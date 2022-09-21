Harvest festivals are popping up all over the region, and if you plan your autumn schedule just right, you can hit at least two or three for your fill of pumpkins, cider, donuts, and fall fun. For a twist on the traditional small-town celebration, the Michigan State Park system celebrates their annual Harvests and Haunts this weekend at parks across the North. Events are scheduled for several area parks: Keith J. Charters Traverse City State Park, Aloha State Park in Cheboygan, and Hartwick Pines State Park in Grayling. Activities include pumpkin carving, family-friendly crafts, and even pre-Halloween fun like trick-or-treating and costume contests. (Yes, this is your cue to start thinking about Oct. 31.) Campers are also encouraged to decorate their campsites with their favorite festive or spooky décor for the season. Visit michigan.gov/dnr/places/state-parks/harvest-and-haunts-events to find an event near you. Reservations and recreation passports are required.

GRAYLING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO