Mackinac Island, MI

Michigan Adventure Race: 6 or 12 Hours

Manistee National Forest Edition. Experience classic northern Michigan terrain while you trek, orienteer, paddle & bike in & around the majestic Manistee National Forest. 12 Hours option starts at 8am; 6 Hours option starts at 10:30am.
MICHIGAN STATE
To Traverse City (and Beyond!)

If you’re surprised that the Mitten State has rocketed into the global space race, you shouldn’t be, says Gavin Brown, the executive director of Michigan’s Aerospace Manufacturers Association (MAMA) and host of the upcoming North American Space Summit in Traverse City. “There’s nothing sudden about space-focused ventures...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
A Bridge to the Past

The history and architecture of some of NoMi’s famous bridges. Northern Michigan is home to a wide variety of historic bridges, some very high profile and others tucked away from the public eye. Whether you’re a pontist—aka someone who loves bridges—or just a casual appreciator of these feats of creativity and engineering, read on for a quick look at a few of the North’s most spectacular spans. (Did we hear someone say road trip??)
MICHIGAN STATE
Mackinac Island, MI
Mackinac Island, MI
Mackinac Island, MI
MICHIGAN: An American Portrait National Film Premiere

A new documentary about the great Mishigamaa that celebrates the history & legacy of Michigan. Benefits youth programming for Great Lakes Center for the Arts' Next Gen Program & Crooked Tree Arts Center’s Classroom Docent Tour Program. $25 GA; $10 students; $50 VIP - Includes an afterglow reception with producers David Crouse & Chip Duncan, and composer David Barrett.
MICHIGAN STATE
Harvests and Haunts in the Park

Harvest festivals are popping up all over the region, and if you plan your autumn schedule just right, you can hit at least two or three for your fill of pumpkins, cider, donuts, and fall fun. For a twist on the traditional small-town celebration, the Michigan State Park system celebrates their annual Harvests and Haunts this weekend at parks across the North. Events are scheduled for several area parks: Keith J. Charters Traverse City State Park, Aloha State Park in Cheboygan, and Hartwick Pines State Park in Grayling. Activities include pumpkin carving, family-friendly crafts, and even pre-Halloween fun like trick-or-treating and costume contests. (Yes, this is your cue to start thinking about Oct. 31.) Campers are also encouraged to decorate their campsites with their favorite festive or spooky décor for the season. Visit michigan.gov/dnr/places/state-parks/harvest-and-haunts-events to find an event near you. Reservations and recreation passports are required.
GRAYLING, MI

