Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forwardEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North TexasEugene AdamsDenton, TX
Shocking second-half collapse keeps the Raiders winless on the seasonEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
wsfltv.com
Nation's first Latino-themed casino to open in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV)— The Lucky Club Casino in North Las Vegas is being revamped and rebranded to become the nation's first Latino-themed casino. The new casino will be called Ojos Locos Sports Cantina y Casino at Hotel Jefe. The Las Vegas area is home to a large Latino...
North Las Vegas business making intricate parts for nation's largest enterprises
In this Nevada Built we take you inside a local facility producing the crucial components needed to help major industries operate.
North Las Vegas local wins over $55k at Rampart Casino in Summerlin
A Las Vegas local who lives in the north valley walked away from Rampart Casino in Summerlin with over $55,000!
Las Vegas Boulevard reopen after deadly crash
Following a deadly crash, Las Vegas Boulevard was closed in both directions between Sloan Lane and Range Road.
Powered paragliding taking off in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… paragliders? Powered paragliding, also known as paramotoring or PPG, is gaining popularity across the nation. The sport takes traditional paragliding and adds an ultralight backpack motor and seat for fliers. This allows them to stay in the air for up to five hours. It’s […]
KTNV
Crash on US-95 after Jones Boulevard causes major delays
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Update: All lanes have reopened after Jones Boulevard at 11:55 a.m., according to RTC of Southern Nevada. A crash has been reported on northbound US-95 after Jones Boulevard on Saturday morning at 10:20 a.m., according to RTC of Southern Nevada. All right lanes are currently...
Thrillist
Beautiful Places for Fall Foliage Within 5 Hours of Las Vegas
Fall has arrived, with all of the pumpkin spice-flavored items, cozy sweaters, and signature changing colors that make us eager to leave summer (and its intense heat) behind. While Northern Nevada tends to steal all the fall color thunder, with beautiful destinations like the Ruby Mountains (AKA the Swiss Alps of Nevada) and Lake Tahoe putting on the kind of spectacular displays you’d expect from high-altitude climates, it’s worth noting that there are plenty of leap-peeping opportunities in Southern and Central Nevada, too. High-altitude mountains and wilderness areas abound, as do naturally occurring springs that produce genuine desert oases filled with wetlands and lush vegetation. And these areas are full of trees, grasses, and flowering bushes that put on quite the technicolor display from late summer through late fall, all within just a few hours’ drive from Las Vegas. Here’s where to find them.
As Lake Mead drops, a privately operated intake runs dry — and a bankruptcy ensues￼
This week’s Indy Environment looks at the impacts of a Lake Mead intake going offline and what it means for the end users who rely on it. The post As Lake Mead drops, a privately operated intake runs dry — and a bankruptcy ensues￼ appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Stop DUI director calls for MADD to leave Las Vegas
With DUI-related deaths rising in Las Vegas, Stop DUI Director Sandy Heverly called for Mothers Against Drunk Driving to stop increasing their presence in Southern Nevada.
cdcgamingreports.com
Bally’s weighs “significant redevelopment” of Tropicana Las Vegas
Bally’s Corp. received approval Thursday to take over the operations of the Tropicana Las Vegas and the company said it’s evaluating “the potential for a significant redevelopment” of the Strip property to make it more competitive. The Nevada Gaming Commission’s go-ahead allows Bally’s to close immediately...
jammin1057.com
9 Halloween Attractions You Must-Visit In Las Vegas
The last Saturday of October is coming sooner than one might expect. Halloween being only 39 days away sets the tone to start jumping into the festivities of the orange and black holiday. The best part about the end of September and beginning of October in Vegas is that the...
Both drivers die in Las Vegas Boulevard crash, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police have closed down a portion of Las Vegas Boulevard following a deadly two-vehicle crash. The drivers of both vehicles were killed in the crash, according to NSP. It happened at 4:04 p.m. on Friday along Las Vegas Boulevard and Sloan Lane. According to a tweet from NSP, the […]
Fox5 KVVU
City of Las Vegas works on phase two of construction for Courtyard Homeless Resource Center
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Back in January, FOX5 showed you the newly renovated Courtyard Homeless Resource Center located on Foremaster Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard. A center where the homeless can go to do things like sleep, shower and get access to resources to help them get back on their feet.
Drive-thru shredding event set Saturday in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police are having a drive-thru shredding event on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Northwest Area Command station at 3755 W. Washburn Road.
Las Vegas homeowner says he can’t get answers from HOA regarding landscaping violation
A homeowner shared his concerns with 8 News Now after receiving a landscaping violation by his homeowner's association for not having enough plants in his yard.
Fox5 KVVU
Man hits $1.25M slot jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky guest at a downtown Las Vegas casino ended his weekend by hitting a massive slot jackpot. According to a post from Circa Resort & Casino, the man, who was identified only as Marc, hit a jackpot worth $1,250,033.48 while playing the Buffalo Diamond slot machine Sunday.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate shooting Friday morning in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the southeast valley on Friday morning. According to police, dispatch received a call about a shooting near the 4400 block of Dennis Way at about 7:23 a.m. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas realtors ‘catfished’ by man posing to be a wealthy buyer
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several real estate agents in the valley are saying they’re being targeted by a man posing to be a wealthy homebuyer but then backs out of deals leaving everyone scratching their heads as to who he is and what his motives are. To catfish...
culinaryunion226.org
🗳️ NEW: Culinary Union's Midterm endorsements!
Scroll down to read this message in Spanish. Vaya hacia abajo para leer este mensaje en español. Early Vote: Saturday, October 22 - Friday, November 4, 2022. Culinary Union has released endorsements ahead of the 2022 Midterm Election. You can find the endorsement guide here. Over 250 Culinary Union...
Metro: Woman fatally shot another woman outside SE valley home
A woman is facing an open murder charge after Metro police said she shot another woman early Friday outside a home in the southeast valley.
