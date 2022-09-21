Read full article on original website
South Carolina deputy accused of attempted murder, DUI after allegedly shooting at 2 people after crash
A former McCormick County deputy is accused of shooting at two people after he was involved in a crash while driving under the influence in Greenwood County.
Woman found dead in her Augusta home, death considered suspicious
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on the 1800 block of Castleton Court Wednesday. 38-year-old Latoya Denise Coley of Castleton Court, Augusta, was found dead in her residence. The coroner pronounced her on the scene at 1:05 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled. Count on NewsChannel 6 […]
WRDW-TV
Coroner identifies 38-year-old victim of suspicious death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified a woman whose death is being considered suspicious. The coroner’s staff was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene in the 1800 block of Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta. Latoya...
The Post and Courier
Fifth Street pedestrian bridge now open connecting Augusta, North Augusta
The $11.05 million 5th Street pedestrian bridge between Augusta and North Augusta is now open, as of early morning on Sept. 24. The orange cones have been moved and the fencing’s come down ... at least on the Georgia side; fencing was still in place on the Carolina side as of Saturday noontime.
Second arrest made in Wilkes County shooting
WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A second arrest has been made in regard to the shooting incident that happened in Washington, Georgia leaving a 17-year-old alone in the back seat of the car suffering from at least one gunshot wound. According to authorities, Kiwanis Curry Jr., 17, of Washington, was arrested by the GBI and […]
WJBF.com
Violent threat at Greenbrier M.S. turns out to be false
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On Friday, September 23rd, a report was made to a teacher that a student threatened violence against Greenbrier Middle School. The school resource officer immediately responded, upon further investigation it was discovered that there was not threat made. Because this rumor has caused concern,...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputy arrested in domestic incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A deputy was arrested as a result of a domestic incident, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. David Wilburn, 23, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Tuesday after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on the 2300 block of Springhouse Lane, according to authorities. Deputies...
WRDW-TV
17-year-old Wilkes County shooting victim dies; 2nd arrest made
WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a second suspect in a shooting that killed a Washington teenager. Kiwanis Curry Jr., 17, of Washington, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession...
Richmond County deputy resigns after charged with domestic battery
A Richmond County Sheriff's deputy was charged with simple battery on Tuesday after investigators were called out for a domestic disturbance.
wfxg.com
Family seeks answers from Richmond County in cold case investigation
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Richmond County Sheriffs office deputies found couple Hilton and Jeannette Turner dead inside their home on February 17, 2021. Almost two years later, their family is still searching for answers. The son of the deceased couple, Hilton Turner Jr says, "No, I haven't heard any new...
WRDW-TV
She drew blood when she slugged school cop, authorities say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a woman accused of slugging a school security officer as a chaotic crowd of parents tried to get into Josey High School while it was under lockdown Tuesday. As rumors of a threat at the school swirled on social media Tuesday,...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Investigation into complaints, policy violations at Augusta Fire
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an I-TEAM exclusive as we learn about a month-long investigation into complaints filed in the Augusta Fire Department. This comes after we got more than 100 documents from the city detailing allegations against multiple people within the department. Augusta’s Equal Employment Office just wrapped...
Suspect sought in Hephzibah convenience store armed robbery
Investigators need your help in locating a suspect they say robbed a Sprint convenience store near Windsor Spring Road in Hephzibah.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman missing for nearly a week
Investigators need your help in locating a woman last seen on Saturday, Sept. 17 and has not seen or heard from since.
WJBF.com
Fatal crash reported in Washington County; lanes blocked in area
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Deputies and Emergency Responders are responding to a fatal crash. Details are limited, but authorities say the incident happened on Hwy 88 (Fall Line Freeway) at the Jefferson County line. Eastbound lanes are completely blocked while emergency crews work the scene. Georgia State Patrol...
WRDW-TV
Suspicious death investigated on Augusta cul-de-sac
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene of a suspicious death. The coroner’s staff was at the scene around 2:30 p.m. on Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta. Ironically, while deputies and coroner’s...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM UPDATE: Victims speak after pool contractors sentenced to years
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pool contractors at the center of a four-year-long investigation are behind bars, waiting to be transferred to a Georgia state prison. Bruce and Heather Alford were sentenced each to 15 years. Both faced 27 felony charges connected to 27 unfinished pools in Columbia County. Our...
Wayman Johnson: Local veteran 'just the best' in service
Service is a highly familiar concept for Vietnam veteran Wayman Johnson, whether halfway around the world or just around the corner. The hospital volunteer, Knights of Columbus member and longtime Savannah River Site employee is known through a variety of roles around Aiken and Augusta, and Orangeburg is also part of the picture, as he is a member of the South Carolina State University ROTC Hall of Fame.
WRDW-TV
Is sheriff’s crackdown making a difference in crime? Here’s what he says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and FBI on Wednesday afternoon announced the results of what they’ve dubbed Operation Grace, a three-month crackdown on crime. While leaders touted it as a success, records show 71 homicides or assaults involving guns were committed between July and...
WRDW-TV
Columbia Middle School student charged in connection with threat
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia Middle School student has landed in some trouble over some threatening comments, according to officials. It comes as schools in neighboring Richmond County have been plagued in the past two days by online rumors of threats. The Columbia County School District said that during...
