Jefferson County, OR

An update on the 509-J Bond Projects

By Kiva Hanson
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RATGd_0i4a17Ku00 Since the bond passed in 2021, the district has been making headway planning and beginning bond projects

In 2021, voters approved the Jefferson County School District 509-J's $24 million school bond addressed long-term facility needs of the district. The bond focused on projects that improve health, safety and security; repair and update of aging school buildings; and expands vocational opportunities and early learning. With a $4 million match, the bond totals $28 million. The new bond was not estimated to have raised taxes as the old bond retired.

Almost a year later, the bond projects are further outlined, and the planning and construction of the upgrades has begun. The bond is overseen by independent community members that monitor improvements, costs and progress on the bond.

In February, the district announced they were partnering with Tiller's Schoolhouse Consulting on the various bond projects, and this summer pre-planning and construction on buildings has begun.

Madras High

Projects at Madras High include new key access, upgrades to career and technical education programs, a new roof, HVAC upgrades and new soccer concession and restroom facilities. At MHS, design on the projects began in July, with expected completion late next year. The soccer field upgrades represent $1.4 million of the bond projects.

Jefferson County Middle School https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0i4a17Ku00

At JCMS, bond projects include new key access and partial replacement of the roof. Design on these projects won't start until 2024 with expected completion in late 2025.

Buff Elementary

New key access, roof repairs and an HVAC upgrade are on the docket for Buff, with project completion estimated for late 2024.

Madras Elementary

Proposed bond projects include new key access, a new fire alarm system, asbestos abatement, a new roof and insulation, HVAC upgrades and ADA improvements. Design is set to begin in early 2023, with completion in late 2024.

Metolius Elementary

The projects include asbestos abatement, ADA upgrades, new key access and a new fire alarm system along with a new roof and insulation, HVAC upgrades, driveway improvements and electrical upgrades. The team currently estimates the projects will be complete in late 2024.

Warm Springs K-8

At WSK8, projects include new key access and new early learning classrooms for students. The design stage began in April, and estimated completion is late 2023.

Bridges High School

Bridges High proposed projects include new key access, new early learning classrooms, new flooring and improvements to the gym floor. Planning is set to begin in 2024, with completion in late 2025.

While all these projects are included in the bond budget, other projects have begun around the schools to prepare for the upgrades. General fund improvements like a new roof over the gym at Bridges (the former westside building) are preparing the school for planned improvements.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Madras, OR
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

 http://www.madraspioneer.com

