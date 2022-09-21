ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

tmj4.com

Varicose Veins in Men and Athletes

Symptomatic varicose veins is not a disease isolated to women. Men with varicose veins frequently ignore their symptoms until they have huge, bulging veins. This can be concerning because small clots in varicose veins can turn into a dangerous deep vein clot. Dr. Koss an Endovascular Surgery specialist at the Wisconsin Vein Center & MediSpa has 20 years of experience and tells us how they provide expert level care. Most varicose vein treatments are covered by insurance Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa.
WISCONSIN STATE
tmj4.com

Alaska to give each resident over $3,200 from oil producers

Officials in Alaska recently announced that residents will each receive $3,284 from the state’s Permanent Fund Dividend. The fund is paid for by the state’s oil producers. The fund is open to those who were considered Alaska residents for all of 2021 and who intend to remain in Alaska. The fund also stipulates other certain residency requirements.
ALASKA STATE

