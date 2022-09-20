ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State women's basketball TV schedule announced for the 2022-23 season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Big Ten Conference announced the 2022-23 women’s basketball television schedule, along with tip times for those games, on Wednesday. BTN's first game of the season tips off at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, when Tennessee visits Ohio State. Last season, both the Volunteers and Buckeyes made Sweet 16 appearances and finished ranked in the top 20 of the final AP Poll.
Xenia honors Officer Andorfer with 'City's Finest' Award

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Xenia honored several police officers recently during its annual awards ceremony. The City of Xenia said Officer Rebecca Andorfer, a 19-year veteran of the Xenia Police Division, was awarded the Division's highest honor, the Casey Elliott Memorial "City's Finest" Award. The Casey Elliott Memorial “City’s Finest”...
Two additional suspects charged after Xenia Township shooting

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Greene County Sheriff's Office says two men have also been charged in the case of a shooting Sept. 12 in Xenia Township. Deputies were called the morning of Sept. 12 after an 18-year-old woman was reportedly shot by an acquaintance during a domestic dispute. The...
City of Xenia obtaining Ramada Inn site, will be included in Towne Square redevelopment

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Xenia is making new moves that will alter the look of the downtown area and the reconstruction of Xenia Towne Square. On November 1, 2022, the City of Xenia will take full possession of the site of the Ramada Inn from AK Group Hotels, Inc. The site is currently leased to AK Group Hotels under a land lease that was improperly renewed in 2017.
