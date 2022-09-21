ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Yardbarker

San Antonio Spurs Are Still Interested In Russell Westbrook

The options for the Los Angeles Lakers making a trade for Russell Westbrook have dwindled drastically since the Utah Jazz traded away Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. The Lakers were expected to pay a two-pick premium for Bogdanovic, who was ultimately traded for very little by the Jazz.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Is Hardly The Most Injury-Prone L.A. Superstar

Over the last several seasons, Los Angeles Lakers star power forward Anthony Davis has seen his perception league-wide take a bit of a tumble, as the 29-year-old has often found himself saddled to the team's bench in his civilian garb. TNT analyst/Hall of Fame power forward Charles Barkley has resorted to nicknaming the eight-time All-Star big man "Street Clothes" as a result of his frequent absences. But how deserved is such a moniker, really?
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Most valuable NBA franchises heading into 2022-23 season

The National Basketball Association is one of the most profitable sports leagues in the United States. With athletes receiving countless lucrative deals and fans filing into sold-out arenas, the NBA continues to grow in the financial space. Even a worldwide pandemic, which saw NBA arenas closed around the country, couldn't...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Denver Nuggets Land Damian Lillard In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

In the NBA, there are several ingredients involved in the process of making a championship contender. On the other hand, none are as important as a superstar player. That superstar doesn’t necessarily need to be a top-5 player: although, you’d always prefer that it was. More generally, to win a championship, you usually need a player who can carry you when all else fails.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Says Nikola Jokic's Numbers Could Improve Despite Jamal Murray And Michael Porter Jr.'s Return: "There's Only Been Three Guys That Have Won 3 MVPs In A Row."

Following a disappointing elimination in the 2022 EuroBasket, Nikola Jokic is now focused on getting his rest and preparing for the 2022-23 NBA season that will bring many challenges to the Denver Nuggets and their superstar. After yet another sensational season, Jokic is ready to pick things right where he left them.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Only 7 Point Guards Have Won The MVP Award: Magic Johnson Is The Leader With 3 Awards

The point guards in the NBA these days are required to do a lot on the floor, as teams are focusing on efficient ways of scoring a ton of points and using their point guards to accomplish that. Since they are the players bringing the ball up the floor most of the time and leading the offense as a direct extension of the coach, a great point guard can make your team just as a bad point guard can hurt your team. Of course, we have some of the most spectacular offensive players in the game today including Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, and Luka Doncic playing at MVP levels at the point guard position. For the best point guards, winning scoring titles, assist titles, or even leading a team to strong records year after year comes naturally to them because of how effortlessly they control the game.
NBA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Comes In At No. 6 In ESPN’s 2022 NBARank

ESPN’s annual tradition of ranking the top 100 players in the NBA ahead of the season called NBARank has officially been revealed. Perhaps surprisingly, the Los Angeles Lakers do not have a player in the top 5 as LeBron James has dropped a couple of spots. The Lakers’ trio...
LOS ANGELES, CA

