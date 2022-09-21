ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

manhattanexpressnews.nyc

See inside the exciting new nightlife venue opening beneath Webster Hall

A new nightlife venue called Deluxx Fluxx will take over the former Studio at Webster Hall location, a 4,200-square-foot space beneath the famed music venue in the East Village, inspired by early arcades, punk rock, hip-hop and graffiti culture. When it opens on Friday, September 23, the venue will bring...
94.5 PST

OctoberFeast is Back In Peddler’s Village Next Month

Fall has officially kicked off today and I have started my hunt for the best fall events for 2022. Peddler’s Village is one of the most wholesome, family experiences in the area and they’re kicking off their annual OctoberFeast for 2022. This weekend-long event is perfect for every...
LAHASKA, PA
94.3 Lite FM

4 Really Fun Things to Do in the Hudson Valley this Weekend

The weekend will be here before you know it, and this coming weekend is the first one of the fall season. How will you bring in the fall? It’s one of the most beautiful times of the year here in the Hudson Valley, and there are a lot of things to do. Apple picking, pumpkin picking, and all sorts of fun and seasonal festivals. In fact, there are 4 pretty cool things coming up this weekend that you might want to check out.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

The first ever Queens planetarium will open in Astoria in 2026

New York State senate deputy majority leader Michael Gianaris just announced that Astoria will be home to a brand-new planetarium that will be built as part of an expansion of the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens, the 67-year-old nonprofit community space that offers educational and artistic programs to kids of all ages.
QUEENS, NY
Time Out New York

The Museum of Ice Cream will transform into a Halloween wonderland next month

Halloween is a bit more than a month away, which means we're already brainstorming potential costume ideas and figuring out how to celebrate all around town. This year's to-do list certainly includes a stop at the Museum of Ice Cream at 558 Broadway by Prince Street in SoHo, which will actually transform into the Museum of I-Scream (ha!) starting September 30 through October 31.
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

The 50 best restaurants in NYC right now

Choosing a favorite restaurant in New York City is a joyful task with myriad possibilities depending on the occasion, mood and even the time of year. Your favorite dive, fine dining destination and ‘any night’ type of place might all occupy top spots on your personal best list in spite of their disparate qualities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

The best places to see the fall foliage in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With summer ending and fall officially beginning Thursday, New Yorkers and tourists will be looking for the best spots to see the fall foliage in New York City. Many of the parks, zoos, and outdoor spaces around the five boroughs are just getting ready to peak for the season, according to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Happy solstice to all. We have some special pets to share with you. September 24-25

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The shedding does not stop. Sweeping, brushing, washing, it keeps coming! Not a problem when you think of the love you get in return. It’s worth it. Some breeds with a double coat, like German Shepherds, Siberian Huskies, Akitas, Samoyeds, and Malamutes, experience “coat blow.” Coat blow is when dogs switch from their winter coats to their summer coats.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Family Proof

20 Best Wings In NYC

If you are craving the best wings in New York City, don’t worry, there are amazing restaurants all over the city to choose from. We have a list of 20 places to get the best wings in NYC. 1. Dan & John’s Wings. Dan and John are two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

The first-ever Nike store in the Bronx just opened

It’s official, folks: Nike has stores all over the city’s five boroughs, an accolade that the company earned this week, after it opened its first-ever shop in the North Bronx. Part of Nike’s United concept stores, the new location at 340 Baychester Avenue will sell more than sportwwear,...
BRONX, NY
Secret NYC

José Andrés To Open A Swanky New Cocktail Bar In The Sky

On Saturday, September 24th, doors will open to José Andrés’ newest project, Nubeluz. Located on the 50th floor of The Ritz-Carlton, NoMad, the highly-anticipated cocktail bar “was envisioned as a lightbox in the sky” thanks to globally-renowned architect Rafael Viñoly and Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. Deriving its name from the Spanish word “nube” for cloud and “luz” for light, Nubeluz offers New Yorkers a luxe new respite 500 feet above the bustling streets of Manhattan. The elegant design is a “beacon of light,” combining reflective surfaces, enhanced lighting, opulent textiles, two outdoor terraces, and 270-degree views of the cityscape. Get a taste of old school New York glam with the interior’s back-lit velum panels, mirrored details and onyx bar tops. “When we first envisioned this property with Rafael Viñoly we knew that the views would be spectacular and we needed to create an equally striking space inside for guests to be fully immersed in the beauty and glamour of New York at night,” said Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, President of Flag Luxury Group.  “Nubeluz is truly the crown jewel atop The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ocj.com

A love story two centuries in the making

I was a bit surprised this summer when I called about a Historic Ohio Farm story and the phone was answered by a man with a distinct East Coast accent. I was even more surprised when I learned of the farm’s unique love story. Steve Garguillo grew up in...
NEWARK, NJ

