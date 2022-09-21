The Safe Zone Competency program strives to shed light on the systemic use of heteronormativity and cis-normativity on Saint Louis University’s campus while providing education surrounding building support systems for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Through education, advocacy, and awareness of LGBTQ+ and ally issues, this is an introductory session for the SLU community on fundamental terms, identities, and experiences related to the LGBTQIA+ community. Begin your SafeZone training today! Register for a session.

