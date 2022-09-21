ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

The Oregonian

What TV channel is Eastern Washington vs Montana State football game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch EWU online (9/24/2022)

The Eastern Washington Eagles hope to find some consistency and momentum early in the season, but it won’t be easy to come by when they host a talented Montana State Bobcats team on the red turf at Roos Field in Week 4 of the college football season on Saturday, September 24 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus.
CHENEY, WA
KULR8

Mic'd Up: High School Football Crew

Shaun Rainey goes behind the scenes putting a mic on a Missoula ref crew for a Thursday night game between Sentinel and Bozeman. Chris Anderson, Doug McAlear, Richie Borden, Damien Droessler, and Marc Brekke give us a look behind the curtain of what a high school football night looks like.
MISSOULA, MT
MY 103.5

This Delicious Montana Favorite Has Been Popular For Years

I was blessed to grow up in a town that hosts a state fair. Every year, for 10 days, the fair would come and us locals would head out to see all the attractions. Of course, as a youth, I wanted to spend all of my time in the midway. That's where all of my friends—and to be honest, most of the fun—was located.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why

One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Looking To Make Some Quick Fun Cash? Apply For This Montana Gig.

With concerts constantly coming to Montana and as we continue to add shows to Bozeman, there are going to be numerous opportunities for you to be a part of the show. Working backstage and helping stars set up their show is not only fun but rewarding. You can tell your friends, "yeah I set up all those lights" or "I brought all of Thomas Rhett's equipment on stage".
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

New Movie Coming Out Features Local Actor

If Montanans love doing one thing, it's supporting other Montanans. Deadline reports that Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to the film The Year of the Dog. The film is by Rob Grabow, who is from Montana. He directed, wrote, and starred in this film. The story is...
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!

We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
LIVINGSTON, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Bicyclist killed in accident in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A bicyclist was killed in an accident near the corner of Huffine Ln and Gooch Hill Rd. Richard Evers, 75, was trying to cross Huffine Ln. on his bicycle when a vehicle struck him, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reported. The cause of death was determined...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
bozemancvb.com

10 Bozeman Businesses On Our Best-Kept Secrets List

Bozeman may be known for its outdoor adventure, but for those who prefer a quieter pastime, you’ll find plenty to do within town. Dining, shopping, and art in this little mountain reprieve rival those in urban areas. And the hype isn’t all on Main Street. Instead, you’ll find special little shops tucked in the nooks and crannies of town, with personalities as unique as their wares.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Car v. bicycle crash in Gallatin Co. kills one

A bicyclist was killed in an accident near the corner of Huffine Ln and Gooch Hill Rd. Richard Evers, 75, was trying to cross Huffine Ln. on his bicycle when a vehicle struck him, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reported.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT

