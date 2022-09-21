GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Van Andel Institute supports our children, the next generation of leaders, by giving them a voice through many different programs they offer. During ArtPrize at Rosa parks Circle, Van Andel Institute handed out chalk encouraging kids to write uplifting messages that inspires hope. Messages such as “You are doing a great job” or “No one fights alone” can be kind reminders to on goers that they are loved and cared for. McKenzie Hollern, Events and Corporate Giving Administrator at Van Andel Institute says that “Van Andel Institute is all about bringing 100 percent hope to the community”

