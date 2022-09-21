Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Back for more: 10th annual Norfolk Oktoberfest returns on Friday
NORFOLK, Neb.--An annual festival in Nebraska is returning on Friday. Oktoberfest in Norfolk is returning for its 10th annual celebration from Friday to Saturday. The event celebrates the area’s german heritage and the fall harvest. Oktoberfest features things like live music, a beer garden, german food, and even Dachshund races.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Hy-Vee East employee wins Legendary Customer Service Award
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A supermarket in northeast Nebraska honored one of its employees on Friday. Mary Magana, a customer service employee at Hy-Vee East in Norfolk, is a recipient of this year's Hy-Vee Legendary Customer Service Award. The award is given to 15 employees each year out of a total...
No injuries after Norfolk trailer fire
Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a trailer on Thursday.
leadercourier-times.com
NORTH SIOUX CITY
Everywhere one looks in North Sioux City, there’s construction, a sure sign of a growing community. Currently on the south western edge of the city, Stockwell Engineering is monitoring the construction of the Sioux Point Road realignment project. Right now, RP Constructors is the general contractor for the new road. The last two week report by Dane Ekdom of Stockwell Engineering reported that…
kscj.com
THREE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING
THREE WESTSIDE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS WERE PLACED ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING AFTER A STUDENT AT WEST HIGH SCHOOL NOTIFIED SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION AND THE SIOUX CITY POLICE OF A VEILED THREAT THAT WAS POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA. OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION, THE DISTRICT IMPLEMENTED A LOCKOUT AROUND 8:30 A.M.,...
kiwaradio.com
Two People Taken To Hospital After Accident Southwest Of Hawarden
Southwest of Hawarden, Iowa– Two people were taken to a hospital after an accident southwest of Hawarden on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The South Dakota Highway Patrol reports that at about 8:00 a.m., a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2004 Ford F150 pickup near River Road and 304th Street, about two miles southwest of Hawarden. They tell us that a 61-year-old man was driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: One person injured in Friday morning crash west of Wayne
WAYNE, Neb. -- A crash in Wayne County shut down traffic on Highway 35 Friday morning. Multiple emergency responders from various locations in the county responded to the accident approximately five miles miles west of Wayne on Highway 35. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell said in an email Friday morning...
thewaynestater.com
Siblings Weekend at Wayne State College
Younger siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members of Wayne State College students are all welcome to the Little Siblings Weekend at Wayne State College, during the weekend of September 24 and 25. For the first time in over two years, Wayne State College Little Sibs Weekend makes a...
kscj.com
CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE A-T-M CASH THEFT
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS RESPONSIBLE FOR STEALING CASH OUT OF A BANK’S A-T-M EARLY THIS MORNING. POLICE WERE CALLED TO THE BANK LOCATED AT 2401 HAMILTON BOULEVARD AROUND 1:30 A.M. INVESTIGATORS SAY THE A-T-M WAS DAMAGED AND CASH WAS REMOVED FROM IT. THE VEHICLE USED IN...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Police searching for suspects after cash stolen from ATM
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are searching for suspects after cash was stolen from an ATM on Hamilton Blvd. Police responded to BankFirst at 2401 Hamilton Blvd. around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning. Police say the suspects forced open the ATM and stole an unknown amount of cash.
Sioux City man arrested for yelling racial slurs, threatening victim with knife
A Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after displaying a dangerous weapon at a victim in front of City Hall.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City man's dog is one of only 34 of its breed in America
Alex Johnson, talks about Frank, his Barbado da Terceira breed dog. Frank is one of about 34 of his breed in America and one of 200-300 worldwide. The Barbado da Terceira is a medium-sized herding dog that originated in Portugal.
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities capture Chad Hooker
A Fremont man who was wanted by Dodge County authorities is now in custody. Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds said Chad Hooker, 46, was taken into custody Tuesday by Carter Lake (Iowa) police and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office. There was a Dodge County warrant out for Hooker. On...
Sioux City dog attack leaves man with ‘significant injuries;’ Authorities looking for dog, woman
Authorities are looking for a woman or the dog she was walking after the dog attacked a man Tuesday morning.
Woman arrested after causing commotion at Norfolk businesses, police say
A woman was arrested in Norfolk on Monday morning after she allegedly disturbed business employees and made a mess.
WOWT
Dodge County authorities investigating body found on Highway 275
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities in Dodge County on Thursday afternoon were investigating a fatality on Highway 275 near Fremont. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that construction crews discovered a body on the highway south of Morningside Road. “This incident is currently under investigation...
KETV.com
Body found on Highway 275 identified by law enforcement
DODGE COUNTY, Neb. — The body found Thursday on Highway 275 in Nebraska has been identified, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said the body has been identified as a male, but the name is not being released until law enforcement can notify next of kin.
2 arrested following pursuit starting in Le Mars
The Le Mars Police Department (LMPD) arrested two suspects after pursuit in Plymouth County.
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman sues Sioux City's Goosmann Law Firm and its lawyers for legal malpractice
SIOUX CITY — A woman who says her lawsuit against a plastic surgeon was dismissed because her lawyers missed a filing deadline has sued them and a Sioux City law firm for legal malpractice and negligent misrepresentation. Jessica McHugh says in her suit that Goosmann Law Firm's "exaggerated" claims...
‘Unfounded’: Police determination after Franken staffer accused candidate of kissing her
Fifty days before the November election, The Iowa Field Report-- a conservative blog-- first published an incident that showed that Des Moines police dismissed as "unfounded" a claim by a former staffer for U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken that he kissed her outside a Des Moines bar.
