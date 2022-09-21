ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Spun

Look: Here's The Most Embarrassing Play Of The Day In College Football

The most embarrassing play of the day in college football unfortunately belongs to a University of South Florida football player. Bulls punter Andrew Stokes mishandled a snap during USF's Saturday afternoon game vs. Louisville. Instead of picking it up and running or trying to punt it off, Stokes simply kicks it while it lies on the turf.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Week Five High School Football: Pirates Lose 41-14, Spartans Cancelled

It was a long night for the Boca Ciega Pirates in their most recent game at Northeast – although it was shortened mercifully in the second half. The Pirates lost 41-14 to the Vikings in a game that was over almost from the start. The home team scored touchdowns on its first six possessions of the game (the seventh was cut short by the halftime buzzer). In that same span the visitors had a three-and-out, an interception, a fumbled kickoff, two more punts and another interception.
GULFPORT, FL
thatssotampa.com

Famous Rainbow Cone announces first ever Florida location

The foodie future in the Tampa Bay region is vibrant. The Original Rainbow Cone, a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has announced its first out-of-state location. The new location will bring the Windy City favorite to Sarasota, Florida, through Rainbow Cone’s uniquely designed franchise program, with entrepreneurs Dave and Erica Campbell. The Campbell family are third-generation Rainbow Cone customers with strong personal connections to the historic brand, dating to its original Western Avenue building. The Sarasota shop is projected for late Spring 2023.
SARASOTA, FL
thetampabay100.com

Tampa CEO donates $2.7M to FSU College of Business

Scott Price, founder and CEO of Tampa-based A-LIGN, has gifted the Florida State University College of Business with a $2.7 million donation. Price is a graduate of FSU’s College of Business, and found success via his award-winning global cybersecurity company. The money will fund the Scott G. Price Accounting Scholars Program. He also committed $700,000 – in addition to a previous $300,000 gift – to name the Price and Family Forum Stairs within Legacy Hall.
TAMPA, FL
Kristen Walters

Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in Florida

A popular cannabis dispensary chain recently announced that they plan to open ten new retail store locations throughout Florida by the end of 2022. If you are looking for a high-quality medical cannabis dispensary in Florida, you may be interested to learn that the popular dispensary chain Insa recently announced that they plan to open ten new locations throughout the state of Florida this year.
TAMPA, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Bay New 9 anchor Erica Riggins leaves for Welch administration

ST. PETERSBURG –- Mayor Ken Welch announced Bay News 9 morning anchor Erica Riggins as the new public information officer. Along with the Riggins announcement, the mayor revealed other key appointments, including Jordan Doyle Walsh as interim chief of staff, Alizza Punzalan-Randle as managing director for communications and community engagement and Shelly Loos as director of stakeholder and community engagement.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Fit*Life*Travel

These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & special

The state of Florida offers some of the world’s most beautiful beaches! As much as I love the mountains and trails, I also love to kick back on the beach. The beach, however, is not only for relaxing, it is also a great place to have fun! There are several activities that accompany the typical day at the beach. Some of these activities can be done anytime of the year in a place like Florida.
SARASOTA, FL
L. Cane

Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit Today

Many Floridians enjoy old landmarks that have stood for many years, often not changing very much. After all, Florida is constantly changing, developing, and growing. So, in the time of strip malls and chain restaurants, visiting a place that looks the same as it did over 100 years ago is arguably a treat for many Floridians. The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach is an example of one such landmark.
FLORIDA STATE
thegabber.com

Update #2: Gulfport Advice for TD9 Storm Prep

The City of Gulfport issued a press release this afternoon (Sept. 23) about Tropical Depression #9, for which Gulfport (and coastal Tampa Bay) is the so-called “cone of uncertainty.” Here’s the City’s advice – and some of our own – at this time. Review...
GULFPORT, FL
iheart.com

3 Florida Airports Get High Marks in Passenger Survey

TAMPA -- Two Florida airports get high marks in a new traveler satisfaction survey. J.D. Power finds Tampa International has the highest satisfaction ranking among large North American airports. That's the category just below mega-airports such as Minneapolis-St. Paul or San Francisco, with between 10 and 33 million passengers per year.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Rezoning approval could be end of local business

Tampa City Council approved a rezoning permit September 22 that could have serious consequences on local small businesses along West Kennedy Boulevard, potentially paving the way for some to be demolished. Many of those businesses said they only found out about the permit a few days earlier.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Has 3 Of The Worst Traffic Spots In The US

Living in Tampa Bay, we know how bad traffic is. Another study has come out and shows that Florida has three of the worst traffic spots in the US. According to the study done by INRIX, they found that the average American driver lost 36 hours due to congestion. The number crunchers at INRIX gathered plenty of data from different sources and came up with the most congested roads in the US:
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Friday Morning Storm Updates From Tampa Meteorologists

It’s not a hurricane yet… but Tampa area meteorologists are pretty confident it will soon become Tropical Storm Hermine and then eventually Hurricane Hermine. All eyes are on the tropics as we prepare for some wild weather in the middle of next week. While the experts are still saying things could change as the storm forms, it’s becoming clear that all of Florida needs to keep an eye on this one. Here are the newest reports from Tampa area weather experts on the track, timing and potential impact for our area next week based on data readings that came in early this morning.
TAMPA, FL

