North Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Powered paragliding taking off in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… paragliders? Powered paragliding, also known as paramotoring or PPG, is gaining popularity across the nation. The sport takes traditional paragliding and adds an ultralight backpack motor and seat for fliers. This allows them to stay in the air for up to five hours. It’s […]
KTNV

Crash on US-95 after Jones Boulevard causes major delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Update: All lanes have reopened after Jones Boulevard at 11:55 a.m., according to RTC of Southern Nevada. A crash has been reported on northbound US-95 after Jones Boulevard on Saturday morning at 10:20 a.m., according to RTC of Southern Nevada. All right lanes are currently...
Thrillist

Beautiful Places for Fall Foliage Within 5 Hours of Las Vegas

Fall has arrived, with all of the pumpkin spice-flavored items, cozy sweaters, and signature changing colors that make us eager to leave summer (and its intense heat) behind. While Northern Nevada tends to steal all the fall color thunder, with beautiful destinations like the Ruby Mountains (AKA the Swiss Alps of Nevada) and Lake Tahoe putting on the kind of spectacular displays you’d expect from high-altitude climates, it’s worth noting that there are plenty of leap-peeping opportunities in Southern and Central Nevada, too. High-altitude mountains and wilderness areas abound, as do naturally occurring springs that produce genuine desert oases filled with wetlands and lush vegetation. And these areas are full of trees, grasses, and flowering bushes that put on quite the technicolor display from late summer through late fall, all within just a few hours’ drive from Las Vegas. Here’s where to find them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Station Casinos#Casino#Texas Station#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Local Life#Las Vegas Valley#What To Do#Travel Info
cdcgamingreports.com

Bally’s weighs “significant redevelopment” of Tropicana Las Vegas

Bally’s Corp. received approval Thursday to take over the operations of the Tropicana Las Vegas and the company said it’s evaluating “the potential for a significant redevelopment” of the Strip property to make it more competitive. The Nevada Gaming Commission’s go-ahead allows Bally’s to close immediately...
jammin1057.com

9 Halloween Attractions You Must-Visit In Las Vegas

The last Saturday of October is coming sooner than one might expect. Halloween being only 39 days away sets the tone to start jumping into the festivities of the orange and black holiday. The best part about the end of September and beginning of October in Vegas is that the...
8 News Now

Both drivers die in Las Vegas Boulevard crash, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police have closed down a portion of Las Vegas Boulevard following a deadly two-vehicle crash. The drivers of both vehicles were killed in the crash, according to NSP. It happened at 4:04 p.m. on Friday along Las Vegas Boulevard and Sloan Lane. According to a tweet from NSP, the […]
Fox5 KVVU

Man hits $1.25M slot jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky guest at a downtown Las Vegas casino ended his weekend by hitting a massive slot jackpot. According to a post from Circa Resort & Casino, the man, who was identified only as Marc, hit a jackpot worth $1,250,033.48 while playing the Buffalo Diamond slot machine Sunday.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate shooting Friday morning in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the southeast valley on Friday morning. According to police, dispatch received a call about a shooting near the 4400 block of Dennis Way at about 7:23 a.m. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from...
culinaryunion226.org

🗳️ NEW: Culinary Union's Midterm endorsements!

Scroll down to read this message in Spanish. Vaya hacia abajo para leer este mensaje en español. Early Vote: Saturday, October 22 - Friday, November 4, 2022. Culinary Union has released endorsements ahead of the 2022 Midterm Election. You can find the endorsement guide here. Over 250 Culinary Union...
