northernexpress.com
Michigan Adventure Race: 6 or 12 Hours
Manistee National Forest Edition. Experience classic northern Michigan terrain while you trek, orienteer, paddle & bike in & around the majestic Manistee National Forest. 12 Hours option starts at 8am; 6 Hours option starts at 10:30am.
northernexpress.com
To Traverse City (and Beyond!)
If you’re surprised that the Mitten State has rocketed into the global space race, you shouldn’t be, says Gavin Brown, the executive director of Michigan’s Aerospace Manufacturers Association (MAMA) and host of the upcoming North American Space Summit in Traverse City. “There’s nothing sudden about space-focused ventures...
northernexpress.com
A Bridge to the Past
The history and architecture of some of NoMi’s famous bridges. Northern Michigan is home to a wide variety of historic bridges, some very high profile and others tucked away from the public eye. Whether you’re a pontist—aka someone who loves bridges—or just a casual appreciator of these feats of creativity and engineering, read on for a quick look at a few of the North’s most spectacular spans. (Did we hear someone say road trip??)
northernexpress.com
One Small House for Humankind, One Giant Leap for Attainable Housing
Accessory dwelling units offer a unique approach to the local housing crisis. What if one solution to the housing woes of northern Michigan was as simple as letting homeowners build guest houses on their land?. As local leaders look for ways to bring more abundant and affordable housing to the...
northernexpress.com
MICHIGAN: An American Portrait National Film Premiere
A new documentary about the great Mishigamaa that celebrates the history & legacy of Michigan. Benefits youth programming for Great Lakes Center for the Arts' Next Gen Program & Crooked Tree Arts Center’s Classroom Docent Tour Program. $25 GA; $10 students; $50 VIP - Includes an afterglow reception with producers David Crouse & Chip Duncan, and composer David Barrett.
northernexpress.com
Harvests and Haunts in the Park
Harvest festivals are popping up all over the region, and if you plan your autumn schedule just right, you can hit at least two or three for your fill of pumpkins, cider, donuts, and fall fun. For a twist on the traditional small-town celebration, the Michigan State Park system celebrates their annual Harvests and Haunts this weekend at parks across the North. Events are scheduled for several area parks: Keith J. Charters Traverse City State Park, Aloha State Park in Cheboygan, and Hartwick Pines State Park in Grayling. Activities include pumpkin carving, family-friendly crafts, and even pre-Halloween fun like trick-or-treating and costume contests. (Yes, this is your cue to start thinking about Oct. 31.) Campers are also encouraged to decorate their campsites with their favorite festive or spooky décor for the season. Visit michigan.gov/dnr/places/state-parks/harvest-and-haunts-events to find an event near you. Reservations and recreation passports are required.
