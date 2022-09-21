FREDERICK, MD – The Frederick County Office of Construction Inspection announced today that Mussetter Road at the Railroad Crossing will be closed on or about September 27, 2022. This will allow CSX Railroad to perform repairs to the tracks at this crossing on Mussetter Rd. Detour signs will be placed along Mussetter Road and Ritchie Drive.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO