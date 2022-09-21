Read full article on original website
Mobile Crisis Team Assists Over 1,000 During First Full Fiscal Year of Operation
FREDERICK, Md. – Frederick County’s Mobile Crisis Services program has saved lives by preventing suicides and connecting people in crisis to treatment and services. During Fiscal Year 2022, the first full year of operation, the program assisted 1,059 individuals, including over 400 assessments and interventions. The Mobile Crisis Services team brings social workers, counselors, and other specialists to people who are experiencing a crisis, such as substance abuse, homelessness, or mental health concerns.
Mussetter Road – Temporary Road Closure
FREDERICK, MD – The Frederick County Office of Construction Inspection announced today that Mussetter Road at the Railroad Crossing will be closed on or about September 27, 2022. This will allow CSX Railroad to perform repairs to the tracks at this crossing on Mussetter Rd. Detour signs will be placed along Mussetter Road and Ritchie Drive.
