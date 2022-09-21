Read full article on original website
Game of the Week: Williamson vs. Blount
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The halfway point of the high school football season is here! Teams all throughout the state will compete in non-region games Friday, September 23rd. Our Game of the Week is a battle between two Mobile County Schools: Williamson (4-1) vs. Blount (2-2)! Both teams began the season with new head coaches. […]
Escambia Co. removes Downs Jr. from Contractor Competency Board
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After recusing himself from every single Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste contractor cases, the Escambia County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to remove Larry Downs Jr., from its Contractor Competency Board. Downs said during the public forum and before the board voted that he was not going to resign, and […]
ECHS Homecoming King and Queen
The Escambia County High School homecoming court was presented Friday evening, September 16, during the homecoming game halftime. Darron Nichols was named Homecoming King, and Amelia Wilson was crowned Homecoming Queen.
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - Images circulating online of an inmate at an Alabama prison have prompted a public outcry on social media. Thousands of people have shared a post made by a Mobile woman who says she received alarming images of her brother from inside the Elmore Correctional Facility saying, “get help.”
Man stabbed at Mobile gas station Friday night
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that took place at a gas station on Sept. 23. Officers said they were called to the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road after receiving reports of a person being cut. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old […]
Drowning at Westminster Village in Pensacola: Police
UPDATE (8:03 p.m.): Pensacola Police confirmed that a man drowned outside Westminster Village. Pensacola Police rescued the man from a nearby pond, but he died shortly after. The man was pronounced dead on scene by EMS and Fire, according to Pensacola Police. Pensacola Police said the man “was in a state of excited delirium,” before […]
Danniella Vian: 25-year-old found dead in Saraland bayou. Was it murder?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 25-year-old mother disappeared under mysterious circumstances. 10 months later, her car was found in a body of water in Saraland. Her remains were found inside the recovered car. During the investigation, her car ended up on a Ukrainian car auction website, where it sold for $25. Four years later questions […]
‘She’s the backbone of our family’; Mobile woman turns 102
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Birthday celebrations are in order for one Mobile resident. Gurdie Mae Ealey turned 102 on Tuesday. Linda Hill, Ealey’s daughter, says Ealey moved to Mobile when she was in her 20s, and she became a professional seamstress. She ran her own business called “Gurdie’s” from her home. She was known to sew for everyone-- regardless of their background.
Fatal I-10 crash victim identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the man who crashed into a FedEx truck and later died on I-10 westbound between Canal and Texas Street Wednesday night, according to a release from the MPD. Hamilton Platt, 32, of Daphne rear-ended a FedEx truck in the center lane of I-10 westbound at around 5:25 […]
Shelby Myers welcomes baby
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Congratulations are in order for FOX10 News Anchor Shelby Myers who welcomed her first child earlier this month. Shelby called in for a phone interview for FOX10 News at 4pm to share the good news. Her son, Johnathan “Baker” Brownell, was born at 9:44 p.m. Friday, September...
LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in D’Iberville parking lot murder found burned in Prichard, Ala.
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Alabama have finally found the vehicle suspected to be a part of the Wednesday morning murder of a man in a D’Iberville parking lot. After two days of searching for the vehicle, a dark blue Nissan Altima, law enforcement agencies located it in Prichard, Alabama. Police say when they found the car Thursday morning, they almost didn’t recognize it because it had been set on fire.
Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for murder suspect, ‘armed and dangerous’
UPDATE: 1:30 PM: Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright says the victim was 21-year-old Tierra Nicole Stewart of Monroeville. The sheriff says she was a passenger in a vehicle when she was shot and killed in a domestic situation by Montgomery on Turnbull Road in Beatrice, Alabama. MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Monroe […]
Alabama man killed in head-on collision with truck
An Alabama man was killed Friday when his car collided head-on with a truck, state troopers reported. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. Friday. A Hayneville, Alabama, man. Jerry L. Thornton, 74, was fatally injured when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with the 2005 Ford F-150 pickup driven by William E. Bryant Jr., 69, of Pine Apple, Alabama, troopers said.
Woman found stabbed, Pensacola man charged with second-degree murder: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An arrest has been made in regard to a domestic violence-related homicide that happened Friday, according to officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Adolph Gable, 39, was charged with second-degree murder. Upon arrival to the 700-block of Truman Avenue, deputies said an adult female victim with stab wounds was […]
Birmingham man killed in crash identified, Foley man facing charges
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a car early Sunday morning. Tom Isaiah Steele, 34, of Birmingham was “fatally injured,” Sunday, Sept. 18 when he was hit by a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by Anthony Prim, 43, of Foley. Prim is facing homicide charges […]
Woman hit with beer bottle, held hostage: Okaloosa Co. deputies
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was arrested Friday after deputies said he beat a woman with a beer bottle and held her hostage. Jacob Michael Warf, 43, was charged with kidnapping and battery 2nd-degree, both third-degree felonies. According to the arrest report, the victim told deputies Warf started yelling and threatening her Friday, […]
Mobile's Crescent Theater will not be closing after last minute rescue
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Good news tonight for folks who enjoy heading out to the movies:. The Crescent Theater will not be closing after all. Two weeks ago, we reported the iconic downtown theater would be closing October 1st due to a raise in rent. Now generous benefactors are...
Woman hit by falling cell phone at state fair hospitalized
Two days after Rebecca Gillespie was injured after being hit by a falling cell phone, she’s back in the hospital.
Reader tips leads to fugitive arrest: US Marshals
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad arrested a former fugitive of the week in the Prichard area Thursday “based on a tip received from the WKRG feature,” according to a release from SAWS. Jarvis Wagner, 31, was found hiding in a house in the Prichard area Thursday, Sept. […]
Everything inside Hollywood Theater is up for auction
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A place where families and friends would go to enjoy the newest films is shutting down for good. The Hollywood Theater building is going to be demolished, so the new TopGolf entertainment center will be built. People can still take a piece of the theater home with them. Everything inside the […]
