Studio Park transforms into innovative, creative space for STEAM lovers
Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids has transformed into an innovative space for art, music, science and technology enthusiasts. (Sept. 24, 2022)
Meet the Artists: Bryce Culverhouse's Indigenous People Series
Indigenous People Series by Bryce Culverhouse is displayed at Fountain Street Church for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 24, 2022)
Meet the Artists: Jaylei Art by Jamari Taylor
"Jaylei Art" By Jamari Taylor is displayed at DeVos Place Convention Center for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 23, 2022) Meet the Artists: Ingrid Tourangeau’s Can You Tell …. 200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids. Sinkholes creating parking lot problems along 28th …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6...
Exploring the connections between art and science
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Technology is always changing and something that has become very popular in the last decade is E-sports Ferris State University has been keeping up with the trends and has a New E-sports production program. E-sports is very similar to real sports as there is a team, jerseys and even an announcer. While ArtPrize is going on in Grand Rapids, this weekend Confluence 2022 is also taking place.
Hope Unexpected celebrates 10 years of helping single moms
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Hope Unexpected is a local non-profit which supports local single moms and their children, through multiple services providing support and hope. This month the organization celebrated 10 years of service, and we were there for the celebratory dinner to recognize local moms, supporters and volunteers. To...
Meet the Artists: Joy Bradley's Their Wildest Dreams
Joy Bradley's Their Wildest Dreams is displayed at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 24, 2022) Meet the Artists: Joy Bradley’s Their Wildest Dreams. Proxmire’s father sparks bill for bulletproof windows. Michigan State falls to Minnesota in Big Ten opener. Frenzy Traditions: The well-known voice...
Fall street festival coming to Ottawa in October
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Social House Kitchen & Bar is known for their late night atmosphere but they offer so much more than that including a fantastic food menu with weekly specials!. They’re also hosting their first annual October on Ottawa street festival next month! Mandi joins us...
Gearing up for the 2022 Gentex Santa Parade
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s ArtPrize and the leaves are barely starting to turn but yet plans are well underway for this year’s Santa Parade in Grand Rapids. Today we have Wayne and Sarah from the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber and Craig from Gentex, the new sponsor of the parade.
Meet the Artists: Bee Amazing by Daniel Smith
Bee Amazing by Daniel Smith is displayed at First Park Congregational Church for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 22, 2022) Meet the Artists: Ingrid Tourangeau’s Can You Tell …. 200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids. Sinkholes creating parking lot problems along 28th …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6...
Meet the Artists: Transmigration by Jyl Bonaguro
Transmigration by Jyl Bonaguro, on display outside of DeVos Place for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 23, 2022) Meet the Artists: Ingrid Tourangeau’s Can You Tell …. 200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids. Sinkholes creating parking lot problems along 28th …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 092322.
KCAS Pets of the Week: Scratch and Peter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a laid-back dog and a social cat. Peter is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. The shelter says he’s calm and relaxed (and Peter agreed with a big yawn) and would be a great snuggler as the weather turns colder. He knows the basic sit command.
Fall is the perfect time to visit Shanty Creek Resort
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Well it’s officially fall and one thing that we’re blessed with in Michigan is beautiful fall color tours! It’s the perfect time to head up north and visit the small towns, wineries, and breweries. Shanty Creek Resort offers the perfect spot to stay and head out and enjoy all northern Michigan has to offer.
Welcome to Heinz Orthodontics
Choosing the right orthodontist can mean the difference between a tolerable patient experience and one that is truly exceptional. As a patient of Dr. Heinz, you can be confident that you have chosen an orthodontist with the skill, expertise, and commitment to make your smile his top priority. Whether you...
Catherine’s Health Center offers healthcare for all
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Catherine’s Health Center is a local non-profit health facility providing care to people in Grand Rapids for over 26 years. They became a Federally Qualified Health Center in September of 2020. This has been a year of expansion, as the team has recently opened a new clinic! Catherine’s doors are open to all regardless of insurance status, residency status, job status and more.
You Could Win Tickets to Tran-Siberian Orchestra!
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – Trans-Siberian Orchestra Ghosts of Christmas Eve comes to Van Andel Arena on Sunday, December 4th, 2022 with two show times at 3:00PM & 7:30PM. For a limited time, the TRAN-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA TICKET GIVEAWAY is giving away four tickets to the show. Enter from now until September 29th to earn your seat in the audience of this must see event. And don’t forget to come back daily to increase your odds of winning!
Chalking up hope at ArtPrize 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Van Andel Institute supports our children, the next generation of leaders, by giving them a voice through many different programs they offer. During ArtPrize at Rosa parks Circle, Van Andel Institute handed out chalk encouraging kids to write uplifting messages that inspires hope. Messages such as “You are doing a great job” or “No one fights alone” can be kind reminders to on goers that they are loved and cared for. McKenzie Hollern, Events and Corporate Giving Administrator at Van Andel Institute says that “Van Andel Institute is all about bringing 100 percent hope to the community”
Storm Team 8 forecast, 10 p.m., 092322
A much cooler weather pattern has settled in and scattered rain showers are in the upcoming forecast. (Sept. 23, 2022) To The Point: Tudor Dixon, 43rd House District Race. Meet the Artists: Joy Bradley’s Their Wildest Dreams. Meet the Artists: Bryce Culverhouse’s Indigenous …. Studio Park transforms into...
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan Thursday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re planning on heading out on the lake Thursday, be aware of hazardous swimming conditions. A beach hazards statement and small craft advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties through Thursday evening.
Vintage items, clothes, food at Hudsonville Flea Market
More than 200 vendors will set up to sell their wares at a two-day flea market in Hudsonville. (Sept. 22, 2022) Vintage items, clothes, food at Hudsonville Flea …. Meet the Artists: Ingrid Tourangeau’s Can You Tell …. Meet the Artists: Transmigration by Jyl Bonaguro. 200 volunteers needed to...
Easterseals provides tools for child development
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It remains to be seen what developmental and social or emotional effects the pandemic had on our youngest children, but a millage-funded program in Kent County is working to provide answers for parents as their kids grow from toddlers to school age. “It’s been...
