It was a long night for the Boca Ciega Pirates in their most recent game at Northeast – although it was shortened mercifully in the second half. The Pirates lost 41-14 to the Vikings in a game that was over almost from the start. The home team scored touchdowns on its first six possessions of the game (the seventh was cut short by the halftime buzzer). In that same span the visitors had a three-and-out, an interception, a fumbled kickoff, two more punts and another interception.

GULFPORT, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO