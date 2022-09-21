One of the great things about newer restomods is that they make no bones about what they are to the general public. Some in the past have tried to conceal the car’s performance with stock-looking designs and keeping the original lighting. However, for the most part, the car’s we’ve seen from channels like Autotopia LA in the past few years are all proud of their mixture of modern and classic and wear it like a badge on their exteriors. This particular vehicle is a great example of what makes these incredible restomods so appealing to the newest generation of car enthusiasts.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO