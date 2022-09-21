Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit TodayL. CaneFlorida State
Orange Park Mall hosts Nitro Extreme Show, first large event since National Cinema Day incidentZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
Look: Here's The Most Embarrassing Play Of The Day In College Football
The most embarrassing play of the day in college football unfortunately belongs to a University of South Florida football player. Bulls punter Andrew Stokes mishandled a snap during USF's Saturday afternoon game vs. Louisville. Instead of picking it up and running or trying to punt it off, Stokes simply kicks it while it lies on the turf.
thegabber.com
Week Five High School Football: Pirates Lose 41-14, Spartans Cancelled
It was a long night for the Boca Ciega Pirates in their most recent game at Northeast – although it was shortened mercifully in the second half. The Pirates lost 41-14 to the Vikings in a game that was over almost from the start. The home team scored touchdowns on its first six possessions of the game (the seventh was cut short by the halftime buzzer). In that same span the visitors had a three-and-out, an interception, a fumbled kickoff, two more punts and another interception.
thatssotampa.com
Famous Rainbow Cone announces first ever Florida location
The foodie future in the Tampa Bay region is vibrant. The Original Rainbow Cone, a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has announced its first out-of-state location. The new location will bring the Windy City favorite to Sarasota, Florida, through Rainbow Cone’s uniquely designed franchise program, with entrepreneurs Dave and Erica Campbell. The Campbell family are third-generation Rainbow Cone customers with strong personal connections to the historic brand, dating to its original Western Avenue building. The Sarasota shop is projected for late Spring 2023.
Buccaneers’ first-ever fan cruise to Key West, Bahamas will set sail next year
The team has partnered with Celebrity Cruise Line to give fans a "once-in-a-lifetime" experience at sea.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thetampabay100.com
Tampa CEO donates $2.7M to FSU College of Business
Scott Price, founder and CEO of Tampa-based A-LIGN, has gifted the Florida State University College of Business with a $2.7 million donation. Price is a graduate of FSU’s College of Business, and found success via his award-winning global cybersecurity company. The money will fund the Scott G. Price Accounting Scholars Program. He also committed $700,000 – in addition to a previous $300,000 gift – to name the Price and Family Forum Stairs within Legacy Hall.
Here's The Best Traditional Restaurant In Florida
Reader's Digest found the best traditional restaurant in every state.
Armwood relies on run game, defense in upset win over Jesuit football
SEFFNER, Fla. — It’s been quite the last couple of weeks for the Jesuit Tigers. First was Jesuit last week losing its first game since Dec. 2020 when it fell 32-15 to Columbus on the road. Second was the sudden departure of state championship winning quarterback Luke Knight, who has since ...
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in Florida
A popular cannabis dispensary chain recently announced that they plan to open ten new retail store locations throughout Florida by the end of 2022. If you are looking for a high-quality medical cannabis dispensary in Florida, you may be interested to learn that the popular dispensary chain Insa recently announced that they plan to open ten new locations throughout the state of Florida this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Weekly Challenger
Bay New 9 anchor Erica Riggins leaves for Welch administration
ST. PETERSBURG –- Mayor Ken Welch announced Bay News 9 morning anchor Erica Riggins as the new public information officer. Along with the Riggins announcement, the mayor revealed other key appointments, including Jordan Doyle Walsh as interim chief of staff, Alizza Punzalan-Randle as managing director for communications and community engagement and Shelly Loos as director of stakeholder and community engagement.
These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & special
The state of Florida offers some of the world’s most beautiful beaches! As much as I love the mountains and trails, I also love to kick back on the beach. The beach, however, is not only for relaxing, it is also a great place to have fun! There are several activities that accompany the typical day at the beach. Some of these activities can be done anytime of the year in a place like Florida.
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit Today
Many Floridians enjoy old landmarks that have stood for many years, often not changing very much. After all, Florida is constantly changing, developing, and growing. So, in the time of strip malls and chain restaurants, visiting a place that looks the same as it did over 100 years ago is arguably a treat for many Floridians. The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach is an example of one such landmark.
thegabber.com
Update #2: Gulfport Advice for TD9 Storm Prep
The City of Gulfport issued a press release this afternoon (Sept. 23) about Tropical Depression #9, for which Gulfport (and coastal Tampa Bay) is the so-called “cone of uncertainty.” Here’s the City’s advice – and some of our own – at this time. Review...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Future of Pebble Creek Golf Course property still unknown
Controversy continues over the Pebble Creek Golf Course in New Tampa. The course closed last year after, according to court documents, the owner said it was struggling to stay afloat.
iheart.com
3 Florida Airports Get High Marks in Passenger Survey
TAMPA -- Two Florida airports get high marks in a new traveler satisfaction survey. J.D. Power finds Tampa International has the highest satisfaction ranking among large North American airports. That's the category just below mega-airports such as Minneapolis-St. Paul or San Francisco, with between 10 and 33 million passengers per year.
cltampa.com
A cedar log cabin with direct access to Florida's Chassahowitzka springs is now for sale
A rare spring home is now on the market just north of Tampa Bay in Florida's Citrus County. Located at Located at 8199 W Pinoak Ct., in Homosassa, the home is about an hour drive north of Tampa and sits on a freshwater channel just off the popular Chassahowitzka River.
Rezoning approval could be end of local business
Tampa City Council approved a rezoning permit September 22 that could have serious consequences on local small businesses along West Kennedy Boulevard, potentially paving the way for some to be demolished. Many of those businesses said they only found out about the permit a few days earlier.
beckerspayer.com
BayCare pauses elective surgeries, procedures for Florida Blue members as contract expiration looms
BayCare Health System paused all elective surgeries and procedures for Florida Blue members Sept. 22 as the expiration date for the in-network contract between the two organizations approaches, WFTS reported. If the two sides are unable to reach an agreement on reimbursement rates by Oct. 1, 215,000 patients are expected...
995qyk.com
Florida Has 3 Of The Worst Traffic Spots In The US
Living in Tampa Bay, we know how bad traffic is. Another study has come out and shows that Florida has three of the worst traffic spots in the US. According to the study done by INRIX, they found that the average American driver lost 36 hours due to congestion. The number crunchers at INRIX gathered plenty of data from different sources and came up with the most congested roads in the US:
Locally Owned and Operated Ramen Restaurant to Debut in Lakeland
The restaurant will occupy a former Pizza Hut and be near eateries such as Burger King and S&L Burgers.
995qyk.com
Friday Morning Storm Updates From Tampa Meteorologists
It’s not a hurricane yet… but Tampa area meteorologists are pretty confident it will soon become Tropical Storm Hermine and then eventually Hurricane Hermine. All eyes are on the tropics as we prepare for some wild weather in the middle of next week. While the experts are still saying things could change as the storm forms, it’s becoming clear that all of Florida needs to keep an eye on this one. Here are the newest reports from Tampa area weather experts on the track, timing and potential impact for our area next week based on data readings that came in early this morning.
Comments / 0