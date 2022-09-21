ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Stephen A. Smith pulls race card on Celtics over Ime Udoka situation

Stephen A. Smith is furious with the Boston Celtics over the way they have handled the Ime Udoka situation, and the ESPN personality believes race is a factor in that. Udoka is expected to be suspended for the entire 2022-23 season. The 45-year-old coach is said to have violated the Celtics’ code of conduct by having a consensual intimate relationship with another team employee. During Thursday morning’s edition of “First Take,” Smith unloaded on the Celtics for allowing the information about Udoka to get out. He pulled the race card while arguing that the public has no right to know about Udoka’s alleged affair.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Trae Young
Person
Joel Embiid
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Significant Trade

We're just weeks away from the start of the 2022-23 NBA season but big NBA trades have still been happening around the league. While it seems unlikely that anything will top the recent Donovan Mitchell trade, two teams still made a swap that could have a big impact on the coming season.
DETROIT, MI
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Nba Players
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Kerr calls out Stephen A. Smith over his Warriors reporting

Stephen A. is getting called out this week by Stevie K. Appearing on a recent episode of The Athletic’s “The TK Show,” Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr responded to a recent claim that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made on “First Take.” Smith passed along an unflattering report about young Warriors big man Jonathan Kuminga alleging that Kuminga’s work ethic and focus were not up to par.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy