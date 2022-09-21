Read full article on original website
NASA delays launch of Artemis I due to Tropical Storm Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA has called off the launch of the Artemis I rocket scheduled for Sept. 27 due to Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to hit Florida as a hurricane next week. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. During a meeting Saturday morning, teams...
Tropical Storm Ian: Brevard County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in...
Tropical Storm Ian path shifts slightly west of Florida
Tropical Storm Ian’s path has shifted slightly to the west, which is good news for Sebastian, Florida. But forecasters warn that it’s path could change again by Monday. Residents should continue to make hurricane preparations. In Sebastian, we’re still in the “cone of uncertainty.” But the change in...
Supply chain issues could impact how long it takes to restore power after storm
ORLANDO, Fla. – Supply chain issues could impact how long it takes for power companies to restore electricity after a powerful storm hits Central Florida. News 6 first uncovered the issues in July when Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie posed what a worst-case scenario would look like for one electric company he had recently spoken to.
Central Florida prepares for Tropical Depression 9
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Local counties are already planning for the worst. Seminole County leaders said they started preparations on Wednesday for a possible hurricane that could impact Central Florida next week. In the St. John’s River in Sanford, residents are concerned about this area and are monitoring it....
Brevard County Sandbag Distribution List Announced Amid Potential Major Hurricane Impact on Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By now, most of our community has started to monitor the storm system that is forming in the Atlantic with the potential to impact the state of Florida in the coming week. As a result, our agency along with our Public Safety partners are working...
Hurricane Preparation From A Property Damage Expert
Below you will find tips and tricks from Nick Schupbach, owner of PuroClean of Melbourne, on how to protect your home before, during and after a hurricane. Water damage to your property can still occur, even if you have followed proper tips on preparing for hurricanes. For water removal services and mold cleaning services, contact PuroClean immediately.
Sandbag operations set up in Orange, Seminole, Volusia and Brevard
CENTRAL FLORIDA — Emergency management officials in some Central Florida counties and municipalities are making sandbag materials available this weekend to help residents prepare their homes for the possibility of flooding if Tropical Depression Nine becomes a stronger storm and affects the area. Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Volusia counties...
Historic Daytona Beach park set for $2 million renovation
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More than $2 million will go toward renovating a historic Daytona Beach park thanks to a local foundation and the efforts of city officials. Daisy Stocking Park is undergoing a $2 million renovation. Work on the park, which opened in 1971, is set to be...
Puerto Ricans flock to Central Florida in aftermath of Hurricane Fiona
ORLANDO, Fla. - More people are escaping the devastation in Puerto Rico and looking for help in Central Florida. FOX 35 was at Orlando International Airport as flights landed from San Juan this morning, five days after Hurricane Fiona struck. "Even though there weren’t too much strong winds, just so...
Melbourne Yacht Club to Host 3-Bridge Fiasco on the Indian River Set for October 8
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Melbourne Yacht Club is inviting the community to an event on Saturday, October 8 to watch the 3-Bridge Fiasco on the Indian River. The Fiasco starts at 1 p.m. just north of the Eau Gallie Bridge and will conclude at 4 p.m. This event continues...
National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane
With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
Despite Randy Fine’s objections, Space Coast Pride will go on
'The event will go on,' said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey. Space Coast Pride will go on despite objections from Rep. Randy Fine. Melbourne city leaders say they have no plans to rescind a permit for the event, which will be held Saturday in Downtown Melbourne for the first time in its history. Organizers say they have actually received more support even as City Hall is flooded with calls to shut down the event for inclusion of drag queen story time in its programming.
Brevard business owners blame Brightline for flooding
Amid heavy rainfall Saturday night, Advanced Roof Technology Office Coordinator Brandon Massimini remotely logged onto the company’s security system and checked on the property. Roiling waist-high floodwater was swamping the business’ Avocado Avenue lot in the darkness, lapping against Brightline’s recently installed white concrete retaining wall along the east...
Calling all paddleboarders: Explore Florida's Turkey Creek on top of the water
Sometimes you want to be alone and escape to Real Florida for some solace. But other times, you may want to meet some friends who love the outdoors too. And that's where Paddling Paradise of Palm Bay comes in. Good Day Orlando's David Martin shows you the company's very successful Women On Water Wednesdays program.
