SafeZone Training (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
The Safe Zone Competency program strives to shed light on the systemic use of heteronormativity and cis-normativity on Saint Louis University’s campus while providing education surrounding building support systems for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Through education, advocacy, and awareness of LGBTQ+ and ally issues, this is an introductory session for the SLU community on fundamental terms, identities, and experiences related to the LGBTQIA+ community. Begin your SafeZone training today! Register for a session.
Weekly Mass
SLU Law will resume holding weekly Mass with Fr Afonso Seixus-Nunes at 12:15pm on Monday, September 12th, in the Chapel on the 7th floor of Scott Hall. Weekly Mass will be held each Monday at 12:15pm. All are welcome to join.
