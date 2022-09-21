Read full article on original website
Related
thewaynestater.com
Siblings Weekend at Wayne State College
Younger siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members of Wayne State College students are all welcome to the Little Siblings Weekend at Wayne State College, during the weekend of September 24 and 25. For the first time in over two years, Wayne State College Little Sibs Weekend makes a...
Vermillion Plain Talk
A Hall Of Fame Venue
The Varsity Pub in Vermillion will be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this weekend along with eight bands and nearly a dozen other musicians, venues and individuals who made an impact on the history of Rock and Roll in South Dakota. The Induction event...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Hy-Vee East employee wins Legendary Customer Service Award
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A supermarket in northeast Nebraska honored one of its employees on Friday. Mary Magana, a customer service employee at Hy-Vee East in Norfolk, is a recipient of this year's Hy-Vee Legendary Customer Service Award. The award is given to 15 employees each year out of a total...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakota News Now celebrates opening of upgraded Aberdeen newsroom
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now was joined by a number of community leaders to celebrate the opening of its upgraded Aberdeen newsroom. Dakota News Now is the only television station with newsroom locations in Aberdeen and Pierre. On Thursday, representatives from the station said goodbye to the old KABY building and hello to their new space in the downtown Blackstone Building, celebrating with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thewaynestater.com
Wayne Escapes Breaks Out on Main
A new small business joined the ranks of Wayne’s entertainment scene, this August. Wayne Escapes is the first escape room in the city, and its recent opening promises a new avenue for Wayne State College students to escape from hectic college life. Ryan Zoucha, owner and manager of Wayne...
leadercourier-times.com
NORTH SIOUX CITY
Everywhere one looks in North Sioux City, there’s construction, a sure sign of a growing community. Currently on the south western edge of the city, Stockwell Engineering is monitoring the construction of the Sioux Point Road realignment project. Right now, RP Constructors is the general contractor for the new road. The last two week report by Dane Ekdom of Stockwell Engineering reported that…
KELOLAND TV
Hutterian soybean co-op agrees to pay a penalty
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Hutterian Co-operative of Aberdeen has agreed to pay a $25,000 fine after receiving many loads of soybeans while lacking a state-required grain buyer’s license. The state Public Utilities Commission will decide on September 27 whether to accept the settlement that was signed...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: One person injured in Friday morning crash west of Wayne
WAYNE, Neb. -- A crash in Wayne County shut down traffic on Highway 35 Friday morning. Multiple emergency responders from various locations in the county responded to the accident approximately five miles miles west of Wayne on Highway 35. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell said in an email Friday morning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Trailer home catches fire in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A trailer home caught fire Thursday afternoon in Norfolk. Around 4:00 pm, Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to what they called ‘’a trailer home with smoke coming out of it’’. Norfolk Fire Chief Tim Wragge told News Channel Nebraska that the resident of...
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman sues Sioux City's Goosmann Law Firm and its lawyers for legal malpractice
SIOUX CITY — A woman who says her lawsuit against a plastic surgeon was dismissed because her lawyers missed a filing deadline has sued them and a Sioux City law firm for legal malpractice and negligent misrepresentation. Jessica McHugh says in her suit that Goosmann Law Firm's "exaggerated" claims...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Public Input Silenced At County Meeting
Jerry Wilson didn’t get far with his plan to discuss at Tuesday’s Clay County Commission meeting why he believes a recent decision made by county commissioners acting as a board of adjustment in late August was wrong. “Before you start, if this is about the CUP (Conditional Use...
WOWT
Dodge County authorities investigating body found on Highway 275
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities in Dodge County on Thursday afternoon were investigating a fatality on Highway 275 near Fremont. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that construction crews discovered a body on the highway south of Morningside Road. “This incident is currently under investigation...
Comments / 0