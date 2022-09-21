Read full article on original website
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
Warriors sign sharpshooter then waive him in less than 24 hours
Dusty Hannahs. If you aren’t familiar with this name and if it’s the first time you’ve heard of this player, then you are definitely not alone. All that’s about to change, however, now that he’s joined the Golden State Warriors. Oh, wait. Not really. Apparently,...
Kevin Durant Asks A Very Good Question
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet with a question.
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Re-Signing 4x NBA Champion
On his podcast, "The Point Forward," Andre Iguodala has announced that he will re-sign with the Golden State Warriors.
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Stephen A. Smith pulls race card on Celtics over Ime Udoka situation
Stephen A. Smith is furious with the Boston Celtics over the way they have handled the Ime Udoka situation, and the ESPN personality believes race is a factor in that. Udoka is expected to be suspended for the entire 2022-23 season. The 45-year-old coach is said to have violated the Celtics’ code of conduct by having a consensual intimate relationship with another team employee. During Thursday morning’s edition of “First Take,” Smith unloaded on the Celtics for allowing the information about Udoka to get out. He pulled the race card while arguing that the public has no right to know about Udoka’s alleged affair.
Ben Simmons Explains Why He Didn't Dunk on Trae Young
Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons explained what happened against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in 2021 NBA Playoffs.
Chicago Bulls Land Deandre Ayton In Major Trade Scenario
The story of the modern big man has been an interesting one in the NBA. For a long time, their job description was fairly consistent. An overwhelming majority of big men were expected to stay in the paint – on both ends of the floor. If you could score in the post, and defend the rim, you had a job as an NBA center.
NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Significant Trade
We're just weeks away from the start of the 2022-23 NBA season but big NBA trades have still been happening around the league. While it seems unlikely that anything will top the recent Donovan Mitchell trade, two teams still made a swap that could have a big impact on the coming season.
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Hawks Sign Former Rockets And Raptors Player
According to Brad Rowland, the Atlanta Hawks have signed Armoni Brooks to a training camp deal. Brooks previously played for the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets.
New York Knicks Announce That They Waived 2 Players
On Friday, the New York Knicks announced that they have waived M.J. Walker and Quinton Rose.
Evaluating Jazz-Pistons Trade Involving Bojan Bogdanovic
The Utah Jazz agreed to trade veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for guard Saben Lee and center Kelly Olynyk.
Lakers Rumors: Pacers, Lakers Still Talking Myles Turner, Buddy Hield
Is a deal still be in play after all?
Steve Kerr calls out Stephen A. Smith over his Warriors reporting
Stephen A. is getting called out this week by Stevie K. Appearing on a recent episode of The Athletic’s “The TK Show,” Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr responded to a recent claim that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made on “First Take.” Smith passed along an unflattering report about young Warriors big man Jonathan Kuminga alleging that Kuminga’s work ethic and focus were not up to par.
Former Duke Star And 3rd Overall Pick Reportedly Has A New Team
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Mexico city Capitanes have acquired the rights to Jahlil Okafor. The former third overall pick was a superstar for Duke and has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons.
Portland Trail Blazers Sign Five-Year Veteran To Training Camp Deal
The Portland Trail Blazers have signed Wesley Iwundu to a training camp deal. Iwundu has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks in his five-year NBA career.
New Orleans Pelicans Sign 2 Players
On Saturday, the New Orleans Pelicans have signed John Butler and Zylan Cheatham.
