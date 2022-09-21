ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Artemis launch attempt called off due to Tropical Storm Ian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Artemis launch attempt planned for Sept. 27 has been called off due to Tropical Storm Ian, which isforecast to hit Florida as a major hurricane next week. NASA announced the move Saturday, saying that crews are preparing for rollback. "During a meeting Saturday morning,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Tropical Storm Ian path shifts slightly west of Florida

Tropical Storm Ian’s path has shifted slightly to the west, which is good news for Sebastian, Florida. But forecasters warn that it’s path could change again by Monday. Residents should continue to make hurricane preparations. In Sebastian, we’re still in the “cone of uncertainty.” But the change in...
SEBASTIAN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Titusville, FL
Titusville, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
City
Merritt Island, FL
click orlando

Supply chain issues could impact how long it takes to restore power after storm

ORLANDO, Fla. – Supply chain issues could impact how long it takes for power companies to restore electricity after a powerful storm hits Central Florida. News 6 first uncovered the issues in July when Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie posed what a worst-case scenario would look like for one electric company he had recently spoken to.
FLORIDA STATE
sebastiandaily.com

Hurricane Preparation From A Property Damage Expert

Below you will find tips and tricks from Nick Schupbach, owner of PuroClean of Melbourne, on how to protect your home before, during and after a hurricane. Water damage to your property can still occur, even if you have followed proper tips on preparing for hurricanes. For water removal services and mold cleaning services, contact PuroClean immediately.
MELBOURNE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasa Causeway#Kennedy Space Center#Indian River Lagoon#Hurricane Irma
mynews13.com

Sandbag operations set up in Orange, Seminole, Volusia and Brevard

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Emergency management officials in some Central Florida counties and municipalities are making sandbag materials available this weekend to help residents prepare their homes for the possibility of flooding if Tropical Depression Nine becomes a stronger storm and affects the area. Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Volusia counties...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Condo planned for 'challenging' site in Ormond Beach

Dime Rock Properties proposes redeveloping a difficult lot with a residential condominium in Ormond Beach’s core beachside area. One obstacle is a 10- by 12-foot FPL vault, a concrete box with the utility’s heavy duty electronic equipment, which sits on the lot. FPL would not grant an easement.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Cars
mynews13.com

Historic Daytona Beach park set for $2 million renovation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More than $2 million will go toward renovating a historic Daytona Beach park thanks to a local foundation and the efforts of city officials. Daisy Stocking Park is undergoing a $2 million renovation. Work on the park, which opened in 1971, is set to be...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Puerto Ricans flock to Central Florida in aftermath of Hurricane Fiona

ORLANDO, Fla. - More people are escaping the devastation in Puerto Rico and looking for help in Central Florida. FOX 35 was at Orlando International Airport as flights landed from San Juan this morning, five days after Hurricane Fiona struck. "Even though there weren’t too much strong winds, just so...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

This pagoda house in DeLand is for sale now

Whether it's the proximity to so many amusement parks or simply too much sun, there's something in the air in Central Florida that makes people want to theme their homes. And all due respect to these DeLand homeowners, they really went for it when they built this pagoda-style home. The...
DELAND, FL
positivelyosceola.com

National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane

With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Despite Randy Fine’s objections, Space Coast Pride will go on

'The event will go on,' said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey. Space Coast Pride will go on despite objections from Rep. Randy Fine. Melbourne city leaders say they have no plans to rescind a permit for the event, which will be held Saturday in Downtown Melbourne for the first time in its history. Organizers say they have actually received more support even as City Hall is flooded with calls to shut down the event for inclusion of drag queen story time in its programming.
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Brevard business owners blame Brightline for flooding

Amid heavy rainfall Saturday night, Advanced Roof Technology Office Coordinator Brandon Massimini remotely logged onto the company’s security system and checked on the property. Roiling waist-high floodwater was swamping the business’ Avocado Avenue lot in the darkness, lapping against Brightline’s recently installed white concrete retaining wall along the east...

Comments / 0

Community Policy