Wayne, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Back for more: 10th annual Norfolk Oktoberfest returns on Friday

NORFOLK, Neb.--An annual festival in Nebraska is returning on Friday. Oktoberfest in Norfolk is returning for its 10th annual celebration from Friday to Saturday. The event celebrates the area’s german heritage and the fall harvest. Oktoberfest features things like live music, a beer garden, german food, and even Dachshund races.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk Hy-Vee East employee wins Legendary Customer Service Award

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A supermarket in northeast Nebraska honored one of its employees on Friday. Mary Magana, a customer service employee at Hy-Vee East in Norfolk, is a recipient of this year's Hy-Vee Legendary Customer Service Award. The award is given to 15 employees each year out of a total...
NORFOLK, NE
leadercourier-times.com

NORTH SIOUX CITY

Everywhere one looks in North Sioux City, there’s construction, a sure sign of a growing community. Currently on the south western edge of the city, Stockwell Engineering is monitoring the construction of the Sioux Point Road realignment project. Right now, RP Constructors is the general contractor for the new road. The last two week report by Dane Ekdom of Stockwell Engineering reported that…
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
Wayne, NE
Omaha, NE
Wayne, NE
Lincoln, NE
kscj.com

THREE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING

THREE WESTSIDE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS WERE PLACED ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING AFTER A STUDENT AT WEST HIGH SCHOOL NOTIFIED SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION AND THE SIOUX CITY POLICE OF A VEILED THREAT THAT WAS POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA. OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION, THE DISTRICT IMPLEMENTED A LOCKOUT AROUND 8:30 A.M.,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two People Taken To Hospital After Accident Southwest Of Hawarden

Southwest of Hawarden, Iowa– Two people were taken to a hospital after an accident southwest of Hawarden on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The South Dakota Highway Patrol reports that at about 8:00 a.m., a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2004 Ford F150 pickup near River Road and 304th Street, about two miles southwest of Hawarden. They tell us that a 61-year-old man was driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup.
HAWARDEN, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff: One person injured in Friday morning crash west of Wayne

WAYNE, Neb. -- A crash in Wayne County shut down traffic on Highway 35 Friday morning. Multiple emergency responders from various locations in the county responded to the accident approximately five miles miles west of Wayne on Highway 35. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell said in an email Friday morning...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
thewaynestater.com

Siblings Weekend at Wayne State College

Younger siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members of Wayne State College students are all welcome to the Little Siblings Weekend at Wayne State College, during the weekend of September 24 and 25. For the first time in over two years, Wayne State College Little Sibs Weekend makes a...
WAYNE, NE
kscj.com

CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE A-T-M CASH THEFT

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS RESPONSIBLE FOR STEALING CASH OUT OF A BANK’S A-T-M EARLY THIS MORNING. POLICE WERE CALLED TO THE BANK LOCATED AT 2401 HAMILTON BOULEVARD AROUND 1:30 A.M. INVESTIGATORS SAY THE A-T-M WAS DAMAGED AND CASH WAS REMOVED FROM IT. THE VEHICLE USED IN...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City Police searching for suspects after cash stolen from ATM

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are searching for suspects after cash was stolen from an ATM on Hamilton Blvd. Police responded to BankFirst at 2401 Hamilton Blvd. around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning. Police say the suspects forced open the ATM and stole an unknown amount of cash.
SIOUX CITY, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Authorities capture Chad Hooker

A Fremont man who was wanted by Dodge County authorities is now in custody. Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds said Chad Hooker, 46, was taken into custody Tuesday by Carter Lake (Iowa) police and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office. There was a Dodge County warrant out for Hooker. On...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Dodge County authorities investigating body found on Highway 275

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities in Dodge County on Thursday afternoon were investigating a fatality on Highway 275 near Fremont. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that construction crews discovered a body on the highway south of Morningside Road. “This incident is currently under investigation...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Body found on Highway 275 identified by law enforcement

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. — The body found Thursday on Highway 275 in Nebraska has been identified, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said the body has been identified as a male, but the name is not being released until law enforcement can notify next of kin.
DODGE COUNTY, NE

