can make your team just as a bad point guard can hurt your team. Of course, we have some of the most spectacular offensive players in the game today including Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, and Luka Doncic playing at MVP levels at the point guard position. For the best point guards, winning scoring titles, assist titles, or even leading a team to strong records year after year comes naturally to them because of how effortlessly they control the game.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Comes In At No. 6 In ESPN’s 2022 NBARank
ESPN’s annual tradition of ranking the top 100 players in the NBA ahead of the season called NBARank has officially been revealed. Perhaps surprisingly, the Los Angeles Lakers do not have a player in the top 5 as LeBron James has dropped a couple of spots. The Lakers’ trio...
Yardbarker
Former WNBA star Candice Dupree following in Becky Hammon’s footsteps with Gregg Popovich Spurs team-up
The San Antonio Spurs are hiring former WNBA star Candice Dupree, per Shams Charania. Charania reports that Dupree will serve as an assistant coach for the Spurs on Gregg Popovich’s coaching staff. Dupree was a WNBA champion and 7-time All-Star during her 15-year playing career. Dupree last played in...
