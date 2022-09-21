ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

WJBF

Woman found dead in her Augusta home, death considered suspicious

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on the 1800 block of Castleton Court Wednesday. 38-year-old Latoya Denise Coley of Castleton Court, Augusta, was found dead in her residence.  The coroner pronounced her on the scene at 1:05 p.m.   An autopsy is scheduled. Count on NewsChannel 6 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Coroner identifies 38-year-old victim of suspicious death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified a woman whose death is being considered suspicious. The coroner’s staff was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene in the 1800 block of Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta. Latoya...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Fifth Street pedestrian bridge now open connecting Augusta, North Augusta

The $11.05 million 5th Street pedestrian bridge between Augusta and North Augusta is now open, as of early morning on Sept. 24. The orange cones have been moved and the fencing’s come down ... at least on the Georgia side; fencing was still in place on the Carolina side as of Saturday noontime.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Second arrest made in Wilkes County shooting

WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A second arrest has been made in regard to the shooting incident that happened in Washington, Georgia leaving a 17-year-old alone in the back seat of the car suffering from at least one gunshot wound.  According to authorities, Kiwanis Curry Jr., 17, of Washington, was arrested by the GBI and […]
WILKES COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Violent threat at Greenbrier M.S. turns out to be false

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On Friday, September 23rd, a report was made to a teacher that a student threatened violence against Greenbrier Middle School. The school resource officer immediately responded, upon further investigation it was discovered that there was not threat made. Because this rumor has caused concern,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputy arrested in domestic incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A deputy was arrested as a result of a domestic incident, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. David Wilburn, 23, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Tuesday after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on the 2300 block of Springhouse Lane, according to authorities. Deputies...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

17-year-old Wilkes County shooting victim dies; 2nd arrest made

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a second suspect in a shooting that killed a Washington teenager. Kiwanis Curry Jr., 17, of Washington, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession...
WILKES COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: Investigation into complaints, policy violations at Augusta Fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an I-TEAM exclusive as we learn about a month-long investigation into complaints filed in the Augusta Fire Department. This comes after we got more than 100 documents from the city detailing allegations against multiple people within the department. Augusta’s Equal Employment Office just wrapped...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Fatal crash reported in Washington County; lanes blocked in area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Deputies and Emergency Responders are responding to a fatal crash. Details are limited, but authorities say the incident happened on Hwy 88 (Fall Line Freeway) at the Jefferson County line. Eastbound lanes are completely blocked while emergency crews work the scene. Georgia State Patrol...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspicious death investigated on Augusta cul-de-sac

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene of a suspicious death. The coroner’s staff was at the scene around 2:30 p.m. on Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta. Ironically, while deputies and coroner’s...
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Wayman Johnson: Local veteran 'just the best' in service

Service is a highly familiar concept for Vietnam veteran Wayman Johnson, whether halfway around the world or just around the corner. The hospital volunteer, Knights of Columbus member and longtime Savannah River Site employee is known through a variety of roles around Aiken and Augusta, and Orangeburg is also part of the picture, as he is a member of the South Carolina State University ROTC Hall of Fame.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Columbia Middle School student charged in connection with threat

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia Middle School student has landed in some trouble over some threatening comments, according to officials. It comes as schools in neighboring Richmond County have been plagued in the past two days by online rumors of threats. The Columbia County School District said that during...
GROVETOWN, GA

